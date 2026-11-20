SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026: एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें हॉल टिकट
SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026: एसएससी ने सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ssc.gov.in पर जारी किया है। सीबीटी 1 हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (SSC) ने एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड ssc.gov.in जारी कर दिया है। सीबीटी 1 एग्जाम 23 नवंबर से होने जा रहा है। एसएससी सीपीओ टियर 1 दिल्ली पुलिस और CAPFs में 1,871 सब-इंस्पेक्टर वैकेंसी के लिए आयोजित किया जा रहा है। एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड दर्ज करना होगा। एडमिट कार्ड एग्जाम डेट से लगभग 2 से 3 दिन पहले उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं।
SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026: एडमिट कार्ड
एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड 2026 आयोग द्वारा आज 20 नवंबर को जारी किया गया है। जिसे उम्मीदवार आयोग की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ssc.gov.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अपने Registration no और Password दर्ज करने होंगे।
SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026 Download link
एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 सिटी स्लिप 13 नवंबर को जारी की गई है। आयोग द्वारा आज एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया गया है। उम्मीदवारों की सुविधा के लिए एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां उपलब्ध करा दिया है।
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एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड 2026
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 में शामिल डिटेल्स
एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड 2026 डाउनलोड करने के बाद उम्मीदवार निम्नलिखित डिटेल्स जरूरी चेक करें:
- कैंडिडेट का पूरा नाम और रोल नंबर या यूजर ID
- रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर
- आवेदित पद का नाम- दिल्ली पुलिस में सब-इंस्पेक्टर, CAPFs में SI (GD), CISF में SI (फायर)
- परीक्षा की तारीख, रिपोर्टिंग का समय और शिफ्ट शेड्यूल
- केंद्र का नाम और डाक पता
- उम्मीदवार का फोटो और डिजिटल हस्ताक्षर
- जन्म तिथि और सामाजिक श्रेणी
- उम्मीदवार के हस्ताक्षर और निरीक्षक के हस्ताक्षर की जगह
- परीक्षा निर्देश और परीक्षा हॉल नियम
SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें:
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ssc.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, लॉगिन पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3 अब अपने Registration no और Password दर्ज करें।
स्टेप 4 एसएससी सीपीओ पेपर 1 एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करें।
स्टेप 5 हॉल टिकट में दी गई सभी डिटेल्स चेक करें।
स्टेप 6 पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
UPTET OTR Registration 2026: यूपीटीईटी 24 नवंबर से शुरू होंगे ओटीआर रजिस्ट्रेशन, सिलेक्शन प्रोसेस जानें
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.