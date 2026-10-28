BHU Students Demand Restoration of Students Union, Call March on October 28

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Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students have called a march on October 28, 2026, demanding the restoration of an elected students’ union after nearly three decades without one. The march, titled ‘March for Democracy’, has been organised jointly by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and DISHA. The march is scheduled to begin at Vishwanath Temple (VT) on the university campus and proceed towards the Students’ Union Building, under the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW). Students are seeking a formal platform to represent their concerns before the university administration and want a time-bound schedule for conducting union elections. BHU Students Demand Elected Union and Fixed Election Schedule The demand for restoring the BHU students’ union follows repeated efforts by student organisations to bring back elected representation on campus. According to students, a student council was introduced in 2011–12 but discontinued after a year. Another council was announced in 2014, but it was not elected. Student organisations say the absence of an elected union has made it difficult for students to raise common concerns and seek timely responses from the administration.

In a memorandum submitted to the Dean of Students on October 22, the students demanded the restoration of union elections and a clear timeline for holding them. They also called for elections to be conducted in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.Until an elected union is established, students have proposed setting up a committee involving student representatives and the administration to address immediate campus issues. Campus Facilities and Women’s Safety Among Key Concerns The memorandum submitted by the students highlighted several issues related to campus facilities and student welfare. These include internet and Wi-Fi access, the quality of library facilities and library timings.Women’s safety was another major concern raised by the student organisations. They alleged that security arrangements in women’s hostels were inadequate and called for attention to student safety.

Students also pointed to gaps in communication with university authorities, saying the lack of an effective common platform makes it harder to resolve grievances.The proposed student-administration committee is intended to provide an interim mechanism for discussing these concerns while the demand for elected representation remains pending. Student Protests at AMU and Jamia Encourage BHU Campaign The renewed campaign at BHU comes amid similar demands for student representation at other universities.At Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the administration announced student union elections for November 5 after a 20-day protest over delays in holding polls. The development has encouraged students at BHU to intensify their demand for an elected body.At Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), students have been pressing for the restoration of the students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006. The university has agreed to hold elections within 15 days of approving the union’s constitution, but students continue to seek a fixed election schedule and the resolution of other demands.