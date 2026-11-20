NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Released at mcc nic in; Download PDF here
NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Round 2 provisional allotment result has been released. Candidates can submit grievances until 6 PM today, November 20, 2026 at mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the provisional allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling. Candidates who have applied for the second round of seat allotment can check the provisional allotment result through the link given.
The provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026 has been released as a PDF document. Students who have been allotted seats can cross-check any details mentioned in the provisional allotment and submit grievances through the portal. Based on this, the NEET PG 2026 round 2 final allotment results will be released. Candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges for verification of documents and allotment only after the final allotment is issued.
NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment - Click Here
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Live: MCC NEET PG Provisional Result Released at mcc.nic.in
Steps to Download the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment
NEET PG 2026 Round 2 provisional seat allotment PDF has been issued. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on Round 2 allotment result
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 2 Grievance Window
Candidates are advised to carefully check their provisional result. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS up to 06:00 PM on November 20, 2026 through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal. The final allotment result will be declared shortly after. Once the final allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges after downloading the allotment letter through the login link provided.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.