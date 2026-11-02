Daylight Saving Time 2026 ended officially at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1 in US. It means that clocks rolled back to 1:00 a.m. across the United States.

This annual transition brings brighter dawns and darker evenings along with the approaching winter. The clock chage process is overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Uniform Time Act. The change restores standard time for the colder months.

But medical researchers and sleep physicians continue to push back against the routine. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also pointed out that switching clocks twice a year harms natural body rhythms and heart health.

Did We Gain or Lose an Hour with Daylight Saving Time 2026 End?

You gained an extra hour of sleep when the clock changed on November 1st. The autumn change requires clocks to fall back from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. so the local sixty minute window between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. occurs twice in a single night.