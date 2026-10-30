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CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 31, 2026, 15:09 IST

CBSE Board 10th and 12th examinations 2027 will be conducted in February-April 2027. The complete date sheet for the theory and practical examinations will be released on the official website cbse.gov.in, soon. Candidates appearing for the board exams can refer to the timetable for further exam preparations. The board is expected to issue the timetabke anytime this week. 

CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2027 LIVE
CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2027 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 10th and 12th Timetable 2027 will likely be issued today or tomorrow on the official website cbse.gov.in
  • CBSE Datesheet 2027 will contain the subject-wise schedule of the theory examination for both 10th and 12th class students
  • CBSE 10th second board exam 2027 datesheet is also expected to be released along with the main exam timetable

CBSE Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the exam date sheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2027 soon. Since the date sheet PDFs were released on October 30 last year, it is expected that the board will release the timetable for this year's board exam anytime this week. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the exam timetable must visit the official website of the board to download the timetable PDF. 

CBSE board conducts the 10th and 12th board exams between February and April every year. Last year, the exams commenced on February 17, 2026. This year as well, the board is likely to follow the same pattern and commence the CBSE 10th and 12th theory examinations between February 15 and 17, 2027. The CBSE date sheet 2027 will contain the subject-wise schedule of the board exam along with the subject exam duration and other details. Like last year, this year as well, CBSE is expected to release the CBSE 10th second board exam 2027 timetable along with the main exam.

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 New Rules 2026-27: Check New Scheme of Studies, Mandatory Vocational Subjects, Class 10 Board Exam Pattern 

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2027 timetable will help candidates in their preparation journey for the board exams. Since the schedule is being released at least a few months ahead of the annual board exams, the timetable will give students an idea of how to move ahead with studies and subject revisions depending on the exam date for each subject. 

CBSE Datesheet 2027 Expected Date and Time

CBSE board will likely be releasing the 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 anytime this week. The date sheets will be available as PDFs on the official website. Last year, the board released the CBSE 10th and 12th exam timetable on October 30. The same is expected to be followed this year, and the board will likely release the 10th and 12th schedule by today or tomorrow. No official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE timetable 2027 has been made by board officials. Students preparing for the board exam are advised to keep visiting the official website cbse.gov.in for latest updates.

CBSE Timetable 2027: Previous Year Trends

CBSE has been releasing the timetable for the annual 10th and 12th theory and practical exams atleast two or three months before the commencement of the board exam. The dates from the previous years are given below

Exam Year

Timetable Release Date

2026

October 30, 2025

2025

November 20, 2024

2024

December 12, 2023

2023

December 29, 2022
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 31, 2026, 15:09 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE: Check Minimum Passing Marks

    Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2027 must meet the prescribed passing criteria. As per the existing CBSE rules, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass a subject. The board has clarified that the passing criteria for the 2026–27 academic session will remain the same as the previous year. Students should prepare for both theory and practical or internal assessment components wherever applicable. 

  • Oct 31, 2026, 13:53 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE: No Change in Question Paper Pattern, Check Latest Update

    CBSE has clarified that there will be no change in the question paper structure and assessment pattern for the 2026–27 academic session. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2027 will follow the existing examination pattern. The board has also confirmed that the passing criteria will remain unchanged. Candidates can use the sample question papers and marking schemes available on the official academic website to understand the examination format. 

  • Oct 31, 2026, 12:21 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE: Check Practical Exam Schedule for Winter and Other Schools

    CBSE has different practical examination schedules for winter-bound schools and other affiliated schools for the 2027 board examinations. Practical examinations in winter-bound schools are scheduled for November and December 2026, while those in other schools will be conducted in January and February 2027.

    School category   Practical exam period
    Winter-bound schools November–December 2026 
    Other CBSE-affiliated schools January–February 2027

    Students should contact their schools for their exact practical examination dates and timings.

  • Oct 31, 2026, 11:01 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: LOC Correction Window to Open From November 2

    CBSE will open the correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 from November 2 to 4, 2026. Schools can use this period to correct permitted details in students' records submitted for the 2027 board examinations. Students should contact their schools if they find errors in their names, parents' details or date of birth. The correction process will be handled by schools according to CBSE guidelines. 

