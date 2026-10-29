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SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test Date Announced, Apply by Nov 15 at slat-test.org

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 08:01 IST

SLAT 2027 final mock test will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates submitting their applications until November 15, 2026 can avail the mock test facility for the entrance exam.

SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test Date Announced, Apply by Nov 15 at slat-test.org
SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test Date Announced, Apply by Nov 15 at slat-test.org
Register for Result Updates

SLAT 2027: Symbiosis International University has announced the dates for the final mock test for SLAT 2027. According to the notification, the SLAT 2027 Final Mock Test will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates applying for SLAT entrance exams who wish to avail the mock test facility must submit their applications by November 1, 2026. 

According to the schedule released, the last date for students to apply for SLAT 2027 is December 4, 2026. Students who wish to attempt the mock test to prepare for the exams are advised to submit their applications in November. 

SLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 19 and 26, 2026. Students must make sure they complete the online registration and application process before the issued deadline in order to be able to download the admit card for the exams. Applications will not be considered submitted until the application fee is submitted. 

SLAT 2027 Application - Click Here

SLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates

The SLAT 2027 final mock test will be conducted on November 22, 2026. The mock test will be held from 9 AM to 7 PM on the portal. Students appearing for the law entrance test must make sure they attempt the mock test to get a better understanding of the exam process, exam pattern, types of questions and time management during the exam. 

SLAT 2027 Online Registration

The SLAT 2027 online registration and application process is available on the official website. Eligible candidates must complete the registration process before the deadline provided.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLAT

Step 2: Click on SLAT 2027 registration

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

SLAT mock test allows candidates to prepare for the main entrance exam. The mock test will be conducted just like the main exam following the same exam structure. By attempting the mock tests, first time test takers can understand how the exams will be conducted, time management between sections and exam pattern and weightage. 

SLAT 2027 Test Structure

Check SLAT 2027 exam pattern below

SessionEntrance TestPatternNo of QuestionsMarks
December 19, 2026 (Saturday)
and
December 26, 2026 (Saturday)

Timings of the tests will be communicated to the candidates via their Admit Card		 Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) Logical Reasoning 12 12
Legal Reasoning 12 12
Analytical Reasoning 12 12
Reading Comprehension 12 12
General Knowledge 12 12
Total 60 60

Also Read: SLAT 2027 Application Form Last Date December 4, Check Documents Required To Apply

SLAT 2027 Mock Test Date Announced: Test on October 9, Register by October 5

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 08:01 IST
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