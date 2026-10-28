99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027: Can You Get CS Branches in Top NITs and IITs?
Achieving 99 percentile in JEE Main can secure a CSE seat in many NITs, but top legacy NITs and all IITs require JEE Advanced for CS. This article details closing ranks for Home State, Other State, and All India quotas for CSE in NITs and Civil Engineering in IITs.
99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027 is guaranteed to get you a CSE seat in top mid-to-new NITs. But securing the same in top legacy institutions like NIT Trichy and Surathkal and all IITs admissions are based on JEE Advanced qualifications. Getting into the 99 percentile is already an accomplishment, as it puts you in the league of the best engineering students in the country and opens up opportunities in the best technical courses and institutions. But in light of stiff competition and home state quotas, it is essential to know which rank is going to secure you admission to which type of institution. This exhaustive article gives you a detailed analysis of closing ranks, branch cut-offs, and counseling advice.
CS in Top NITs: Home State Opening and Closing Ranks
The home state, open category, gender-neutral rank data for Computer Science Engineering reveals that if your rank lies in the 99 percentile, which means that you must be somewhere between rank 12,000 to 14,500, then you are just about where you should be to get admission into Computer Science Engineering courses at the best NITs. Though you would easily get admission in institutions such as NIT Durgapur and NIT Jalandhar in the later rounds, the closing rank for a four-year course program at the best NITs or even the good NITs is really very tough. Also, specialized branches such as 5-year dual degree programs, like the one in NIT Kurukshetra, offer you better rank prospects.
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Institute
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Academic Program Name
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
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Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
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4579
|
15242
|
NIT Durgapur
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Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4762
|
13934
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)
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14489
|
14685
CS in Top NITs: Other State Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates aiming for Other State quota seats, can check the previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. It clearly shows that the 99 percentile is enough to secure admission in Computer Science Engineering in many leading NITs. Although leading institutions need closing ranks firmly below the mark of 10,000, Other State applicants opting for the institutes such as NIT Goa, NIT Raipur, and NIT Patna have their closing ranks comfortably ranging from 14,000 to 15,000. Moreover, the special 5-year integrated courses in NIT Hamirpur and newly established institutes, like NIT Puducherry, offer closing ranks up to 16,785 for those just touching the 99 percentile benchmark.
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Institute
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Academic Program Name
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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NIT Goa
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Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
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8374
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13997
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NIT Hamirpur
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Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)
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14394
|
15191
|
NIT Patna
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Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
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11333
|
15178
|
NIT Puducherry
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9167
|
16785
|
NIT Raipur
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Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11353
|
14698
CS in Top NITs: All India Opening and Closing Ranks
Ranking information available at both ends of All India open, gender neutral seats reveals that rank range which may equate to the 99 percentile allows candidates to gain admission in 4 year B.Tech courses of Civil Engineering at second generation and third generation IITs. Ranks at closing range from 13,219 for IIT Mandi and 13,238 for IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to 14,763 for IIT Bhubaneswar, 15,388 for IIT Tirupati, and 15,739 for IIT Palakkad, highlighting the ability of high scoring JEE Main candidates to land an IIT seat through core engineering streams.
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Institute
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Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
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Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
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Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
6859
|
14763
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11113
|
13219
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11875
|
14194
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10121
|
13238
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
15433
|
15739
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12608
|
15388
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
15027
|
15466
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.