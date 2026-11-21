CIL MT Result 2026 at coalindia.in: Download Management Trainee Result PDF Link soon
CIL MT Result 2026 is expected to be release soon by the Coal India Limited (CIL) for the posts of Management Trainee. The written exam was held on August 24, 2026 across the country. A total of 660 posts are to be filled including Management Trainee, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary and others. Check more details here.
CIL MT Result 2026: The Coal India Limited (CIL) is expected to release soon the CIL MT Result 2026 for the posts of Management Trainee on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on August 24, are eagerly waiting for the result as shortlisted candidates will have to appear for next round of the selection process. A total of 660 posts are to be filled through the much awaited recruitment drive including Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary. The result will be available to download in a PDF format comprising the roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates for the next round.
CIL MT Result 2026 Expected Date
The Coal India Limited (CIL) has not officially announced the specific date for the declaration of CIL MT Result 2026. The written exam for the 660 various posts including Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary under Advt. No. 03/2026 was held on August 24, 2026. Earlier the exam authority had released the provisional answer key with process to raise objection. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result pdf and can check their result status for these posts.
coalindia.in Coal India Limited MT Result 2026: Key Highlights
A total of 660 posts including Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary are to be filled thorugh the recruitment drive.
|CIL MT Result 2026
|Exam Conducting Authority
|Coal India Limited (CIL)
|Total Vacancies
|660
|Posts Name
|Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary
|CBT Exam Date
|24th August, 2026
|Result Status
|Awaited
|Selection Process
|Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by Document Verification
|Official Website
|coalindia.in
What Next After CIL MT Result 2026?
Candidates who will qualify in the written exam for the Management Trainee and other posts will get a chance for next round. As per the selection process for the Management Trainee – Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, Company Secretary under Advt. No. 03/2026, all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for next Document Verification (DV) round. Under this round, all the shortlisted candidates will have to produce all the educational and other documents in original along with print of result copies for verification. Below are the list of tentative documents to be produce at the DV round-
Identity Proof: Photo identity proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID or Passport
Educational Documents: Class 10th & 12th marksheets, Graduation Degree/Engineering certificates
Category Certificates: Valid caste or category certificates
Exam Records: Application Form, Main CBT Exam Admit Card and others.
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