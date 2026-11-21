Which State Has the Highest Number of Young Voters in India? Latest ECI Data 2026: State-wise Percentage, Number With Complete List
Check the latest 2026 ECI young voter data for five states and the complete 2024 state-wise list of young electors, including percentage and number.
India has a large number of young voters who play an important role in the country's democratic system. They bring new ideas, raise important issues and participate in the country's electoral process.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) publishes electoral data that helps understand the age-wise distribution of registered voters across different states and Union Territories.
According to the latest available ECI electoral data for 2026, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry have updated figures for young electors.
Among these five regions, Assam has the highest estimated percentage of young electors aged 18–29 years, while West Bengal has the highest estimated number.
For a complete nationwide comparison, the ECI Atlas 2024 provides state-wise and UT-wise data for all 36 States and Union Territories.
According to 2024 dataset, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have the highest percentage of young electors, at 38.80%, while Uttar Pradesh has the highest calculated number of young electors, at approximately 3.27 crore.
This article presents the two datasets separately to provide the latest available information without mixing electoral figures from 2026 & 2024.
Young Voters in India 2026: Latest ECI Data
The Election Commission of India published updated electoral-roll information for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in March 2026.
The final electoral rolls were published in February 2026, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
The ECI provides information about two age groups:
-
First-time electors: 18–19 years.
-
Young electors: 20–29 years.
By combining these two categories, an estimated number of young electors aged 18–29 years can be calculated.
Which State Has the Highest Percentage of Young Voters in India in 2026?
Among the five States/UTs covered in the 2026 ECI data, Assam has the highest estimated percentage of young electors, at approximately 28.80%.
Puducherry follows with approximately 22.24%, while West Bengal has around 21.10%. Kerala has the lowest estimated percentage among these five regions, at approximately 18.17%.
State-wise Percentage of Young Voters in India 2026
|
Rank
|
State/UT
|
Estimated Percentage (18–29 Years)
|
1
|
Assam
|
28.80%
|
2
|
Puducherry
|
22.24%
|
3
|
West Bengal
|
21.10%
|
4
|
Tamil Nadu
|
20.70%
|
5
|
Kerala
|
18.17%
Source: ECI 2026 electoral rolls and age-wise elector overview. Percentages are calculated estimates, not separately published official ECI percentages.
State-wise Number of Young Voters in India 2026
The percentage of young electors does not always indicate which state has the largest number of young voters. The total electorate of a state also plays an important role.
According to the 2026 ECI data, West Bengal has the highest estimated number of young electors among the five regions, with approximately 1.36 crore.
Tamil Nadu follows with approximately 1.18 crore, while Assam has around 72.05 lakh.
|
State/UT
|
Total Electors
|
Young Electors (18–19 Years)
|
Young Electors (20–29 Years)
|
Estimated Total Young Electors (18–29 Years)
|
Assam
|
2,50,21,408
|
5,75,258
|
Approx 66.30 lakh
|
Approx 72.05 lakh
|
Kerala
|
2,71,06,059
|
4,24,518
|
Approx 45 lakh
|
Approx 49.24 lakh
|
Puducherry
|
9,44,539
|
23,033
|
Approx 1.87 lakh
|
Approx 2.10 lakh
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5,67,74,436
|
12,51,749
|
Approx 1.05 crore
|
Approx 1.18 crore
|
West Bengal
|
6,45,61,152
|
5,23,229
|
Approx 1.31 crore
|
Approx 1.36 crore
Note: The 18–19 figures and total electorates are taken from ECI data. The 20–29 figures are rounded estimates published in the accompanying age-wise overview. Combined totals are approximate.
Which State Has the Highest Number of First-Time Voters in 2026?
First-time electors are young citizens aged 18–19 years who are registered in the electoral rolls.
According to the ECI's 2026 data, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of first-time electors among the five States/UTs, with 12,51,749.
|
Rank
|
State/UT
|
First-Time Electors (18–19 Years)
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
12,51,749
|
2
|
Assam
|
5,75,258
|
3
|
West Bengal
|
5,23,229
|
4
|
Kerala
|
4,24,518
|
5
|
Puducherry
|
23,033
Key Findings from 2026 ECI Data
-
Highest percentage: Assam, approximately 28.80%.
-
Highest number of young electors: West Bengal, approximately 1.36 crore.
-
Highest number of first-time electors: Tamil Nadu, 12,51,749.
