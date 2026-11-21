Key Points The GSRTC Conductor Provisional Merit List 2026 was released on November 20, 2026.

Candidates can check the list for 4318 vacancies on the official website gsrtc.in.

Objections to the list must be submitted within 7 days of its November 20, 2026 publication.

GSRTC Conductor Result 2026: The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has officially released the GSRTC Conductor Provisional Merit List 2026 on November 20, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the written exam conducted on September 20, 2026 can now check the result through the official website at gsrtc.in. The GRTC Conductor recruitment under Advertisement No. GSRTC/202627/32 . Through this recruitment drive a total of 4318 vacancies would be filled. The list has been published for candidates who were eligible for the OMR based objective written examination. Candidates can download the PDF and check their names in the list. Those who find any mistakes can also submit their objections within the prescribed dates. GSRTC Conductor Provisional Merit List 2026: Key Highlights

The GSRTC Conductor provisional list is available online in PDF format. Candidates can check the important recruitment details in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) Post Name Conductor Advertisement Number GSRTC/202627/32 List Name Provisional List Release Date November 20, 2026 Examination Type OMR-Based Written Examination Objection Window Within 7 days of publication Official Website gsrtc.in GSRTC Conductor Result 2026 PDF Download Candidates can now check and download the provisional merit list from the official website. The result has been declared in the pdf form. Check the direct link to download the GSRTC Conductor Result 2026 below. GSRTC Conductor Result 2026 Link Click Here

Details Mentioned in the GSRTC Conductor Merit List 2026 The provisional list includes the names of candidates who were found eligible for the OMR-based objective written examination for the Conductor post. Candidates must check their details in the published PDF. The corporation has also provided an opportunity for those candidates who fulfil the conditions mentioned in the advertisement but have not been included in the provisional list. Such candidates can submit their objections within 8 days from the date of publication. How to Download GSRTC Conductor Provisional Merit List 2026 PDF? Candidates can follow the steps below to download the provisional list from the official website Visit the official website of GSRTC at gsrtc.in.

On the homepage you have to visit the recruitment section.

Now click on the Advertisement No. GSRTC/202627/32.

Click on the GSRTC Conductor Provisional List 2026 PDF link.

The merit list will open on your screen

Search relevant details in the PDF.

Download and save the document for future reference.