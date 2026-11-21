India has a large number of young voters who play an important role in the country's democratic system. They bring new ideas, raise important issues and participate in the country's electoral process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) publishes electoral data that helps understand the age-wise distribution of registered voters across different states and Union Territories. According to the latest available ECI electoral data for 2026, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry have updated figures for young electors. Among these five regions, Assam has the highest estimated percentage of young electors aged 18–29 years, while West Bengal has the highest estimated number. For a complete nationwide comparison, the ECI Atlas 2024 provides state-wise and UT-wise data for all 36 States and Union Territories.

According to 2024 dataset, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have the highest percentage of young electors, at 38.80%, while Uttar Pradesh has the highest calculated number of young electors, at approximately 3.27 crore. This article presents the two datasets separately to provide the latest available information without mixing electoral figures from 2026 & 2024. Young Voters in India 2026: Latest ECI Data The Election Commission of India published updated electoral-roll information for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in March 2026. The final electoral rolls were published in February 2026, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The ECI provides information about two age groups: First-time electors: 18–19 years.

Young electors: 20–29 years. By combining these two categories, an estimated number of young electors aged 18–29 years can be calculated.

Which State Has the Highest Percentage of Young Voters in India in 2026? Among the five States/UTs covered in the 2026 ECI data, Assam has the highest estimated percentage of young electors, at approximately 28.80%. Puducherry follows with approximately 22.24%, while West Bengal has around 21.10%. Kerala has the lowest estimated percentage among these five regions, at approximately 18.17%. State-wise Percentage of Young Voters in India 2026 Rank State/UT Estimated Percentage (18–29 Years) 1 Assam 28.80% 2 Puducherry 22.24% 3 West Bengal 21.10% 4 Tamil Nadu 20.70% 5 Kerala 18.17% Source: ECI 2026 electoral rolls and age-wise elector overview. Percentages are calculated estimates, not separately published official ECI percentages. State-wise Number of Young Voters in India 2026

The percentage of young electors does not always indicate which state has the largest number of young voters. The total electorate of a state also plays an important role. According to the 2026 ECI data, West Bengal has the highest estimated number of young electors among the five regions, with approximately 1.36 crore. Tamil Nadu follows with approximately 1.18 crore, while Assam has around 72.05 lakh. State/UT Total Electors Young Electors (18–19 Years) Young Electors (20–29 Years) Estimated Total Young Electors (18–29 Years) Assam 2,50,21,408 5,75,258 Approx 66.30 lakh Approx 72.05 lakh Kerala 2,71,06,059 4,24,518 Approx 45 lakh Approx 49.24 lakh Puducherry 9,44,539 23,033 Approx 1.87 lakh Approx 2.10 lakh Tamil Nadu 5,67,74,436 12,51,749 Approx 1.05 crore Approx 1.18 crore West Bengal 6,45,61,152 5,23,229 Approx 1.31 crore Approx 1.36 crore

Note: The 18–19 figures and total electorates are taken from ECI data. The 20–29 figures are rounded estimates published in the accompanying age-wise overview. Combined totals are approximate. Which State Has the Highest Number of First-Time Voters in 2026? First-time electors are young citizens aged 18–19 years who are registered in the electoral rolls. According to the ECI's 2026 data, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of first-time electors among the five States/UTs, with 12,51,749. Rank State/UT First-Time Electors (18–19 Years) 1 Tamil Nadu 12,51,749 2 Assam 5,75,258 3 West Bengal 5,23,229 4 Kerala 4,24,518 5 Puducherry 23,033 Key Findings from 2026 ECI Data Highest percentage: Assam, approximately 28.80%.

Highest number of young electors: West Bengal, approximately 1.36 crore.

Highest number of first-time electors: Tamil Nadu, 12,51,749.

Lowest percentage: Kerala, approximately 18.17%.

Lowest number of young electors: Puducherry, approximately 2.10 lakh.

These findings are limited to the five States/UTs covered in the cited 2026 ECI age-wise publication. Young Voters in India 2024: Complete State-wise ECI Atlas Data For a complete nationwide comparison, the Election Commission of India's Atlas 2024 provides the percentage of electors belonging to the 18–29 age group across all 28 states and 8 Union Territories. The ECI Atlas 2024 presents this information in Table T7.1, titled Share (%) of Electors in Age Cohort 18–29 Years. The figures are based on the electoral data as of May 20, 2024. According to this dataset, DNH and D&D have the highest percentage of young voters, at 38.80%, followed by Meghalaya at 36.01% and Arunachal Pradesh at 34.12%. At the national level, young electors account for 22.78% of India's total electorate. Which State Has the Highest Percentage of Young Voters in India in 2024?