  • Oct 31, 2026, 06:37 IST

    CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Exam Time and Schedule

    CBSE board will be conducting the Class 10 examinations in February-April 2027. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The exam for a few of the subjects will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates are advised to check the subject-wise exam schedule carefully before exams

  • Oct 31, 2026, 04:37 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Steps to Download PDF

    Once the timetable PDF is released, candidates can visit the official website to download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on Main website

    Step 3: Click on 10th/ 12th timetable PDF

    Step 4: The datesheet PDF will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

     

  • Oct 31, 2026, 03:37 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce Stream Timetable to be Issued Together

    CBSE board class 12 timetable 2027 will be issued online soon. An official confirmation of the release of the exam date sheet will be available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit the website cbse.gov.in to check the timetable. The CBSE class 12 timetable 2027 for the science, arts and commerce streams will be mentioned in the same PDF sheet. No separate date sheets for the arts, science and commerce subjects will be issued.

     

  • Oct 31, 2026, 02:37 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: On Screen Marking System

    CBSE introduced the on-screen marking system for Class 12 students last year. The answer sheets of Class 12 CBSE students were evaluated using the OSM system, where the scanned copies were uploaded on a portal and evaluated by teachers. When introduced the board had mentioned that the system will be used for evaluating class 10 answer sheets from next year onwards. Details regarding the use of the On Screen Marking sytem for students of class 10 will be clarified by the board soon. 

  • Oct 30, 2026, 23:37 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Grading System

    Check the grading system for CBSE evaluation below

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat
  • Oct 30, 2026, 22:37 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: Exam Timing and Duration

    CBSE 2027 board examination will be conducted in a single shift. The exams are usually held in the morning across centres in India, matching the time abroad. CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The subject wise exam time and duration will also be mentioned on the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable. Students are advised to download the timetable and cross check the details carefully before reporting to the centres to appear for the exam.

     

  • Oct 30, 2026, 21:37 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Date and Time

    The CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 will be available on the official website soon. Once the date sheet is released, candidates can visit the official website cbse.gov.in and click on the date sheet PDF.

     

  • Oct 30, 2026, 20:08 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2026: Steps to Download Timetable PDF

    CBSE board will be releasing the 10th and 12th timetable PDF on the official website. Once released, candidates need to click on the direct link and download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link

    Step 3: The CBSE timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Oct 30, 2026, 19:10 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2026: Steps to Download Timetable PDF

    CBSE board will be releasing the 10th and 12th timetable PDF on the official website. Once released, candidates need to click on the direct link and download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link

    Step 3: The CBSE timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Oct 30, 2026, 17:38 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Last Years Class 12 Timetable

    Check the CBSE class 12 science, commerce and arts stream timetable from 2026 below

    Day, Date & Time

    Subject Code

    Subject Name

    Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    045

    Biotechnology

    066

    Entrepreneurship

    825

    Shorthand (English)

    826

    Shorthand (Hindi)

    Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    048

    Physical Education

    Thursday, 19th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    046

    Engineering Graphics

    Thursday, 19th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    057

    Bharatanatyam Dance

    058

    Kuchipudi - Dance

    059

    Odissi Dance

    060

    Manipuri - Dance

    061

    Kathakali - Dance

    Thursday, 19th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    816

    Horticulture

    823

    Cost Accounting

    Friday, 20th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    042

    Physics

    Saturday, 21st February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    804

    Automotive

    837

    Fashion Studies

    Monday, 23rd February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    835

    Mass Media Studies

    Monday, 23rd February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    848