-
Lowest percentage: Kerala, approximately 18.17%.
-
Lowest number of young electors: Puducherry, approximately 2.10 lakh.
These findings are limited to the five States/UTs covered in the cited 2026 ECI age-wise publication.
Young Voters in India 2024: Complete State-wise ECI Atlas Data
For a complete nationwide comparison, the Election Commission of India's Atlas 2024 provides the percentage of electors belonging to the 18–29 age group across all 28 states and 8 Union Territories.
The ECI Atlas 2024 presents this information in Table T7.1, titled Share (%) of Electors in Age Cohort 18–29 Years. The figures are based on the electoral data as of May 20, 2024.
According to this dataset, DNH and D&D have the highest percentage of young voters, at 38.80%, followed by Meghalaya at 36.01% and Arunachal Pradesh at 34.12%.
At the national level, young electors account for 22.78% of India's total electorate.
Which State Has the Highest Percentage of Young Voters in India in 2024?
According to the ECI Atlas 2024, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has the highest percentage of young voters, at 38.80%.
Among the 28 states, Meghalaya has the highest share, at 36.01%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 34.12%.
Kerala has the lowest percentage of young electors, at 18.04%.
State-wise Percentage of Young Voters in India 2024
|
Rank
|
State/UT
|
Young Electors (18–29 Years)
|
1
|
DNH and D&D
|
38.80%
|
2
|
Meghalaya
|
36.01%
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
34.12%
|
4
|
Mizoram
|
31.19%
|
5
|
Assam
|
29.95%
|
6
|
Jharkhand
|
28.38%
|
7
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
27.89%
|
8
|
Rajasthan
|
27.78%
|
9
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
27.18%
|
10
|
Sikkim
|
26.36%
|
11
|
Chhattisgarh
|
26.12%
|
12
|
Lakshadweep
|
25.28%
|
13
|
Ladakh
|
25.19%
|
14
|
Tripura
|
24.13%
|
15
|
West Bengal
|
24.07%
|
16
|
Manipur
|
23.74%
|
17
|
Odisha
|
23.60%
|
18
|
Gujarat
|
23.32%
|
19
|
Telangana
|
22.97%
|
20
|
Bihar
|
22.80%
|
21
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
22.54%
|
22
|
Nagaland
|
22.39%
|
23
|
Chandigarh
|
22.23%
|
24
|
Haryana
|
22.20%
|
25
|
Uttarakhand
|
22.18%
|
26
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
21.91%
|
27
|
Puducherry
|
21.62%
|
28
|
Punjab
|
21.44%
|
29
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
21.19%
|
30
|
Karnataka
|
21.00%
|
31
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
20.34%
|
32
|
Maharashtra
|
19.82%
|
33
|
Goa
|
19.60%
|
34
|
Tamil Nadu
|
19.43%
|
35
|
NCT of Delhi
|
18.89%
|
36
|
Kerala
|
18.04%
|
—
|
All India
|
22.78%
Source: Election Commission of India, Atlas 2024
State-wise Number of Young Voters in India 2024
The percentage of young electors is different from their total number. A state with a large overall electorate can have a higher number of young electors even if its percentage is comparatively low.
According to the supplied state-wise electorate figures and the ECI Atlas 2024 percentages, Uttar Pradesh has the highest calculated number of young electors, at approximately 3.27 crore.
Maharashtra follows with approximately 1.84 crore, while West Bengal has approximately 1.83 crore.
