IGNOU December TEE 2026: OAMS Launched for Online Assignment Submission, Check Last Date

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The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) to help eligible students submit their assignments online for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can access the facility through the IGNOU Samarth portal. The last date to submit assignments through OAMS is November 20, 2026. The December TEE is scheduled to begin on November 25, 2026. Students should complete their assignments before the deadline and check the university's instructions for their respective courses. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in Students can check the key dates related to the assignment submission facility and the December examination session below.

Event Date Last date for online assignment submission through OAMS November 20, 2026 December 2026 Term-End Examination begins November 25, 2026 Assignment submission portal IGNOU Samarth Official website ignou.ac.in Who Can Submit Assignments Through OAMS? The online assignment submission facility is available to eligible learners enrolled in IGNOU's ODL and online programmes. However, students who have already submitted their assignments through their respective study centres or regional centres do not need to upload the same assignments again through OAMS. Before submitting an assignment, students should check their existing submission status and confirm the requirements for their courses. This can help prevent duplicate submissions. How to Submit IGNOU Assignments Online Through OAMS?

Eligible students can follow these steps to submit their assignments online: 1. Visit the IGNOU Samarth portal, ignou.samarth.edu.in 2. Log in using the registered IGNOU Samarth account 3. Open the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) or the assignment submission section 4. Select the course for which the assignment needs to be submitted 5. Upload the assignment file in the prescribed format 6. Check that the uploaded document is correct and readable 7. Follow the instructions displayed on the screen to complete the submission 8. Save the submission confirmation or acknowledgement, if available Students should carefully read the instructions before uploading their files and ensure that each assignment is submitted for the correct course. What Should Students Check Before Submitting Assignments?