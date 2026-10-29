MP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result Released ; Download MD, MS Allotemnt Stats PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the provisional seat allotment results for Round 1 of the MP State Combined NEET PG Counselling 2026. It is an important step in the process of admissions into postgraduate courses in medicine in the state. Candidates who had registered, got their documents verified and locked their institution preferences can view and download their seat allotment rosters in PDF format via the official administrative website portal available at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The seat allotment published will lead to admission into postgraduate MD, MS, Post Graduate Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses across autonomous state medical colleges, state-owned health institutions and participating private medical institutions. Allotment was done through the centralised process considering merit position in the state, reservation categories of candidates, institutional availability and priority course-college preferences opted during the web counselling period. Candidates who have received allotments need to login to their accounts and download their official provisional allotment letters. These are mandatory for admission to institutions. Selected candidates are advised to visit their allotted medical colleges as per schedule for submission of academic certificates, payment of tuition fees and medical fitness tests.