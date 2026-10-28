IGNOU December TEE 2026: OAMS Launched for Online Assignment Submission, Check Last Date
IGNOU has launched OAMS for December TEE 2026 assignment submission. Check the November 20 deadline, eligibility, Samarth portal and submission steps.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) to help eligible students submit their assignments online for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can access the facility through the IGNOU Samarth portal.
The last date to submit assignments through OAMS is November 20, 2026. The December TEE is scheduled to begin on November 25, 2026. Students should complete their assignments before the deadline and check the university's instructions for their respective courses.
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IGNOU December TEE 2026: Key Dates
Students can check the key dates related to the assignment submission facility and the December examination session below.
|Event
|Date
|Last date for online assignment submission through OAMS
|November 20, 2026
|December 2026 Term-End Examination begins
|November 25, 2026
|Assignment submission portal
|IGNOU Samarth
|Official website
|ignou.ac.in
Who Can Submit Assignments Through OAMS?
The online assignment submission facility is available to eligible learners enrolled in IGNOU's ODL and online programmes.
However, students who have already submitted their assignments through their respective study centres or regional centres do not need to upload the same assignments again through OAMS.
Before submitting an assignment, students should check their existing submission status and confirm the requirements for their courses. This can help prevent duplicate submissions.
How to Submit IGNOU Assignments Online Through OAMS?
Eligible students can follow these steps to submit their assignments online:
1. Visit the IGNOU Samarth portal, ignou.samarth.edu.in
2. Log in using the registered IGNOU Samarth account
3. Open the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) or the assignment submission section
4. Select the course for which the assignment needs to be submitted
5. Upload the assignment file in the prescribed format
6. Check that the uploaded document is correct and readable
7. Follow the instructions displayed on the screen to complete the submission
8. Save the submission confirmation or acknowledgement, if available
Students should carefully read the instructions before uploading their files and ensure that each assignment is submitted for the correct course.
What Should Students Check Before Submitting Assignments?
Students should keep the following points in mind before using the online submission facility:
- Check the deadline: Complete the submission process by November 20, 2026.
- Verify course details: Select the correct course before uploading the assignment.
- Check the file: Ensure that the document is complete, readable and in the required format.
- Avoid duplicate submissions: Students who have already submitted the same assignment through their study or regional centre do not need to upload it again through OAMS.
- Keep proof of submission: Save the acknowledgement or confirmation if the portal provides one.
When Will IGNOU December TEE 2026 Begin?
IGNOU's December 2026 Term-End Examination is scheduled to begin on November 25, 2026. Students appearing for the examination should keep track of official announcements about the date sheet, examination centres and hall tickets.
Assignment submission and examination-form submission are separate processes. Students should ensure that they have completed all the requirements applicable to their programme before the examination.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.