    Design Thinking and Innovation

    Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    055

    Accountancy

    Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    807

    Beauty & Wellness

    817

    Typography & Computer Application

    Thursday, 5th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    037

    Psychology

    Friday, 6th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    104

    Punjabi

    105

    Bengali

    106

    Tamil

    107

    Telugu

    108

    Sindhi

    109

    Marathi

    110

    Gujarati

    111

    Manipuri

    112

    Malayalam

    113

    Odia

    114

    Assamese

    115

    Kannada

    116

    Arabic

    117

    Tibetan

    120

    German

    121

    Russian

    123

    Persian

    124

    Nepali

    125

    Limboo

    126

    Lepcha

    189

    Telugu Telangana

    192

    Bodo

    193

    Tangkhul

    194

    Japanese

    195

    Bhutia

    196

    Spanish

    197

    Kashmiri

    198

    Mizo

    Saturday, 7th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    841

    Yoga

    Saturday, 7th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    847

    Electronics & Hardware

    Monday, 9th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    041

    Mathematics

    241

    Applied Mathematics

    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    809

    Food Production

    824

    Office Procedures & Practices

    836

    Library & Information Science

    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    842

    Early Childhood Care & Education

    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    035

    Hindustani Music Mel Ins

    036

    Hindustani Music Per Ins

    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    813

    Health Care

    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    830

    Design

    Thursday, 12th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    001

    English Elective

    301

    English Core

    Friday, 13th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    806

    Tourism

    827

    Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration

    Saturday, 14th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    064

    Home Science

    Monday, 16th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    002

    Hindi Elective

    302

    Hindi Core

    Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    034

    Hindustani Music Vocal

    Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    030

    Economics

    Thursday, 19th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    845

    Physical Activity Trainer

    Friday, 20th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    812

    Marketing

    Monday, 23rd March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    028

    Political Science

    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    801

    Retail

    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    843

    Artificial Intelligence

    Wednesday, 25th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    065

    Informatics Practices

    083

    Computer Science

    802

    Information Technology

    Friday, 27th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    044

    Biology

    Saturday, 28th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    054

    Business Studies

    833

    Business Administration

    Monday, 30th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    027

    History

    Wednesday, 1st April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    805

    Financial Market Management

    808

    Agriculture

    828

    Medical Diagnostics

    831

    Salesmanship

    Thursday, 2nd April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    076

    National Cadet Corps (NCC)

    834

    Food Nutrition & Dietetics

    Saturday, 4th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    039

    Sociology

    Monday, 6th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    073

    Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India

    188

    Bhoti

    191

    Kokborok

    811

    Banking

    820

    Electronics Technology

    Tuesday, 7th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    803

    Web Application

    Wednesday, 8th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    322

    Sanskrit Core

    118

    French

    822

    Taxation

    Thursday, 9th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    821

    Multi-Media

    Thursday, 9th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    829

    Textile Design

    Thursday, 9th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    844

    Data Science

    Friday, 10th April, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    074

    Legal Studies
  • Oct 30, 2026, 16:27 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce Stream Timetable to be Issued Together

    CBSE board class 12 timetable 2027 will be issued online soon. An official confirmation of the release of the exam date sheet will be available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit the website cbse.gov.in to check the timetable. The CBSE class 12 timetable 2027 for the science, arts and commerce streams will be mentioned in the same PDF sheet. No separate date sheets for the arts, science and commerce subjects will be issued.

     

  • Oct 30, 2026, 15:35 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Grading System

    Check the grading system for CBSE evaluation below

    Grades

    Particulars

    A-1

    Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

    A-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    E

    Essential Repeat

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Grading SystemCheck the grading system for CBSE evaluation below
    GradesParticularsA-1Top 1/8th of the passed candidatesA-2Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesB-1Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesB-2Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesC-1Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesC-2Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesD-1Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesD-2Next 1/8th of the passed candidatesEEssential Repeat

  • Oct 30, 2026, 14:37 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: Exam Timing and Duration

    CBSE 2027 board examination will be conducted in a single shift. The exams are usually held in the morning across centres in India, matching the time abroad. CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The subject wise exam time and duration will also be mentioned on the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable. Students are advised to download the timetable and cross check the details carefully before reporting to the centres to appear for the exam.

     

  • Oct 30, 2026, 13:43 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Timetable to Include Subject-wise Schedule

    The CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 will be available on the official website of the Board. The timetable will include the complete schedule for the exams. Students preparing for the CBSE board exams can use the timetable as a guide to properly prepae for the exams keeping in mind the dates on which each exam will be conducted.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 13:14 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: When is the Timetable PDF Expected?

