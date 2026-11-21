GSSSB MPHW Answer Key 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the GSSSB MPHW Answer Jet 2026 for the posts of for the post of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 against Advt. No. 404/202526. The Board has conducted the written exam for the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) on November 18, 2026, and November 19, 2026.

Now the provisional answer key has been released along with the response sheet and raise objection link on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 posts can download the provisional answer key through the link at official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates are advised to review response sheets and file online objections, if any till November 27, 2026. Why is the GSSSB MPHW 2026 Answer Key Important?

The whole exercise adopted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) exams. With the opportunity to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The Group 2 answer key 2025 serves multiple purposes: Particulars Details Transparency It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify. Score Estimation Helps in calculating tentative scores before results. Objection Process Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key. Preparation Analysis Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness.

gsssb.gujarat.gov.in GSSSB MPHW Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights Candidates can access the login portal via the official link to view their question paper, submitted responses, and provisional answer key through the link at the official website. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below- Conducting Body Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board ) Exam Name Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 Advertisement No. 404/20252 Answer Key Status Out Exam Date November 18, 2026, and November 19, 2026 Exam Mode MCQ-CBRT Last Date to Raise Objection November 27, 2026. Official Website https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/ How To Raise Objections Against GSSSB MPHW Answer Key 2026 Candidates who were present for the Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) can raise their objections, if any in online. You can raise your objections against the provisional answer key from November 21, 2026 (15:00 hours) until November 27, 2026 (23:55 hours). Candidates can submit their objection supported by authentic, certified, and reliable documentary proof.