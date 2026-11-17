SRH Retention List IPL 2027: Travis Head Released, Check Complete List of Retained and Released Players
In a surprising development, Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Travis Head along with 8 other players ahead of IPL 2027. Check the complete list of retained and released players, along with the franchise's trade details.
Travis Head has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a massive development ahead of IPL 2027. Other franchises have also released their lists of retained and released players ahead of the next season, with SRH taking this tough decision.
Apart from Head, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee and Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat have also been released by the franchise.
The 2016 edition champions are still looking for their second IPL title despite some wonderful performances and playoff finishes in this decade. They are yet to get their hands on the trophy.
Check out the complete list of players retained and released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key details.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Retention and Released List IPL 2027
1. Complete List of Retained and Released Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Status
|
Pat Cummins
|
Fast-bowling all-rounder
|
Retained
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batting all-rounder
|
Retained
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
Retained
|
Smaran Ravichandran
|
Batter
|
Retained
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Retained
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Retained
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Retained
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Spin all-rounder
|
Retained
|
Harshal Patel
|
Fast bowler
|
Retained
|
Brydon Carse
|
Pace-bowling all-rounder
|
Retained
|
Eshan Malinga
|
Fast bowler
|
Retained
|
Shivang Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Retained
|
Salil Arora
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Retained
|
Shakib Hussain
|
Fast bowler
|
Retained
|
Praful Hinge
|
Fast bowler
|
Retained
|
Krains Fuletra
|
Spinner
|
Retained
|
T Natarajan
|
Fast bowler
|
Traded In
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Fast bowler
|
Traded In
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Released
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Onkar Tarmale
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Amit Kumar
|
Spinner
|
Released
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
David Payne
|
Fast bowler
|
Released
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Released
2. SRH Retained Players for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
₹18 crore
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
₹14 crore
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
R Smaran
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹11.25 crore
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹23 crore
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
₹6 crore
|
Harsh Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
₹8 crore
|
Brydon Carse
|
All-rounder
|
₹1 crore
|
Eshan Malinga
|
Bowler
|
₹1.2 crore
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
₹40 lakh
|
Salil Arora
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹1.5 crore
|
Shivang Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Krains Fuletra
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Praful Hinge
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Sakib Hussain
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
3. SRH Released Players for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Fast bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Fast bowler
|
Onkar Tarmale
|
Fast bowler
|
Amit Kumar
|
Spinner
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Fast bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Fast bowler
|
David Payne
|
Fast bowler
4. SRH Trades Ahead of IPL 2027
|
Player
|
Previous Team
|
New Team
|
Trade Price
|
T Natarajan
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹5 crore
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹4.8 crore
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹2 crore
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Delhi Capitals
|
₹40 lakh
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
₹6 crore
|
Jack Edwards
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
₹3 crore
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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