    CBSE board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be released online soon. The link will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. The board is likely to release the 10th and 12th datesheet PDF today or tomorrow. there is no official confirmation regarding the date of release of the timetable. 

  • Oct 30, 2026, 12:56 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027 PDF: Instructions for Candidates

    Candidates must make sure they download the CBSE 10th and 12th timetable through the direct link on the website

    The Datesheet will contain the subject wise schedule of the board exam

    The CBSE datesheet is considered final and any changes in the exam dates will be notified on the official website.

    The CBSE 10th and 12th main exam and Class 10 second board exam schedule will also be available on the official datesheet PDF.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 12:35 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2026: Steps to Download Timetable PDF

    CBSE board will be releasing the 10th and 12th timetable PDF on the official website. Once released, candidates need to click on the direct link and download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link

    Step 3: The CBSE timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Oct 30, 2026, 12:19 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Date and Time

    The CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 will be available on the official website soon. Once the date sheet is released, candidates can visit the official website cbse.gov.in and click on the date sheet PDF. 

  • Oct 30, 2026, 11:53 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 12 Expected Timetable

    Check the expected schedule for class 12 exams below

    Tentative Date Subject CodeSubject Name

    Mid-February 2027

    048

    Physical Education

    Mid-February 2027

    001 / 301

    English Elective / Core

    Mid-February 2027

    042

    Physics

    Late February 2027

    043

    Chemistry

    Late February 2027

    055

    Accountancy

    Early March 2027

    028

    Political Science

    Early March 2027

    041 / 241

    Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

    Early March 2027

    054

    Business Studies

    Mid March 2027

    030

    Economics

    Mid March 2027

    044

    Biology

    Mid March 2027

    029

    Geography

    Late March 2027

    083 / 065

    Computer Science / Informatics Practices

    Late March 2027

    027

    History

    Late March 2027

    037

    Psychology

    Early April  2027

    039

    Sociology
  • Oct 30, 2026, 11:25 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: Exam Timing and Duration

    CBSE 2027 board examination will be conducted in a single shift. The exams are usually held in the morning across centres in India, matching the time abroad. CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The subject wise exam time and duration will also be mentioned on the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable. Students are advised to download the timetable and cross check the details carefully before reporting to the centres to appear for the exam.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 11:13 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Class 10 Timetable

    This is what the CBSE 10th timetable is expected to be. This is not the final timetable. The final confirmed schedule will be available on the offical website of the board only.

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 30, 2026, 10:58 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Grading System

    Check the grading system for CBSE evaluation below

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat
  • Oct 30, 2026, 10:33 IST

    CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2027: Where to Download Timetable PDF

    The CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 will be available online soon. The timetable PDF will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. To download the timetable, students can click on the direct link given below. The timetable will include the subject-wise schedule of the exam along with the exam duration. 

  • Oct 30, 2026, 10:20 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: On Screen Marking System

    CBSE introduced the on-screen marking system for Class 12 students last year. The answer sheets of Class 12 CBSE students were evaluated using the OSM system, where the scanned copies were uploaded on a portal and evaluated by teachers. When introduced the board had mentioned that the system will be used for evaluating class 10 answer sheets from next year onwards. Details regarding the use of the On Screen Marking sytem for students of class 10 will be clarified by the board soon. 

  • Oct 30, 2026, 10:08 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce Stream Timetable to be Issued Together

    CBSE board class 12 timetable 2027 will be issued online soon. An official confirmation of the release of the exam date sheet will be available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit the website cbse.gov.in to check the timetable. The CBSE class 12 timetable 2027 for the science, arts and commerce streams will be mentioned in the same PDF sheet. No separate date sheets for the arts, science and commerce subjects will be issued.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 09:52 IST

    CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Exam Time and Schedule

    CBSE board will be conducting the Class 10 examinations in February-April 2027. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The exam for a few of the subjects will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates are advised to check the subject-wise exam schedule carefully before exams

