99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027: Can You Get CS Branches in Top NITs and IITs?

99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027 is guaranteed to get you a CSE seat in top mid-to-new NITs. But securing the same in top legacy institutions like NIT Trichy and Surathkal and all IITs admissions are based on JEE Advanced qualifications. Getting into the 99 percentile is already an accomplishment, as it puts you in the league of the best engineering students in the country and opens up opportunities in the best technical courses and institutions. But in light of stiff competition and home state quotas, it is essential to know which rank is going to secure you admission to which type of institution. This exhaustive article gives you a detailed analysis of closing ranks, branch cut-offs, and counseling advice.

CS in Top NITs: Home State Opening and Closing Ranks

The home state, open category, gender-neutral rank data for Computer Science Engineering reveals that if your rank lies in the 99 percentile, which means that you must be somewhere between rank 12,000 to 14,500, then you are just about where you should be to get admission into Computer Science Engineering courses at the best NITs. Though you would easily get admission in institutions such as NIT Durgapur and NIT Jalandhar in the later rounds, the closing rank for a four-year course program at the best NITs or even the good NITs is really very tough. Also, specialized branches such as 5-year dual degree programs, like the one in NIT Kurukshetra, offer you better rank prospects.