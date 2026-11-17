Travis Head has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a massive development ahead of IPL 2027. Other franchises have also released their lists of retained and released players ahead of the next season, with SRH taking this tough decision.

Apart from Head, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee and Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat have also been released by the franchise.

The 2016 edition champions are still looking for their second IPL title despite some wonderful performances and playoff finishes in this decade. They are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

Check out the complete list of players retained and released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Retention and Released List IPL 2027

1. Complete List of Retained and Released Players