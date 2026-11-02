CSK to Release INR 28.4 Crore Players? Big Update Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction
As per the latest reports, Chennai Super Kings might release Prashant Veer ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The INR 14.2 crore signing struggled last season, while Kartik Sharma's future remains uncertain.
Chennai Super Kings are set to ring in big changes ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The 5-time champions last qualified for the playoffs in 2023, and since then, it has been a horrible story for a champion side like CSK.
Now, as per a report by Cricbuzz, CSK are set to release Prashant Veer, who was bought for INR 14.2 crore ahead of the season. A similar amount was spent on Kartik Sharma. Both players had a flop story in the previous edition of the IPL.
Which Player Might CSK Release Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction?
As per the report, Chennai Super Kings might release one of their 2 most expensive buys from the previous season, with Prashant Veer most likely to be axed. However, there is also a strong possibility that both players could be released, which would give CSK a significant amount in their purse to make careful decisions and better purchases at the auction.
Prashant Veer is a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, whereas Kartik Sharma is a wicketkeeper batter. CSK had bought both players for INR 14.2 crore each at the previous auction. Prashant was also brought in as part of the squad's plans following Ravindra Jadeja's departure.
Prashant Veer played 6 games for CSK in the previous season, in which he scored just 90 runs. With the ball, he bowled only 2 overs and went wicketless. He failed to perform as per the expectations considering the price CSK had paid for him.
Now coming to Kartik Sharma, his story was quite similar although he had a relatively better campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter played 11 games in the previous season, scoring 295 runs at a strike rate of 136.57. He also scored 2 half-centuries. That is why he is not the frontrunner to be released. However, the franchise's final official decision is still awaited.
Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma's IPL 2026 Stats
|
Metric
|
Prashant Veer
|
Kartik Sharma
|
Matches
|
6
|
11
|
Runs
|
90
|
295
|
Strike Rate
|
—
|
136.57
|
50s
|
0
|
2
|
Wickets
|
0
|
—
Chennai Super Kings' Performance in IPL From 2008 to 2026
|
Year
|
CSK's Performance
|
2008
|
Runners-up
|
2009
|
Semi-finalists
|
2010
|
Champions
|
2011
|
Champions
|
2012
|
Runners-up
|
2013
|
Runners-up
|
2014
|
Playoffs
|
2015
|
Runners-up
|
2016
|
Suspended
|
2017
|
Suspended
|
2018
|
Champions
|
2019
|
Runners-up
|
2020
|
League stage
|
2021
|
Champions
|
2022
|
League stage
|
2023
|
Champions
|
2024
|
League stage
|
2025
|
League stage
|
2026
|
League stage
What Lies Ahead for CSK?
The 5-time champions' choices at the previous auction were heavily questioned. This is also the first instance that CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs for 3 consecutive seasons.
In the previous season, they lagged in both departments, with their bowling, especially the pace attack, being very below par. In the batting department as well, the firepower was missing, even with players like Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in their lineup.
CSK will be desperately looking to make big changes and come back stronger in the next season.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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