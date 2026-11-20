The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the provisional allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling. Candidates who have applied for the second round of seat allotment can check the provisional allotment result through the link given.

The provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026 has been released as a PDF document. Students who have been allotted seats can cross-check any details mentioned in the provisional allotment and submit grievances through the portal. Based on this, the NEET PG 2026 round 2 final allotment results will be released. Candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges for verification of documents and allotment only after the final allotment is issued.

NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment - Click Here

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Live: MCC NEET PG Provisional Result Released at mcc.nic.in