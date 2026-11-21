RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) will release soon the RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 for various posts including Junior Engineer-I (Electrical, Mechanical, Civil), Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II. The authority is all set to conduct the written exam for the Junior Engineer posts from November 29 2026 to January 15, 2027. Earlier Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL), along with other state power companies (RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, JdVVN) has launched the recruitment drive for 2005 posts against Advt. No. Advertisement No. RVUN/Rectt.-2026-27/01across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for theses posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://energy.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card is a crucial documents which ensure candidates' entry at the designated exam hall and it contain important examination details, including the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, examination centre address, and candidate information.

RVUNL Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link The link to download the RVUNL Hall Ticket 2026 for these posts including Junior Engineer-I (Electrical, Mechanical, Civil), Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II will be activated soon on the official website. However the specific dates has not been released by the exam authority, it is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated soon by the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited on its official website, www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to be ready with their login credentials to download their hall ticket, once it is uploaded. RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link (Active soon) RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 Key Highlight The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL), along with other state power companies (RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, JdVVN) had launched the recruitment drive for 2005 posts against Advt. No. Advertisement No. RVUN/Rectt.-2026-27/01 across the state. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-