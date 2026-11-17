Schools across India are expected to follow their regular schedules on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. However, students in Goa and Gujarat are likely to get a day off as their scheduled Diwali vacations are still underway. While schools in Goa are observing their festive break until November 21, the vacation in Gujarat is scheduled to continue until November 25. In other states, schools are generally expected to remain open, although local holidays and district-level orders may apply. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued weather forecasts and warnings for several parts of the country. Rainfall alerts in parts of southern and eastern India may affect local conditions, but a weather warning does not automatically mean schools will remain closed. School Holiday November 18, 2026: State-Wise List

State School Holiday Status Details Goa Closed Diwali vacation continues until November 21. Schools are expected to reopen on November 23. Gujarat Closed Diwali vacation continues until November 25. The next academic session is scheduled to begin on November 26. Bihar Open Extended festive vacation ends on November 17. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18. Jharkhand Open Chhath-related holidays end on November 17. No additional statewide holiday has been confirmed. Delhi-NCR Open No blanket school holiday has been announced for November 18. Uttar Pradesh Open No statewide school holiday has been confirmed. Maharashtra School-wise variation Some schools may follow extended local vacation schedules. Rajasthan Open Mid-term vacation has ended. Regular classes are expected to resume. West Bengal Open No additional statewide school holiday has been confirmed. Madhya Pradesh Open No statewide school closure has been announced. Karnataka Open Regular classes are expected. Kerala Open No statewide school holiday has been confirmed. Tamil Nadu Open No statewide closure has been announced. Andhra Pradesh Open No statewide school holiday has been announced, but weather warnings are in place. Odisha Open No statewide school closure has been confirmed. Telangana Open Regular classes are expected.

Goa Schools to Remain Closed Until November 21 Schools across Goa will continue their Diwali vacation on November 18. According to the academic calendar notified by the Directorate of Education, the Diwali break is scheduled from November 2 to November 21, 2026. The schedule applies to the specified classes covered under the academic calendar, including Classes 6 to 10 and Class 12. Schools are expected to resume regular academic activities on November 23, following the Sunday break. The Directorate has also listed the other vacation periods for the 2026–27 academic session in its official calendar. Gujarat Schools to Remain Closed Until November 25 Students in Gujarat will also continue to remain away from classrooms on November 18 as part of the state’s 21-day Diwali vacation. According to the circular issued by the Directorate of Primary Education, the vacation for primary schools runs from November 5 to November 25, 2026. The next academic session is scheduled to begin on November 26.

The state Education Department has also issued instructions regarding the vacation schedule for secondary schools, with district education authorities coordinating the dates to maintain consistency. Bihar and Jharkhand Schools: What Is the Update? Schools in Bihar are scheduled to reopen on November 18 after the extended festive break. The holiday period from November 7 to November 17 covered Diwali and Chhath-related celebrations. In Jharkhand, the Chhath-related holidays included November 16 and 17. No additional statewide school holiday for November 18 has been confirmed. Students should follow the reopening instructions issued by their respective schools. IMD Weather Forecast for November 18: State-Wise Updates Along with school holiday announcements, the IMD has issued weather forecasts for several parts of India. Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is expected to influence weather conditions along the eastern coast.

Cyclonic Storm Akvan: Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha The IMD has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts as Cyclonic Storm Akvan moves over the Bay of Bengal. According to the weather department’s November 17 bulletin, the system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and subsequently a very severe cyclonic storm around November 19. The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around November 20. At the time of landfall, wind speeds may reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph. For November 18, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in these areas. The weather system is expected to bring more intense rainfall activity to coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana between November 19 and 21.