  • Oct 30, 2026, 09:37 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Last Years Class 12 Timetable

    Check the CBSE class 12 science, commerce and arts stream timetable from 2026 below

    Day, Date & TimeSubject CodeSubject Name
    Tuesday, 17th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 045 Biotechnology
    066 Entrepreneurship
    825 Shorthand (English)
    826 Shorthand (Hindi)
    Wednesday, 18th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 048 Physical Education
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 046 Engineering Graphics
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 057 Bharatanatyam Dance
    058 Kuchipudi - Dance
    059 Odissi Dance
    060 Manipuri - Dance
    061 Kathakali - Dance
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 816 Horticulture
    823 Cost Accounting
    Friday, 20th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 042 Physics
    Saturday, 21st February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 804 Automotive
    837 Fashion Studies
    Monday, 23rd February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 835 Mass Media Studies
    Monday, 23rd February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 848 Design Thinking and Innovation
    Tuesday, 24th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 055 Accountancy
    Wednesday, 25th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 807 Beauty & Wellness
    817 Typography & Computer Application
    Thursday, 5th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 037 Psychology
    Friday, 6th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 104 Punjabi
    105 Bengali
    106 Tamil
    107 Telugu
    108 Sindhi
    109 Marathi
    110 Gujarati
    111 Manipuri
    112 Malayalam
    113 Odia
    114 Assamese
    115 Kannada
    116 Arabic
    117 Tibetan
    120 German
    121 Russian
    123 Persian
    124 Nepali
    125 Limboo
    126 Lepcha
    189 Telugu Telangana
    192 Bodo
    193 Tangkhul
    194 Japanese
    195 Bhutia
    196 Spanish
    197 Kashmiri
    198 Mizo
    Saturday, 7th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 841 Yoga
    Saturday, 7th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 847 Electronics & Hardware
    Monday, 9th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 041 Mathematics
    241 Applied Mathematics
    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 809 Food Production
    824 Office Procedures & Practices
    836 Library & Information Science
    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 842 Early Childhood Care & Education
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins
    036 Hindustani Music Per Ins
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 813 Health Care
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 830 Design
    Thursday, 12th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 001 English Elective
    301 English Core
    Friday, 13th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 806 Tourism
    827 Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
    Saturday, 14th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 064 Home Science
    Monday, 16th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 002 Hindi Elective
    302 Hindi Core
    Tuesday, 17th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 034 Hindustani Music Vocal
    Wednesday, 18th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 030 Economics
    Thursday, 19th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 845 Physical Activity Trainer
    Friday, 20th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 812 Marketing
    Monday, 23rd March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 028 Political Science
    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 801 Retail
    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 843 Artificial Intelligence
    Wednesday, 25th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 065 Informatics Practices
    083 Computer Science
    802 Information Technology
    Friday, 27th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 044 Biology
    Saturday, 28th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 054 Business Studies
    833 Business Administration
    Monday, 30th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 027 History
    Wednesday, 1st April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 805 Financial Market Management
    808 Agriculture
    828 Medical Diagnostics
    831 Salesmanship
    Thursday, 2nd April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 076 National Cadet Corps (NCC)
    834 Food Nutrition & Dietetics
    Saturday, 4th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 039 Sociology
    Monday, 6th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 073 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
    188 Bhoti
    191 Kokborok
    811 Banking
    820 Electronics Technology
    Tuesday, 7th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 803 Web Application
    Wednesday, 8th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 322 Sanskrit Core
    118 French
    822 Taxation
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 821 Multi-Media
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 829 Textile Design
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 844 Data Science
    Friday, 10th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 074 Legal Studies
  • Oct 30, 2026, 09:12 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: What was Last Years Class 10 Timetable

    Last years class 10 CBSE timetable is given below

    Day & Date Time Subject Code Subject Name

    Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    041

    Mathematics Standard
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    241

    Mathematics Basic

    Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    064

    Home Science

    Friday, 20th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    407

    Beauty & Wellness
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    412

    Marketing & Sales
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    415

    Multi-Media
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    416

    Multi Skill Foundation Course
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    418

