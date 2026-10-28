Which Place Is Known as the Summer Capital of Uttarakhand? Know the Answer
Which is the summer capital of Uttarakhand? Know why Gairsain was declared the summer capital, where it is located and how it differs from Dehradun.
Gairsain is also known as Bhararisain in the context of the state’s summer capital and Assembly complex is the summer capital of Uttarakhand. Located in Chamoli district the hill town was officially declared the summer capital in June 2020. Dehradun continues to serve as the state’s winter capital and main administrative centre. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Summer Capital of Uttarakhand?
Gairsain is the summer capital of Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand government announced the decision in March 2020 and the Governor gave formal approval in June that year. The official government website also lists Gairsain as the state’s summer capital. Gairsain is situated in Chamoli district between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions. Bhararisain, near Gairsain, houses the state Legislative Assembly complex.
Where Is Gairsain Located?
Gairsain is a hill town in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India. Its location between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions has made it an important place in discussions about the state’s administration and regional development.
When Was Gairsain Declared the Summer Capital?
The announcement was made by then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 4, 2020, during the state Assembly’s budget session held in Gairsain. On June 8, 2020, Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave formal approval to the decision. Gairsain was subsequently recognised as Uttarakhand’s summer capital.
What Is the Difference Between Gairsain and Dehradun?
|Attribute
|Detail
|Summer capital
|Gairsain
|Assembly complex
|Bhararisain, near Gairsain
|Winter capital
|Dehradun
|District
|Chamoli (for Gairsain / Bhararisain)
|Summer capital announcement
|March 4, 2020
|Formal approval
|June 8, 2020
|State formation day
|November 9, 2000
What Is the Winter Capital of Uttarakhand?
Dehradun is the winter capital of Uttarakhand. It was designated the state’s temporary capital when Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, after being separated from Uttar Pradesh.
Bhararisain complex
The Bhararisain complex hosts official sessions of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Officially designated as the summer capital in June 2020 after receiving assent from Governor Baby Rani Maurya
Key Facts About Uttarakhand’s Capital
|Attribute
|Detail
|Summer capital
|Gairsain
|Assembly complex
|Bhararisain, near Gairsain
|Winter capital
|Dehradun
|District
|Chamoli (for Gairsain / Bhararisain)
|Summer capital announcement
|March 4, 2020
|Formal approval
|June 8, 2020
|State formation day
|November 9, 2000
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