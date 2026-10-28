DA Hike 2026: Central government employees have received good news today. This Diwali has brought a welcome financial boost for central government employees and pensioners! The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension. Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of the festive season, the revision will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026. This also comes with good news for your bank accounts. The arrears will be credited soon. It means eligible beneficiaries can also expect arrears for the preceding months. With a financial outlay of approximately ₹10,016 crore, the decision aims to provide relief against inflation and rising living costs.

News Alert! Cabinet approves 3 per cent DA/DR hike for over 1.16 crore central govt employees/pensioners with effect from July 1, 2026. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026

DA Hike 2026: Here Is Everything You Should Know Key Highlights Details New DA/DR Rate Increased by 3 percentage points, from 60% to 63% of basic pay or pension. Effective Date July 1, 2026, retrospectively. Arrears Payment Eligible employees and pensioners will receive arrears for the period covered by the revised rates. Financial Impact Approximately ₹10,016 crore for the national exchequer. Beneficiaries More than 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. Calculation Basis The established DA calculation framework associated with the 7th Central Pay Commission and inflation-linked adjustments. Festive Relief The hike was announced ahead of Diwali to provide additional financial support to eligible beneficiaries. DA Hike 2026: When Will The Arrears Be Credited?

The Diwali gift by the Union Cabinet was long-awaited. Every year, the DA hike gets a little delayed but is also approved before festivals. Diwali every year brings good news for employees. So, the 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike has brought welcome news for central government employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali 2026. With the revised DA rate increasing from 60% to 63%, beneficiaries are now waiting for their revised salaries and pending arrears. The hike is effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026, which means eligible employees can receive arrears for the preceding months. Although the hike has been approved, the exact payment date depends on the government's official instructions and payroll processing. Here is a look at the expected arrears timeline, the months covered and the possibility of an early festive payout.

DA Arrears 2026: Key Updates And Expected Timeline 1) July 1, 2026 Revised DA Effective Date: The 3% DA hike will apply retrospectively from July 1, 2026, increasing the rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay. 2) July–October 2026: Arrears Accumulation: Eligible employees may receive arrears covering the difference in DA for July, August, September and October. 3) October 28, 2026 Cabinet Approval: The Union Cabinet approved the 3% DA hike. Since the approval came late in October, the revised amount may be processed in the next salary cycle. 4) Before Diwali Possibility Of Early Payment: Employee federations have reportedly requested the early release of arrears. However, an advance payment has not been officially confirmed. 5) November 2026, Expected Salary Revision: Employees may receive their revised salary at the 63% DA rate, subject to the government's implementation instructions.