SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test Date Announced, Apply by Nov 15 at slat-test.org
SLAT 2027 final mock test will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates submitting their applications until November 15, 2026 can avail the mock test facility for the entrance exam.
SLAT 2027: Symbiosis International University has announced the dates for the final mock test for SLAT 2027. According to the notification, the SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates applying for SLAT entrance exams who wish to avail the mock test facility must submit their applications by November 1, 2026.
According to the schedule released, the last date for students to apply for SLAT 2027 is December 4, 2026. Students who wish to attempt the mock test to prepare for the exams are advised to submit their applications in November.
SLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 19 and 26, 2026. Students must make sure they complete the online registration and application process before the issued deadline in order to be able to download the admit card for the exams. Applications will not be considered submitted until the application fee is submitted.
SLAT 2027 Application - Click Here
SLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates
The SLAT 2027 final mock test will be conducted on November 22, 2026. The mock test will be held from 9 AM to 7 PM on the portal. Students appearing for the law entrance test must make sure they attempt the mock test to get a better understanding of the exam process, exam pattern, types of questions and time management during the exam.
SLAT 2027 Online Registration
The SLAT 2027 online registration and application process is available on the official website. Eligible candidates must complete the registration process before the deadline provided.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SLAT
Step 2: Click on SLAT 2027 registration
Step 3: Click on the new registration link and enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
SLAT mock test allows candidates to prepare for the main entrance exam. The mock test will be conducted just like the main exam following the same exam structure. By attempting the mock tests, first time test takers can understand how the exams will be conducted, time management between sections and exam pattern and weightage.
SLAT 2027 Test Structure
Check SLAT 2027 exam pattern below
|Session
|Entrance Test
|Pattern
|No of Questions
|Marks
|December 19, 2026 (Saturday)
and
December 26, 2026 (Saturday)
Timings of the tests will be communicated to the candidates via their Admit Card
|Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT)
|Logical Reasoning
|12
|12
|Legal Reasoning
|12
|12
|Analytical Reasoning
|12
|12
|Reading Comprehension
|12
|12
|General Knowledge
|12
|12
|Total
|60
|60
Also Read: SLAT 2027 Application Form Last Date December 4, Check Documents Required To Apply
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.