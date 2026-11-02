Chennai Super Kings are set to ring in big changes ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The 5-time champions last qualified for the playoffs in 2023, and since then, it has been a horrible story for a champion side like CSK. Now, as per a report by Cricbuzz, CSK are set to release Prashant Veer, who was bought for INR 14.2 crore ahead of the season. A similar amount was spent on Kartik Sharma. Both players had a flop story in the previous edition of the IPL. Which Player Might CSK Release Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction? As per the report, Chennai Super Kings might release one of their 2 most expensive buys from the previous season, with Prashant Veer most likely to be axed. However, there is also a strong possibility that both players could be released, which would give CSK a significant amount in their purse to make careful decisions and better purchases at the auction.

Prashant Veer is a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, whereas Kartik Sharma is a wicketkeeper batter. CSK had bought both players for INR 14.2 crore each at the previous auction. Prashant was also brought in as part of the squad's plans following Ravindra Jadeja's departure. Prashant Veer played 6 games for CSK in the previous season, in which he scored just 90 runs. With the ball, he bowled only 2 overs and went wicketless. He failed to perform as per the expectations considering the price CSK had paid for him. Now coming to Kartik Sharma, his story was quite similar although he had a relatively better campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter played 11 games in the previous season, scoring 295 runs at a strike rate of 136.57. He also scored 2 half-centuries. That is why he is not the frontrunner to be released. However, the franchise's final official decision is still awaited.

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma's IPL 2026 Stats Metric Prashant Veer Kartik Sharma Matches 6 11 Runs 90 295 Strike Rate — 136.57 50s 0 2 Wickets 0 — Chennai Super Kings' Performance in IPL From 2008 to 2026 Year CSK's Performance 2008 Runners-up 2009 Semi-finalists 2010 Champions 2011 Champions 2012 Runners-up 2013 Runners-up 2014 Playoffs 2015 Runners-up 2016 Suspended 2017 Suspended 2018 Champions 2019 Runners-up 2020 League stage 2021 Champions 2022 League stage 2023 Champions 2024 League stage 2025 League stage 2026 League stage What Lies Ahead for CSK? The 5-time champions' choices at the previous auction were heavily questioned. This is also the first instance that CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs for 3 consecutive seasons.