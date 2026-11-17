School Holiday Tomorrow (November 18, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wist List
Schools in Goa and Gujarat will remain closed on November 18, 2026, due to their ongoing Diwali vacations. Check the state-wise school holiday list, reopening dates and IMD weather warnings for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and other states.
Schools across India are expected to follow their regular schedules on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. However, students in Goa and Gujarat are likely to get a day off as their scheduled Diwali vacations are still underway.
While schools in Goa are observing their festive break until November 21, the vacation in Gujarat is scheduled to continue until November 25. In other states, schools are generally expected to remain open, although local holidays and district-level orders may apply.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued weather forecasts and warnings for several parts of the country. Rainfall alerts in parts of southern and eastern India may affect local conditions, but a weather warning does not automatically mean schools will remain closed.
School Holiday November 18, 2026: State-Wise List
|
State
|
School Holiday Status
|
Details
|
Goa
|
Closed
|
Diwali vacation continues until November 21. Schools are expected to reopen on November 23.
|
Gujarat
|
Closed
|
Diwali vacation continues until November 25. The next academic session is scheduled to begin on November 26.
|
Bihar
|
Open
|
Extended festive vacation ends on November 17. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18.
|
Jharkhand
|
Open
|
Chhath-related holidays end on November 17. No additional statewide holiday has been confirmed.
|
Delhi-NCR
|
Open
|
No blanket school holiday has been announced for November 18.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Open
|
No statewide school holiday has been confirmed.
|
Maharashtra
|
School-wise variation
|
Some schools may follow extended local vacation schedules.
|
Rajasthan
|
Open
|
Mid-term vacation has ended. Regular classes are expected to resume.
|
West Bengal
|
Open
|
No additional statewide school holiday has been confirmed.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Open
|
No statewide school closure has been announced.
|
Karnataka
|
Open
|
Regular classes are expected.
|
Kerala
|
Open
|
No statewide school holiday has been confirmed.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Open
|
No statewide closure has been announced.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Open
|
No statewide school holiday has been announced, but weather warnings are in place.
|
Odisha
|
Open
|
No statewide school closure has been confirmed.
|
Telangana
|
Open
|
Regular classes are expected.
Goa Schools to Remain Closed Until November 21
Schools across Goa will continue their Diwali vacation on November 18. According to the academic calendar notified by the Directorate of Education, the Diwali break is scheduled from November 2 to November 21, 2026.
The schedule applies to the specified classes covered under the academic calendar, including Classes 6 to 10 and Class 12. Schools are expected to resume regular academic activities on November 23, following the Sunday break.
The Directorate has also listed the other vacation periods for the 2026–27 academic session in its official calendar.
Gujarat Schools to Remain Closed Until November 25
Students in Gujarat will also continue to remain away from classrooms on November 18 as part of the state’s 21-day Diwali vacation.
According to the circular issued by the Directorate of Primary Education, the vacation for primary schools runs from November 5 to November 25, 2026. The next academic session is scheduled to begin on November 26.
The state Education Department has also issued instructions regarding the vacation schedule for secondary schools, with district education authorities coordinating the dates to maintain consistency.
Bihar and Jharkhand Schools: What Is the Update?
Schools in Bihar are scheduled to reopen on November 18 after the extended festive break. The holiday period from November 7 to November 17 covered Diwali and Chhath-related celebrations.
In Jharkhand, the Chhath-related holidays included November 16 and 17. No additional statewide school holiday for November 18 has been confirmed.
Students should follow the reopening instructions issued by their respective schools.
IMD Weather Forecast for November 18: State-Wise Updates
Along with school holiday announcements, the IMD has issued weather forecasts for several parts of India. Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is expected to influence weather conditions along the eastern coast.
Cyclonic Storm Akvan: Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
The IMD has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts as Cyclonic Storm Akvan moves over the Bay of Bengal.
According to the weather department’s November 17 bulletin, the system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and subsequently a very severe cyclonic storm around November 19.
The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around November 20. At the time of landfall, wind speeds may reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph.
For November 18, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in these areas.
The weather system is expected to bring more intense rainfall activity to coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana between November 19 and 21.
Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow, November 18?
Schools in Goa and Gujarat will remain closed on November 18 as part of their scheduled Diwali vacations. In Bihar and Jharkhand, schools are expected to resume regular classes after the extended festive holidays.
Most other states are likely to follow their normal academic schedules, although local holidays and school-specific vacation calendars may differ.
The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, along with other weather advisories. However, no nationwide weather-related school closure has been announced. Students and parents should check their respective school notices and district administration announcements for any last-minute changes.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.