    Physical Activity Trainer
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    419

    Data Science

    Saturday, 21st February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    101

    English (Communicative)
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    184

    English (Language and Literature)

    Monday, 23rd February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    003

    Urdu Course-A
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    004

    Punjabi
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    005

    Bengali
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    006

    Tamil
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    009

    Marathi
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    010

    Gujarati
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    011

    Manipuri
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    089

    Telugu Telangana

    Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    154

    Elements of Business
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    303

    Urdu Course-B

    Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    086

    Science

    Thursday, 26th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    401

    Retail
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    403

    Security
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    404

    Automotive
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    405

    Introduction to Fin. Markets
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    406

    Introduction to Tourism
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    408

    Agriculture
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    409

    Food Production
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    410

    Front Office Operations
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    411

    Banking & Insurance
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    413

    Health Care
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    414

    Apparel
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    420

    Electronics & Hardware
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    421

    Foundation Skill for Sciences
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    422

    Design Thinking & Innovation

    Friday, 27th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    165

    Computer Applications
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    402

    Information Technology
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    417

    Artificial Intelligence

    Saturday, 28th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    016

    Arabic
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    119

    Sanskrit (Communicative)
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    122

    Sanskrit
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    131

    Rai
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    132

    Gurung
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    133

    Tamang
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    134

    Sherpa

    Monday, 2nd March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    002

    Hindi Course-A
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    085

    Hindi Course-B

    Thursday, 5th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    008

    Sindhi
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    012

    Malayalam
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    013

    Odia
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    014

    Assamese
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    015

    Kannada
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    091

    Kokborok

    Friday, 6th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    049

    Painting

    Saturday, 7th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    087

    Social Science

    Monday, 9th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    007

    Telugu
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    021

    Russian
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    023

    Persian
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    024

    Nepali
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    025

    Limboo
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    026

    Lepcha
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    031

    Carnatic Music (Vocal)
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    032

    Carnatic Music Mel Ins.
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    033

    Carnatic Music Per. Ins.
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    034

    Hindustani Music Vocal
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    035

    Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    036

    Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    136

    Thai

    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    018

    French

    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    017

    Tibetan
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    020

    German
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    076

    National Cadet Corps
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    088

    Bhoti
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    092

    Bodo
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    093

    Tangkhul
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    094

    Japanese
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    095

    Bhutia
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    096

    Spanish
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    097

    Kashmiri
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    098

    Mizo
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    099

    Bahasa Melayu
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    254

    Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
  • Oct 30, 2026, 08:58 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Steps to Download PDF

    Once the timetable PDF is released, candidates can visit the official website to download the PDF. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on Main website

    Step 3: Click on 10th/ 12th timetable PDF

    Step 4: The datesheet PDF will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Oct 30, 2026, 08:47 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: When did the Board Issue the Timetable Previously?

    The data from last five years when CBSE released the timetable for the class 10 and class 12 board exam is given below

    Year

    Release Date

    2026

    October 30, 2025

    2025

    November 20, 2024

    2024

    December 12, 2023

    2023

    December 29, 2022
  • Oct 30, 2026, 08:40 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Expected Date and Time

    CBSE board conducts the 10th and 12th board exams in February-April annually. The same is likely to be followed this year as well. Those who will be appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams will be able to check their timetable through the official website. There is no confirmation regarding when the timetable will be released. While a fee state boards havealready issued the schedule for the upcoming board exams, CBSE i yet to issue the final timetable.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 08:38 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule to be Released Online

    The CBSE board 10th and 12th exam schedul will be issued online. The 10th and 12th main exam 2027 Timetable will be available at cbse.gov.in. Last year the timetable was issued on October 30, 2025. Candidates awaiting the release of the date sheets must keep visiting the official website of the board for latest updates.

  • Oct 30, 2026, 08:35 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: PDFs Likely Today?

    The CBSE board 10th and 12th PDF will be available on the official website soon. It is likely that the PDF will be released online today. There is however no confirmation regarding the date and time for the release of the CBSE date sheet 2027. Candidates need to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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