RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 at rrb.digialm.com: Download CEN 05/2026 CBT Hall Ticket PDF Soon
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 is expected around 19 November for the CBT on 23 and 25 November. Candidates can download it from the regional RRB website using their registration number and date of birth, and carry printouts with ID.
Key Points
- CBT for paramedical posts scheduled for 23 and 25 November 2026.
- Admit cards release 19 Nov 2026 (for Nov 23 exam) & 21 Nov 2026 (for Nov 25 exam).
- Download admit card from regional RRB website using registration number & DOB.
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 soon. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for paramedical posts is scheduled for 23 and 25 November 2026, and the admit card usually comes out about four days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download it from their regional RRB website using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card carries important details such as the exam date, shift, time, and centre address. In this article, we share the expected release date, download steps, documents to carry, and exam day instructions for aspirants.
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Before downloading the admit card, candidates should check the key details of the exam in one place. The table below gives a quick overview of the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Ministry of Railways
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Exam Name
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RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment Exam 2026
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Advertisement / CEN No.
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CEN 05/2026
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Total Vacancies
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590(Nursing Superintendent, Health & Malaria Inspector Gr-III, Pharmacist, Lab Superintendent, Radiographer, ECG Technician, etc.)
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Exam City Intimation Slip
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Released from 14 November 2026
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Exam Dates
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23 and 25 November 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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19 November 2026(for 23 Nov exam) and 21 November 2026(for 25 Nov exam — 4 days prior to respective exam date)
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number and Date of Birth / Password
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Official Website
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Download PDF
Once the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 is released, candidates will be able to download it as a PDF through the link given below. The link is not active yet and will become available on the official websites of the regional RRBs a few days before the exam.
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RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026
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Click Here (Link Active Soon)
Steps to Download RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 once the link is active.
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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Open the "Paramedical Admit Card 2026" or "E-Call Letter" link on the homepage.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth.
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Click the "Submit" or "Login" button.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully and download the PDF.
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Take at least two printouts and keep them safe for exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com