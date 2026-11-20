NLUs in India 2027: Planning on studying law in any of the premier National Law Universities (NLUs) in India for the academic year 2027-28? As the CLAT 2027 is scheduled for December 6, 2026 and AILET 2027 will take place on December 13, 2026, candidates are currently comparing all participating NLUs in the country ranging from highly ranked NLUs such as NLSIU Bengaluru, NLU Delhi, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS Kolkata and others. Since the fees of study, hostel, and even course structure like 5 years integrated Bachelor of Arts (BA) LLB (Hons.), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) LLB (Hons.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) LLB (Hons.), and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) LLB (Hons.) vary widely among different universities, a comparison of course structure and fees can help you draw up your preference list