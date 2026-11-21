UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released revised and modified the examination centers for the Scalar post physical test starting on November 23, 2026 across the state. The exam authority has revised the PET schedule for the Haridwar and Nainital districts due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates who are appearing in the Physical Test round for the Scalar positions in the Forest Development Corporation can download their hall ticket and revised schedule through the official website-https://sssc.uk.gov.in. The Commission is set to conduct the physical measurement and efficiency tests from November 23, 2026 onwards. Candidates can download the revised PET venue with a valid Photo Identity card and other credentials as mentioned in the notification.

UKSSSC Scalar PET Admit Card 2026 The UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 download link for the Scalar posts is available at -https://sssc.uk.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can download the revised notice pdf thorugh the link available on the official website. You can download the PET hall ticket directly through the link given below- UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 Download Link UKSSSC Scalar 2026 Revised Schedule Download Link Revision of Physical Examination Centers As per the short notice released, the test locations for Haridwar and Nainital districts have been changed due to unavoidable circumstances. For Haridwar district, the venue was moved from the 40 Battalion PAC Ground to the Sports Stadium, Roshnabad. On the other hand, the venue for Nainital (Haldwani) district was shifted from the Sports Stadium, Gaulapar, Haldwani, to the Sports Stadium, Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar. Candidates assigned to these centers are advised to eport to the updated venues according to the date and time printed on their admit cards.