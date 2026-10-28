J&K PG Residents Protest For Stipend Hike, AIMSA Backs Them As GMC Issues Notice
The DNB residents of Government Medical College Handwara protested on October 28, demanding a stipend hike. AIMSA backed their demand and called for the immediate withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to the residents.
The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) residents of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, protested on October 28, demanding an increase in their stipend. They questioned the difference in stipends across states, saying, “If PG residents in other states are receiving more than Rs 1 lakh, why are we being paid significantly less?”
The All India Medical Student Association (AIMSA) extended its support to the medical residents and called for equal stipends for all postgraduate (PG) students across Jammu and Kashmir.
AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan expressed support for the residents and urged the government to intervene immediately. He said students from other GMCs may also join the protest if the government does not take any action.
College Issues Show-Cause Notice To DNB Residents
GMC Handwara issued show-cause notices to DNB residents on October 28 after the respective heads of departments (HODs) reported that they were absent on October 27 and October 28, 2026.
The official notice stated that the residents’ absence had affected patient care at the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College, Handwara. It also noted that they had “abstained from your assigned clinical duties without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.”
The institute asked the residents to submit a “tender written explanation within 24 hours”. The notice further stated that the explanation must reach the concerned office within the stipulated time, failing which “it shall be presumed that you have no explanation to offer, and the matter shall be proceeded with in accordance with rules without any further notice.”
In response, the AIMSA president condemned the action and demanded the “Immediate Withdrawal” of these notices.
Separately, MBBS and BDS students in Jammu and Kashmir began protesting on August 30, demanding an increase in their stipends.
After weeks of protests, the government accepted the undergraduate medical students’ demand and formally notified the stipend hike, the Chief Minister’s Office said.
“In a significant decision, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including foreign medical graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s office said.
ALSO READ| Rajasthan RBSE Board Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date, Exam Structure, Official Websites
ALSO READ| CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.