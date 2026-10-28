J&K PG Residents Protest For Stipend Hike, AIMSA Backs Them As GMC Issues Notice

The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) residents of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, protested on October 28, demanding an increase in their stipend. They questioned the difference in stipends across states, saying, “If PG residents in other states are receiving more than Rs 1 lakh, why are we being paid significantly less?” The All India Medical Student Association (AIMSA) extended its support to the medical residents and called for equal stipends for all postgraduate (PG) students across Jammu and Kashmir. AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan expressed support for the residents and urged the government to intervene immediately. He said students from other GMCs may also join the protest if the government does not take any action. College Issues Show-Cause Notice To DNB Residents

GMC Handwara issued show-cause notices to DNB residents on October 28 after the respective heads of departments (HODs) reported that they were absent on October 27 and October 28, 2026. The official notice stated that the residents’ absence had affected patient care at the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College, Handwara. It also noted that they had “abstained from your assigned clinical duties without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.” The institute asked the residents to submit a “tender written explanation within 24 hours”. The notice further stated that the explanation must reach the concerned office within the stipulated time, failing which “it shall be presumed that you have no explanation to offer, and the matter shall be proceeded with in accordance with rules without any further notice.”