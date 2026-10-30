CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

CBSE Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the exam date sheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2027 soon. Since the date sheet PDFs were released on October 30 last year, it is expected that the board will release the timetable for this year's board exam anytime this week. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the exam timetable must visit the official website of the board to download the timetable PDF.

CBSE board conducts the 10th and 12th board exams between February and April every year. Last year, the exams commenced on February 17, 2026. This year as well, the board is likely to follow the same pattern and commence the CBSE 10th and 12th theory examinations between February 15 and 17, 2027. The CBSE date sheet 2027 will contain the subject-wise schedule of the board exam along with the subject exam duration and other details. Like last year, this year as well, CBSE is expected to release the CBSE 10th second board exam 2027 timetable along with the main exam.

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CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2027 timetable will help candidates in their preparation journey for the board exams. Since the schedule is being released at least a few months ahead of the annual board exams, the timetable will give students an idea of how to move ahead with studies and subject revisions depending on the exam date for each subject.

CBSE Datesheet 2027 Expected Date and Time

CBSE board will likely be releasing the 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 anytime this week. The date sheets will be available as PDFs on the official website. Last year, the board released the CBSE 10th and 12th exam timetable on October 30. The same is expected to be followed this year, and the board will likely release the 10th and 12th schedule by today or tomorrow. No official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE timetable 2027 has been made by board officials. Students preparing for the board exam are advised to keep visiting the official website cbse.gov.in for latest updates.

CBSE Timetable 2027: Previous Year Trends

CBSE has been releasing the timetable for the annual 10th and 12th theory and practical exams atleast two or three months before the commencement of the board exam. The dates from the previous years are given below