CSK Trade Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards: Check Details

In a massive development, Chennai Super Kings have traded Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

With the trade talks now reaching their peak as the deadline approaches, this development comes after CSK's poor performances in the last couple of seasons.

CSK Trade Details: Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards Join Chennai

The trade has come as CSK's batting had been a massive concern last season. They have brought in Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.

Both have been acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 6 crore and INR 3 crore respectively. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4.8 crore and INR 2 crore respectively.