According to the ECI Atlas 2024, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has the highest percentage of young voters, at 38.80%. Among the 28 states, Meghalaya has the highest share, at 36.01%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 34.12%. Kerala has the lowest percentage of young electors, at 18.04%. State-wise Percentage of Young Voters in India 2024 Rank State/UT Young Electors (18–29 Years) 1 DNH and D&D 38.80% 2 Meghalaya 36.01% 3 Arunachal Pradesh 34.12% 4 Mizoram 31.19% 5 Assam 29.95% 6 Jharkhand 28.38% 7 Jammu and Kashmir 27.89% 8 Rajasthan 27.78% 9 Madhya Pradesh 27.18% 10 Sikkim 26.36% 11 Chhattisgarh 26.12% 12 Lakshadweep 25.28% 13 Ladakh 25.19% 14 Tripura 24.13% 15 West Bengal 24.07% 16 Manipur 23.74% 17 Odisha 23.60% 18 Gujarat 23.32% 19 Telangana 22.97% 20 Bihar 22.80% 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22.54% 22 Nagaland 22.39% 23 Chandigarh 22.23% 24 Haryana 22.20% 25 Uttarakhand 22.18% 26 Himachal Pradesh 21.91% 27 Puducherry 21.62% 28 Punjab 21.44% 29 Uttar Pradesh 21.19% 30 Karnataka 21.00% 31 Andhra Pradesh 20.34% 32 Maharashtra 19.82% 33 Goa 19.60% 34 Tamil Nadu 19.43% 35 NCT of Delhi 18.89% 36 Kerala 18.04% — All India 22.78%

Source: Election Commission of India, Atlas 2024 State-wise Number of Young Voters in India 2024 The percentage of young electors is different from their total number. A state with a large overall electorate can have a higher number of young electors even if its percentage is comparatively low. According to the supplied state-wise electorate figures and the ECI Atlas 2024 percentages, Uttar Pradesh has the highest calculated number of young electors, at approximately 3.27 crore. Maharashtra follows with approximately 1.84 crore, while West Bengal has approximately 1.83 crore. State/UT Total Electors Young Electors (%) Calculated Young Electors (18–29 Years) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,15,745 22.54% 71,169 Andhra Pradesh 4,14,01,887 20.34% 84,21,144 Arunachal Pradesh 8,98,442 34.12% 3,06,548 Assam 2,45,72,114 29.95% 73,59,348 Bihar 7,72,59,579 22.80% 1,76,15,184 Chandigarh 6,60,552 22.23% 1,46,841 Chhattisgarh 2,06,78,667 26.12% 54,01,268 DNH and D&D 4,17,236 38.80% 1,61,888 Goa 11,79,644 19.60% 2,31,210 Gujarat 4,97,96,232 23.32% 1,16,12,481 Haryana 2,01,87,911 22.20% 44,81,716 Himachal Pradesh 57,11,969 21.91% 12,51,492 Jammu and Kashmir 88,02,348 27.89% 24,54,975 Jharkhand 2,58,77,892 28.38% 73,41,146 Karnataka 5,47,72,332 21.00% 1,15,02,190 Kerala 2,78,07,008 18.04% 50,16,384 Ladakh 1,90,576 25.19% 48,006 Lakshadweep 57,953 25.28% 14,651 Madhya Pradesh 5,66,68,852 27.18% 1,54,02,594 Maharashtra 9,30,61,760 19.82% 1,84,44,841 Manipur 20,51,357 23.74% 4,86,992 Meghalaya 22,30,451 36.01% 8,03,185 Mizoram 8,61,327 31.19% 2,68,648 Nagaland 13,25,383 22.39% 2,96,753 NCT of Delhi 1,52,14,638 18.89% 28,74,045 Odisha 3,37,16,965 23.60% 79,57,204 Puducherry 10,24,024 21.62% 2,21,394 Punjab 2,15,67,196 21.44% 46,24,007 Rajasthan 5,35,08,010 27.78% 1,48,64,525 Sikkim 4,66,643 26.36% 1,23,007 Tamil Nadu 6,24,04,947 19.43% 1,21,25,281 Telangana 3,32,32,318 22.97% 76,33,463 Tripura 28,70,896 24.13% 6,92,747 Uttar Pradesh 15,44,03,112 21.19% 3,27,18,019 Uttarakhand 84,31,101 22.18% 18,70,018 West Bengal 7,61,24,780 24.07% 1,83,23,235 All India 97,97,51,847 22.78% 22,31,87,471

Note: The young-elector counts are calculated estimates supplied from the state-wise electorate totals and percentages. They are not separately published exact ECI headcounts. Minor differences may occur due to rounding. Which State Has the Highest Number of Young Electors in 2024? Uttar Pradesh has the highest calculated number of young electors among all States and Union Territories in the 2024 dataset. Here are some of the states with the largest calculated numbers: State Calculated Young Electors Uttar Pradesh 3,27,18,019 Maharashtra 1,84,44,841 West Bengal 1,83,23,235 Bihar 1,76,15,184 Madhya Pradesh 1,54,02,594 Rajasthan 1,48,64,525 Key Findings from ECI Atlas 2024 Highest percentage: DNH and D&D, at 38.80%.

Highest percentage among states: Meghalaya, at 36.01%.

Highest calculated number: Uttar Pradesh, at approximately 3.27 crore.

Lowest percentage: Kerala, at 18.04%.

All-India percentage: 22.78%.

Calculated all-India young electors: Approximately 22.32 crore.

Difference Between 2026 and 2024 Young Voter Data The two datasets have different coverage and reference dates. The 2026 figures are available for five States/UTs, while the 2024 Atlas provides a complete nationwide comparison. Particulars ECI 2026 Data ECI Atlas 2024 Data Coverage 5 States/UTs All 28 states and 8 UTs Reference period Final electoral rolls published in February 2026 May 20, 2024 First-time electors 18–19 years Part of the 18–29 age cohort Young elector age group 18–29 years, calculated by combining age groups 18–29 years Highest percentage Assam, approximately 28.80% DNH and D&D, 38.80% Highest number West Bengal, approximately 1.36 crore Uttar Pradesh, approximately 3.27 crore Data type Exact 18–19 figures and rounded 20–29 figures Official percentages and calculated counts