School Assembly News Headlines for November 21, 2026 bring together the latest important developments from India and around the world. Today's news roundup covers national and international affairs, sports, business, education, science and technology. It also includes trending updates on Cyclonic Storm Akvan, gold rates, IBPS PO, NEET PG, Royal Enfield and other developments that students should know about. Scroll the article to know the top headlines of the day.

Thought of the Day

"Every question you ask today can become an opportunity to discover something new tomorrow."

Meaning: Learning begins with curiosity. Students should never hesitate to ask questions, explore new ideas and learn from their mistakes. Being curious helps us develop knowledge, confidence and creative thinking.

Following daily news helps students understand what is happening around them and develop awareness of important national and global issues. Reading current affairs regularly also improves general knowledge, communication skills and critical thinking, helping young learners become informed and responsible citizens.