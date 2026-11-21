CIL MT Result 2026: The Coal India Limited (CIL) is expected to release soon the CIL MT Result 2026 for the posts of Management Trainee on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on August 24, are eagerly waiting for the result as shortlisted candidates will have to appear for next round of the selection process. A total of 660 posts are to be filled through the much awaited recruitment drive including Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary. The result will be available to download in a PDF format comprising the roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates for the next round.

CIL MT Result 2026 Expected Date

The Coal India Limited (CIL) has not officially announced the specific date for the declaration of CIL MT Result 2026. The written exam for the 660 various posts including Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary under Advt. No. 03/2026 was held on August 24, 2026. Earlier the exam authority had released the provisional answer key with process to raise objection. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result pdf and can check their result status for these posts.