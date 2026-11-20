NLUs in India 2027: Check Courses, Fee Structure & Top Colleges List Here
This article provides a comprehensive guide to National Law Universities (NLUs) in India for the 2027-28 academic year, detailing courses, fee structures, and NIRF rankings. It helps prospective law students compare top NLUs like NLSIU Bengaluru and NLU Delhi for informed admission decisions.
NLUs in India 2027: Planning on studying law in any of the premier National Law Universities (NLUs) in India for the academic year 2027-28? As the CLAT 2027 is scheduled for December 6, 2026 and AILET 2027 will take place on December 13, 2026, candidates are currently comparing all participating NLUs in the country ranging from highly ranked NLUs such as NLSIU Bengaluru, NLU Delhi, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS Kolkata and others. Since the fees of study, hostel, and even course structure like 5 years integrated Bachelor of Arts (BA) LLB (Hons.), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) LLB (Hons.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) LLB (Hons.), and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) LLB (Hons.) vary widely among different universities, a comparison of course structure and fees can help you draw up your preference list
Top NLU - Courses, Entrance Exams & NIRF Rankings
|
National Law University & Location
|
Primary Entrance Exam
|
NIRF 2025 Rank
|
UG & PG Courses
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
CLAT
|
1
|
BA LLB (Hons), 3-year LLB, LLM
|
NLU Delhi
|
AILET
|
2
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
CLAT
|
3
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
CLAT
|
4
|
BA LLB (Hons), BSc LLB, LLM
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
CLAT
|
5
|
BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, BSW LLB, LLM
|
NLUO Cuttack
|
CLAT
|
15
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
CNLU Patna
|
CLAT
|
17
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
CLAT
|
21
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NLIU Bhopal
|
CLAT
|
27
|
BA LLB (Hons), BSc LLB, LLM
|
MNLU Nagpur
|
CLAT
|
28
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NUSRL Ranchi
|
CLAT
|
30
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
HPNLU Shimla
|
CLAT
|
34
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NLUJA Assam
|
CLAT
|
35
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NLU Jodhpur
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
HNLU Raipur
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NUALS Kochi
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
RGNUL Patiala
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
DSNLU Visakhapatnam
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
TNNLU Tiruchirappalli
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons), LLM
|
DBRANLU Sonipat
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons)
|
MNLU Mumbai
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
MNLU Aurangabad
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
DNLU Jabalpur
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NLU Sikkim
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NLU Tripura
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
NLU Meghalaya
|
MEG UAT / PAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
GNLU Silvassa Campus
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons), LLM
|
RPNLU Prayagraj
|
CLAT
|
Not Ranked
|
BA LLB (Hons)
Fees for UG Programme
|
National Law University
|
Total 5-Year UG Fee
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
INR 26.90 Lakhs
|
NLU Delhi
|
INR 20.10 Lakhs
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
INR 15.40 Lakhs
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
INR 17.60 Lakhs
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
INR 12.92 Lakhs
|
NLU Odisha (Cuttack)
|
INR 13.10 Lakhs
|
CNLU Patna
|
INR 15.56 Lakhs
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
INR 9.35 Lakhs
|
NLIU Bhopal
|
INR 14.76 Lakhs
|
MNLU Nagpur
|
INR 18.17 Lakhs
|
NUSRL Ranchi
|
INR 14.95 Lakhs
|
HPNLU Shimla
|
INR 16.72 Lakhs
|
NLUJA Assam
|
INR 11.28 Lakhs
NLU Seat Matrix
|
National Law University
|
Total UG Seats
|
Total PG (LLM) Seats
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
310 Seats
|
100 Seats
|
NLU Delhi
|
123 Seats
|
83 Seats
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
132 Seats
|
66 Seats
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
132 Seats
|
70 Seats
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
172 Seats
|
57 Seats
|
NLU Odisha (Cuttack)
|
180 Seats
|
46 Seats
|
CNLU Patna
|
132 Seats
|
Not Specified
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
187 Seats
|
33 Seats
|
NLIU Bhopal
|
102 Seats
|
60 Seats
|
MNLU Nagpur
|
120 Seats
|
60 Seats
|
NUSRL Ranchi
|
120 Seats
|
50 Seats
|
HPNLU Shimla
|
180 Seats
|
80 Seats
|
NLUJA Assam
|
60 Seats
|
40 Seats
Placement Stats
|
National Law University
|
Median Placement Salary (LPA)
|
Official Placement Percentage
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
INR 16.00 LPA
|
84.34%
|
NLU Delhi
|
INR 18.00 LPA
|
94.20%
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
INR 17.50 LPA
|
100.00%
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
INR 20.00 LPA
|
100.00%
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
INR 18.00 LPA
|
100.00%
|
NLU Odisha (Cuttack)
|
INR 14.00 LPA
|
52.03%
|
CNLU Patna
|
INR 10.80 LPA
|
100.00%
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
INR 7.00 LPA
|
92.40%
|
NLIU Bhopal
|
INR 16.00 LPA
|
90.57%
|
MNLU Nagpur
|
INR 7.64 LPA
|
100.00%
|
NUSRL Ranchi
|
INR 9.33 LPA
|
43.82%
|
HPNLU Shimla
|
INR 10.00 LPA
|
69.33%
|
NLUJA Assam
|
INR 8.90 LPA
|
42.86%
Notable Alumni from Top NLUs
|
National Law University
|
Notable Alumni
|
Achievements
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
Menaka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju
|
Supreme Court Litigators (Lead lawyers in Section 377 case)
|
Late Prof. Shamnad Basheer
|
Founder of IDIA (Legal education access) & SpicyIP
|
Dr. Sudhir Krishnaswamy
|
Current VC of NLSIU & Meta Oversight Board Member
|
Lavanya Rajamani
|
International Environmental Lawyer (UN Climate Treaties)
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
Dr. Arghya Sengupta
|
Founder, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy
|
Ramanuj Mukherjee
|
Co-founder & CEO, LawSikho (Legal ed-tech)
|
Amba Kak
|
Former AI Advisor to the US FTC
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
Dr. Anup Surendranath
|
Founder, Project 39A (Death penalty research)
|
Shreya Atrey
|
Associate Professor of Law, Oxford University
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
Sameer Rashid Bhat
|
Rhodes Scholar & Co-founder, Project EduAccess
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.