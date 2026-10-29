MP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result Released ; Download MD, MS Allotemnt Stats PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has officially released the MP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on its centralized counselling portal, dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who locked their college and course choices can download the state allotment list PDF to verify their allotted postgraduate medical seat. Allotted candidates must physically report to their respective medical institutions between October 30 and November 10, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM), to complete document scrutiny, fee payment, and upgradation preferences.
MP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the provisional seat allotment results for Round 1 of the MP State Combined NEET PG Counselling 2026. It is an important step in the process of admissions into postgraduate courses in medicine in the state. Candidates who had registered, got their documents verified and locked their institution preferences can view and download their seat allotment rosters in PDF format via the official administrative website portal available at dme.mponline.gov.in.
The seat allotment published will lead to admission into postgraduate MD, MS, Post Graduate Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses across autonomous state medical colleges, state-owned health institutions and participating private medical institutions. Allotment was done through the centralised process considering merit position in the state, reservation categories of candidates, institutional availability and priority course-college preferences opted during the web counselling period. Candidates who have received allotments need to login to their accounts and download their official provisional allotment letters. These are mandatory for admission to institutions. Selected candidates are advised to visit their allotted medical colleges as per schedule for submission of academic certificates, payment of tuition fees and medical fitness tests.
MP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Schedule
Below are the schedule related to the MP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1:
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Activity
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Official Date & Timing
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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October 29, 2026
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Download Allotment Letter
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Available Online
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification at Allotted College
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October 30 to November 10, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)
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Willingness for Upgradation (Round 2)
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October 30 to November 10, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Online Resignation / Admission Cancellation Window
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October 30 to November 10, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
How to Download the MP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment
To download the MP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of DME MP Online at dme.mponline.gov.in
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Click on “PG Medical Counselling” (MD/MS course)
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Select the following link: "First Round Allotment List - MP State Combined NEET PG Counselling 2026"
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Download the PDF file and use Ctrl + F to search for NEET PG Roll Number, Common Rank, or Candidate Name.
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Use your candidate login to download your provisional allotment letter in official format.
MP NEET PG 2026: Documents Required
Candidates allotted shall report at their allotted college in person along with original copies and 2 sets of self-attested photocopied copies of the below documents:
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Provisional seat allotment letter MP NEET PG 2026
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Admit card and scorecard / Rank letter NEET PG 2026
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MBBS Degree certificate / provisional passing certificate
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MBBS marksheets of all professional exams (Part I, II, III)
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Certificate of compulsory rotatory internship completion (on or before the cut-off date)
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Permanent / provisional registration certificate of MCI / NMC / State Medical Council
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Government Photo Identity Proof (Aadhar card, passport, Voter ID, PAN card)
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MP State domicile certificate (in case of claiming state domicile quota)
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Certificate of Caste / EWS / PwD (if applicable, as per prescribed state format)
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In-service experience / sponsorship certificate (for in-service medical officer quota)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.