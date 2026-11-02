Rajasthan School Holiday in November 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Diwali Break Dates & Reopening Schedule

Rajasthan School Holiday in November 2026: School students in Rajasthan will get a long break in November 2026 due to the Diwali vacation. As per the school calendar, the holidays will start on November 4 and continue till November 15. This will give students 12 days off from regular classes. During this time, students can celebrate Diwali and other festivals with their families. There are also other holidays in November, including Govardhan Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Check the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in November 2026, Diwali break dates and school reopening details below. The Shivira Panchang, issued for government and non-government schools under Rajasthan’s elementary and secondary education system, lists the mid-term break from November 4 to 15. The Rajasthan Government’s 2026 public holiday notification separately lists Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24. Diwali falls on November 8, a Sunday.

Rajasthan School Holiday List for November 2026 November has several important dates for students in Rajasthan. While some are general public holidays, others are festival occasions or regular Sundays. Students should check their school calendars to confirm the actual number of holidays. Date Day Holiday or occasion November 1 Sunday Weekly holiday November 4–15 Wednesday–Sunday Mid-term Diwali vacation November 8 Sunday Diwali November 9 Monday Govardhan Puja November 11 Wednesday Bhai Dooj (restricted holiday) November 22 Sunday Weekly holiday November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti November 29 Sunday Weekly holiday The calendar also lists November 27 and 28 for the state-level educational conference. These are academic-calendar dates and should not automatically be treated as holidays for every student. Follow the instructions issued by your school.

Also Check: Karnataka School Holidays in November 2026 When Will Diwali Holidays Begin in Rajasthan? Students should also note that the 12-day break is a mid-term vacation, not an extension of the Diwali public holiday alone. The school calendar is prepared for the full academic session and includes teaching days, examinations and other activities. If a school announces a change because of a local event or administrative reason, its latest written communication should be treated as the immediate guide. Avoid relying only on social media messages or unofficial holiday lists when planning travel or making arrangements for children. The mid-term vacation will begin on Wednesday, November 4, and continue through Sunday, November 15. This gives students 12 days off from regular classes. Diwali falls on November 8, within the vacation. Govardhan Puja follows on November 9, while Bhai Dooj falls on November 11.

Since it is already included in the Shivira Panchang, students should count it as one continuous 12-day vacation, not as additional days for each festival. When Will Rajasthan Schools Reopen After Diwali? As per the Shivira Panchang, the vacation ends on November 15. Regular classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, November 16. Confirm the reopening date with your school, as it may issue a separate notice. Are All Schools in Rajasthan Closed From November 4 to 15? The Shivira Panchang applies to government and non-government schools under Rajasthan’s elementary and secondary education departments, along with the institutions mentioned in the document. Parents should check with private schools rather than assume that every institution follows an identical schedule. The state calendar says that changes to a school’s scheduled programme require approval from the relevant education authorities. It also says that holidays declared by the Central or state government apply to schools. Local holidays announced for a particular area may apply only to the institutions concerned.

Other Important Holidays in November 2026 After the Diwali vacation, students will have the Sunday break on November 22. Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, and is included in the Rajasthan Government’s public holiday notification. The final Sunday of the month falls on November 29 this year. The state notification lists Diwali on November 8 as a Sunday, so it does not appear in the separate list of notified holidays that excludes Sundays. Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 are included. What Should Students Do During the Diwali Break? Students can use the break to rest, celebrate with family and complete pending schoolwork. Those preparing for examinations can revise topics already taught and make a simple study plan. Divide the work into small daily tasks instead of leaving everything until the last few days.