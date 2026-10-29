IMD Weather Today, October 29: After a heightened storm, Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a depression over the course of time. But the aftereffects will be visible for quite some time. Delhi-NCR residents, especially students who travel, need to carry an umbrella today. The sky might be a little cloudy today, as I saw the weather at 7:30 in the morning; it was misty and cold, with splashes on the roads. Light rain and thunderstorms are expected to shape Thursday’s weather. The remnants of Cyclone Arnab are adding a rainy twist to the weather of the national capital and other places. The rain will leave the atmosphere really cold and misty for the residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast spells of rain, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph during the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 20°C and 28°C, keeping the weather relatively cool and damp.

Talking about Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal, it has weakened into a depression after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast. Its lingering effects could influence northern India’s weather. Which means it’s going to be chilly and rainy days in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. Everyone travelling during the festive season should stay cautious about the weather today. IMD Weather Today On Karwa Chauth Moon Visibility Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 29. Moonrise timings vary across Indian cities, with North India potentially experiencing cloudy skies and light rain due to reported weather disturbances. The moon is expected in the east-northeast direction, but visibility may be delayed by cloud cover. City Moonrise (IST) Kolkata 7:42–7:47 PM Patna 7:47–7:52 PM Ranchi 7:58 PM Lucknow / Varanasi 8:01–8:06 PM Chandigarh / Panipat 8:07–8:12 PM Delhi / Noida / Gurgaon 8:11–8:17 PM Jaipur 8:22–8:28 PM Hyderabad 8:36–8:41 PM Chennai 8:39–8:44 PM Ahmedabad 8:46–8:52 PM Bengaluru 8:50–8:55 PM Mumbai / Pune 8:53–9:00 PM

Also Read: Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time Today Live: Check Timings in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, and Other Indian Cities IMD Rain Map Today IMD Weather Today After Cyclone: Arnab Weakens, Heavy Rain And Gusty Winds Stay Cyclone Arnab came in as a total disaster for the western coastal areas. Heavy rain and extremely harsh winds kept the town awake as the cyclone made landfall. Also, Cyclone Arnab may have lost its strength, but its weather drama is far from over. Now, after making landfall yesterday along the Andhra Pradesh coast, it became smaller and weakened into a depression. This left huge damage to the whole coastal area. On the other hand, Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana may experience thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds as moisture meets a western disturbance. The IMD advises residents to stay alert.

Cyclone Arnab: Current Status, Movement And Weather Impact - Current Status: Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a depression after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast on October 28, with initial wind speeds of 125–135 kmph. - Movement: The remnants of the storm are moving slowly inland in a north-northwest direction. - Andhra Pradesh: The cyclone has reportedly caused at least five deaths and damaged crops across more than 80,000 hectares. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has sought central assistance for damage to infrastructure, roads and electricity networks. - Odisha: Heavy rainfall has affected 17 districts, with Gajapati among the worst-hit areas. Evacuations and relief operations are underway. - North India: Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may experience rain, thunderstorms and thundersqualls as moisture interacts with a western disturbance.

IMD Cyclone Map Impact and Heavy Rain Warnings - Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Arnab has claimed five lives and damaged crops across 80,000 hectares, prompting requests for immediate Central Government assistance. - Odisha: Heavy rainfall has affected 17 districts, including worst-hit Gajapati, where authorities are conducting evacuations and relief operations. - North India: Cyclone Arnab’s remnants and a western disturbance are triggering widespread rain, thunderstorms and thundersqualls across Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Weather In North India Weather In Delhi Delhi will experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 50 kmph. Temperatures will range between 20°C and 28°C, with humidity around 72%. Weather In Haryana Widespread light to moderate rainfall, lightning and thundersqualls are expected across Haryana. Winds may reach 30–40 kmph, while maximum temperatures hover around 27°C under overcast skies.

Weather In Punjab Punjab may experience widespread showers, isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Temperatures could fall to 26°C, with unsettled weather expected until conditions gradually improve by Friday night. Himalayan and Hilly Regions Weather In Shimla Shimla will experience cool, cloudy weather with intermittent light rain or drizzle. Temperatures may reach 16°C during the day and drop to 9°C at night. Carry umbrellas and light woollens. Weather In Jammu and Kashmir Partly cloudy skies and isolated light showers are expected, particularly in lower valleys and foothills. Higher elevations may experience sleet or snow flurries, with Srinagar temperatures ranging between 7°C and 18°C. Weather In Kasol Kasol may experience cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers across the Parvati Valley. Temperatures could reach 14°C during the day before plunging to 5°C overnight, bringing chilly conditions.