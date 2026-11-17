RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 soon. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for paramedical posts is scheduled for 23 and 25 November 2026, and the admit card usually comes out about four days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download it from their regional RRB website using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card carries important details such as the exam date, shift, time, and centre address. In this article, we share the expected release date, download steps, documents to carry, and exam day instructions for aspirants.

RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Before downloading the admit card, candidates should check the key details of the exam in one place. The table below gives a quick overview of the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026.