|
State/UT
|
Total Electors
|
Young Electors (%)
|
Calculated Young Electors (18–29 Years)
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
3,15,745
|
22.54%
|
71,169
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
4,14,01,887
|
20.34%
|
84,21,144
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
8,98,442
|
34.12%
|
3,06,548
|
Assam
|
2,45,72,114
|
29.95%
|
73,59,348
|
Bihar
|
7,72,59,579
|
22.80%
|
1,76,15,184
|
Chandigarh
|
6,60,552
|
22.23%
|
1,46,841
|
Chhattisgarh
|
2,06,78,667
|
26.12%
|
54,01,268
|
DNH and D&D
|
4,17,236
|
38.80%
|
1,61,888
|
Goa
|
11,79,644
|
19.60%
|
2,31,210
|
Gujarat
|
4,97,96,232
|
23.32%
|
1,16,12,481
|
Haryana
|
2,01,87,911
|
22.20%
|
44,81,716
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
57,11,969
|
21.91%
|
12,51,492
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
88,02,348
|
27.89%
|
24,54,975
|
Jharkhand
|
2,58,77,892
|
28.38%
|
73,41,146
|
Karnataka
|
5,47,72,332
|
21.00%
|
1,15,02,190
|
Kerala
|
2,78,07,008
|
18.04%
|
50,16,384
|
Ladakh
|
1,90,576
|
25.19%
|
48,006
|
Lakshadweep
|
57,953
|
25.28%
|
14,651
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5,66,68,852
|
27.18%
|
1,54,02,594
|
Maharashtra
|
9,30,61,760
|
19.82%
|
1,84,44,841
|
Manipur
|
20,51,357
|
23.74%
|
4,86,992
|
Meghalaya
|
22,30,451
|
36.01%
|
8,03,185
|
Mizoram
|
8,61,327
|
31.19%
|
2,68,648
|
Nagaland
|
13,25,383
|
22.39%
|
2,96,753
|
NCT of Delhi
|
1,52,14,638
|
18.89%
|
28,74,045
|
Odisha
|
3,37,16,965
|
23.60%
|
79,57,204
|
Puducherry
|
10,24,024
|
21.62%
|
2,21,394
|
Punjab
|
2,15,67,196
|
21.44%
|
46,24,007
|
Rajasthan
|
5,35,08,010
|
27.78%
|
1,48,64,525
|
Sikkim
|
4,66,643
|
26.36%
|
1,23,007
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6,24,04,947
|
19.43%
|
1,21,25,281
|
Telangana
|
3,32,32,318
|
22.97%
|
76,33,463
|
Tripura
|
28,70,896
|
24.13%
|
6,92,747
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
15,44,03,112
|
21.19%
|
3,27,18,019
|
Uttarakhand
|
84,31,101
|
22.18%
|
18,70,018
|
West Bengal
|
7,61,24,780
|
24.07%
|
1,83,23,235
|
All India
|
97,97,51,847
|
22.78%
|
22,31,87,471
Note: The young-elector counts are calculated estimates supplied from the state-wise electorate totals and percentages. They are not separately published exact ECI headcounts. Minor differences may occur due to rounding.
Which State Has the Highest Number of Young Electors in 2024?
Uttar Pradesh has the highest calculated number of young electors among all States and Union Territories in the 2024 dataset.
Here are some of the states with the largest calculated numbers:
|
State
|
Calculated Young Electors
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3,27,18,019
|
Maharashtra
|
1,84,44,841
|
West Bengal
|
1,83,23,235
|
Bihar
|
1,76,15,184
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,54,02,594
|
Rajasthan
|
1,48,64,525
Key Findings from ECI Atlas 2024
-
Highest percentage: DNH and D&D, at 38.80%.
-
Highest percentage among states: Meghalaya, at 36.01%.
-
Highest calculated number: Uttar Pradesh, at approximately 3.27 crore.
-
Lowest percentage: Kerala, at 18.04%.
-
All-India percentage: 22.78%.
-
Calculated all-India young electors: Approximately 22.32 crore.
Difference Between 2026 and 2024 Young Voter Data
The two datasets have different coverage and reference dates. The 2026 figures are available for five States/UTs, while the 2024 Atlas provides a complete nationwide comparison.
|
Particulars
|
ECI 2026 Data
|
ECI Atlas 2024 Data
|
Coverage
|
5 States/UTs
|
All 28 states and 8 UTs
|
Reference period
|
Final electoral rolls published in February 2026
|
May 20, 2024
|
First-time electors
|
18–19 years
|
Part of the 18–29 age cohort
|
Young elector age group
|
18–29 years, calculated by combining age groups
|
18–29 years
|
Highest percentage
|
Assam, approximately 28.80%
|
DNH and D&D, 38.80%
|
Highest number
|
West Bengal, approximately 1.36 crore
|
Uttar Pradesh, approximately 3.27 crore
|
Data type
|
Exact 18–19 figures and rounded 20–29 figures
|
Official percentages and calculated counts
What Is the Age Group of Young Voters in India?
The ECI's 2026 election overview divides young electors into two categories:
|Category
|Age Group
|Meaning
|First-time electors
|18–19 years
|Newly eligible young citizens registered as voters
|Young electors
|20–29 years
|Registered young electors in the 20–29 age group
|Combined young electors
|18–29 years
|Total of both age groups
Indian citizens can register as voters after attaining 18 years of age, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.