CSK Trade Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards: Check Details
Chennai Super Kings have completed trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis move to SRH.
In a massive development, Chennai Super Kings have traded Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.
With the trade talks now reaching their peak as the deadline approaches, this development comes after CSK's poor performances in the last couple of seasons.
CSK Trade Details: Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards Join Chennai
The trade has come as CSK's batting had been a massive concern last season. They have brought in Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.
Both have been acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 6 crore and INR 3 crore respectively. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4.8 crore and INR 2 crore respectively.
Bringing the power to the Den! 💪 Yellovely Vanakkam, Liam Livingstone! 💛🥳 #WhistlePodu #Yellove https://t.co/7YV0b4cAxs— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 5, 2026
G’day, Jack! Welcome to the Den! 💛 Superfans, Jack Edwards is a Super King now! 🥳🦁 #WhistlePodu #Yellove https://t.co/c5LhIuhVrY— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 5, 2026
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Player
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Previous Team
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New Team
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Trade Fee
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Liam Livingstone
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SRH
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CSK
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INR 6 crore
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Jack Edwards
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SRH
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CSK
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INR 3 crore
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Khaleel Ahmed
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CSK
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SRH
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INR 4.8 crore
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Nathan Ellis
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CSK
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SRH
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INR 2 crore
Liam Livingstone IPL Stats
Known for his explosive batting style and ability to bowl crucial overs in between, Liam Livingstone has featured in 51 IPL games so far. He has scored 1,066 runs at a strike rate of 155.17.
He can be a game-changer for CSK in the middle order.
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Statistic
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Record
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Matches
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51
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Runs
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1,066
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Strike Rate
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155.17
Who is Jack Edwards?
Jack Edwards is an Australian bowling all-rounder who is yet to feature in a single game in the IPL. Despite having very limited international experience, CSK have backed him with this opportunity.
He has represented Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.
What Next for Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027?
There were also reports that CSK might be releasing one of their most expensive buys from the previous season, Kartik Sharma, who was bought for INR 14.2 crore. Prashant Veer was the other player acquired for the same amount.
CSK have been struggling over the last 3 seasons and have not been able to make it to the playoffs. With MS Dhoni's tenure most likely coming to an end with the five-time champions, it will be interesting to see how things work out for CSK.
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He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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