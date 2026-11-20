School Assembly News Headlines November 21, 2026: Cyclonic Storm Akvan, Gold Rate, IBPS PO, Royal Enfield and Other News
Read School Assembly News Headlines for November 21, 2026, covering the latest national, international, sports, business and education news.
School Assembly News Headlines for November 21, 2026 bring together the latest important developments from India and around the world. Today's news roundup covers national and international affairs, sports, business, education, science and technology. It also includes trending updates on Cyclonic Storm Akvan, gold rates, IBPS PO, NEET PG, Royal Enfield and other developments that students should know about. Scroll the article to know the top headlines of the day.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 21
- Cyclonic Storm Akvan Crosses Odisha Coast: Cyclonic Storm Akvan crossed the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast near Gopalpur bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.
- Odisha Steps Up Cyclone Response: State authorities deployed rescue teams and arranged evacuation shelters to protect people in vulnerable coastal areas during Cyclone Akvan.
- Cyclone Akvan Weakens After Making Landfall: The India Meteorological Department reported that Akvan weakened into a deep depression over south coastal Odisha and was expected to weaken further.
- IIT Madras Opens Registrations for School Connect Programme: IIT Madras invited school students to register for its January 2027 School Connect Programme, which introduces learners to emerging technologies and career opportunities.
- Odisha Assembly Suspends Proceedings Amid Cyclone: The Odisha Legislative Assembly suspended its proceedings until November 23 to allow legislators to assist people affected by the storm.
- Authorities Monitor Coastal Areas After Heavy Rainfall: Emergency teams continued monitoring vulnerable coastal regions and assessing the impact of Cyclone Akvan.
- Cyclone Preparedness Remains a Priority for Coastal States: Disaster management teams continued rescue and relief preparations to minimise the impact of severe weather conditions.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 21
- Global Banking Firms Report Cyberattack on Third-Party Vendors: JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard reported cybersecurity incidents involving external service providers. The companies said their core payment networks remained unaffected.
- 2027 Hyundai Elantra Unveiled at Los Angeles Auto Show: Hyundai introduced the eighth-generation Elantra, featuring a redesigned exterior, updated technology and hybrid options.
- Hyundai Showcases New Hybrid Technology: The company presented its latest hybrid vehicle developments at the Los Angeles Auto Show, highlighting its focus on fuel efficiency and connected car technology.
- Russia Launches Fresh Attacks on Ukraine: Russian forces carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, including energy facilities.
- UN Court Delivers Landmark Ruling on Myanmar: The International Court of Justice delivered a significant judgment concerning allegations of genocide against Myanmar's Rohingya minority.
- COP31 Climate Talks Enter Crucial Final Stage: Representatives from several countries continued negotiations at the UN climate summit in Turkey, with fossil fuel use and climate finance among the key discussion points.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 21
- India Fight Back Against New Zealand in Wellington Test: India reached 159/1 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 52.
- New Zealand Post 368 Runs Against India: Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips made 118 as New Zealand were bowled out for 368. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets for India.
- India Women Begin Asian Champions Trophy Campaign with Victory: The Indian women's hockey team defeated Malaysia 4-1 in its opening match of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal.
- Pakistan Defeat Sri Lanka in Second Test: Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Rawalpindi.
- Ricky Ponting Reportedly Holds Talks with Punjab Kings: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is reportedly involved in discussions with former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey about a possible coaching role with Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027.
- Alexander Zverev Reaches ATP Finals Semi-Finals: Zverev defeated Arthur Fils 6-4, 7-6 to finish his group-stage campaign unbeaten and secure a place in the semi-finals.
- Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Affected by Rain: Rain disrupted the opening practice session of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, while George Russell topped the later practice session.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 21
- Sensex Rallies Nearly 898 Points: Indian stock markets ended higher on November 21. The Sensex gained 897.96 points to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty rose 286.30 points to 25,800.60.
- Gold Prices Fall Sharply in India: Gold prices recorded a significant decline on November 20. The reported national retail rate for 24-carat gold was ₹12,557 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹11,510 per gram. Actual rates may vary by city and jeweller.
- JPMorgan Chase Reports Cybersecurity Incident: JPMorgan Chase disclosed that third-party service providers were targeted in a cyberattack, potentially exposing some customer names and email addresses.
- Royal Enfield Plans to Enter the 250cc Motorcycle Segment: Royal Enfield is reportedly preparing a more affordable 250cc motorcycle range for the next financial year to attract younger buyers and expand its customer base.
- NSE Becomes the World's Fifth-Largest Listed Stock Exchange: The National Stock Exchange moved ahead of Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges in market valuation, according to market reports.
- Banking and Financial Stocks Lead Market Gains: Banking and financial shares supported the Indian stock market's rally, helping the major equity indices finish the session higher.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 21
- NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Released: The Medical Counselling Committee listed the provisional allotment result for Round 2 of NEET PG 2026. Candidates can check the latest counselling updates through the official MCC portal.
- IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Status Announced: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection updated its official website with the result status of the CRP PO/MT-XVI Main Examination. Candidates can check the result through the official IBPS website.
- IIT Madras Opens Registrations for January 2027 School Connect Batch: The institute invited students from Classes 9 to 12 to participate in its School Connect Programme, which offers exposure to emerging technologies and interdisciplinary subjects.
- IIT Madras School Connect Programme Offers 20 Courses: The January 2027 programme includes 20 courses designed to help school students explore new academic fields and career opportunities. Registrations are scheduled to close on January 8, 2027.
- NEET PG Candidates Asked to Follow MCC Counselling Updates: Medical aspirants participating in postgraduate admissions should check the official counselling portal for Round 2 allotment information, seat updates and further admission instructions.
- IBPS PO Candidates Await Further Recruitment Stages: Candidates shortlisted after the CRP PO/MT-XVI Main Examination will move forward to the subsequent recruitment stages, including the interview process, as prescribed by IBPS.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 21
- 2027 Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Hyundai unveiled its eighth-generation Elantra at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new model features a redesigned exterior, updated technology and hybrid powertrain options.
- Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Set for November 24: Motorola confirmed that its upcoming Edge 70 Neo smartphone will launch in India on November 24, 2026. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 7,000mAh battery.
- Royal Enfield Explores a New 250cc Motorcycle Range: The motorcycle manufacturer is reportedly planning to expand into the 250cc category with more accessible models. Reports have also linked the upcoming development with hybrid technology, although the company has not officially confirmed a production-ready hybrid motorcycle.
- Global Climate Negotiations Focus on Clean Energy: COP31 discussions highlighted the challenges of reducing fossil fuel dependence and increasing investment in climate-friendly technologies.
Thought of the Day
"Every question you ask today can become an opportunity to discover something new tomorrow."
Meaning: Learning begins with curiosity. Students should never hesitate to ask questions, explore new ideas and learn from their mistakes. Being curious helps us develop knowledge, confidence and creative thinking.
Following daily news helps students understand what is happening around them and develop awareness of important national and global issues. Reading current affairs regularly also improves general knowledge, communication skills and critical thinking, helping young learners become informed and responsible citizens.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.