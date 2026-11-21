The main architect of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, MS Dhoni, will now be seen in a different role from the next season. The 45-year-old finally bid farewell to the league on Tuesday, November 17, leaving behind a legacy beyond words. With the franchise struggling over the last couple of seasons, it has made significant changes to its support staff. From Zaheer Khan to MS Dhoni, some of the legendary names in the game will handle key responsibilities as CSK eye their sixth title. Explore CSK's support staff for IPL 2027, from coaches to team operations. Chennai Super Kings: Support Staff Overview Name Role Department Zaheer Khan Head Coach Coaching & Leadership MS Dhoni Team Mentor Coaching & Leadership Mohit Sharma Bowling Coach Coaching & Leadership Albie Morkel Assistant Coach Coaching & Leadership Gareth Batty Assistant Coach Coaching & Leadership Sridharan Sriram Assistant Coach Coaching & Leadership James Foster Fielding Coach Coaching & Leadership Ashish Kaushik Physiotherapist Sports Science & Medical Sudharshan VP Strength & Conditioning Coach Sports Science & Medical Anthony Peter Sharp Strength & Conditioning Coach Sports Science & Medical Dr. Madhu Thottappillil Team Doctor Sports Science & Medical Russell Radhakrishnan Team Manager Operations & Analytics AR Srikkanth Head: Cricket Analytics & Player Recruitment Operations & Analytics Sanjay Natarajan Logistics Manager Operations & Analytics

Famous Members of CSK's Support Staff for IPL 2027 1. MS Dhoni – Team Mentor MS Dhoni will now handle the new responsibility of team mentor. The legendary player led CSK to 5 IPL title-winning campaigns, and his presence in the support staff will definitely help the franchise with tactical planning and strategic preparations. Role: Team Mentor

Major Highlight: Led CSK to 5 IPL titles. 2. Zaheer Khan – Head Coach Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has joined CSK as their head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming earlier this year. Fleming parted ways with the franchise after a long journey with the team. Zaheer previously worked with MI and LSG in the IPL and will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. Role: Head Coach

Major Highlight: Previously worked with MI and LSG in the IPL.

3. Mohit Sharma – Bowling Coach Mohit Sharma will handle the responsibility of bowling coach. He is a former CSK bowler who won the Purple Cap in 2014 while representing the franchise. Mohit once known for his wrirst slower balls and will guide the bowlers for the same. Role: Bowling Coach

Major Highlight: Won the Purple Cap in 2014 with CSK. 4. Albie Morkel – Assistant Coach Albie Morkel is another former CSK all-rounder who was part of the franchise's 2010 and 2011 title-winning campaigns. He used to be one of the most explosive bowling all-rounders in world cricket and has been part of some of the most memorable CSK moments. Role: Assistant Coach

Major Highlight: Part of CSK's 2010 and 2011 IPL title-winning campaigns. 5. James Foster – Fielding Coach Former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster will now serve as CSK's fielding coach. He has expertise in wicketkeeping and fielding and will bring his experience to the franchise in the upcoming season.