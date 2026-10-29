SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test Date Announced, Apply by Nov 15 at slat-test.org

SLAT 2027: Symbiosis International University has announced the dates for the final mock test for SLAT 2027. According to the notification, the SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates applying for SLAT entrance exams who wish to avail the mock test facility must submit their applications by November 1, 2026.

According to the schedule released, the last date for students to apply for SLAT 2027 is December 4, 2026. Students who wish to attempt the mock test to prepare for the exams are advised to submit their applications in November.

SLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 19 and 26, 2026. Students must make sure they complete the online registration and application process before the issued deadline in order to be able to download the admit card for the exams. Applications will not be considered submitted until the application fee is submitted.