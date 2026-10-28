Which Place Is Known as the Summer Capital of Uttarakhand? Know the Answer

Gairsain is also known as Bhararisain in the context of the state’s summer capital and Assembly complex is the summer capital of Uttarakhand. Located in Chamoli district the hill town was officially declared the summer capital in June 2020. Dehradun continues to serve as the state’s winter capital and main administrative centre. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Summer Capital of Uttarakhand?

Gairsain is the summer capital of Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand government announced the decision in March 2020 and the Governor gave formal approval in June that year. The official government website also lists Gairsain as the state’s summer capital. Gairsain is situated in Chamoli district between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions. Bhararisain, near Gairsain, houses the state Legislative Assembly complex.