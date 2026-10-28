AI in Education Makes UC Berkeley Professor Question the Future of Maths Careers

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Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how students complete their assignments, and a mathematics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, has raised concerns about traditional homework grading. Richard Borcherds, a Fields Medal winner, says he no longer sees much point in paying graders to check whether students' maths homework answers are correct, as many students can use AI tools to get high scores. Borcherds said he currently grades homework based on completion when students submit their work. However, he acknowledged that this is not a very good system and that he has not found a suitable alternative. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in Borcherds is also uncertain about what the growing use of AI could mean for students who want to become mathematicians.

He said that, around five years ago, mathematics appeared to be one of the safer career choices in the face of growing automation. However, he now questions whether he should encourage students to enter the field. “If AI continues to improve at present rate, then, in a few years, there’ll be nothing human mathematicians can do that AI can’t do better,” Borcherds said, a media reported. He also admitted that he does not know what advice to give students about their future careers. He said he had asked ChatGPT the same question but did not receive a clear answer about what might happen. Professor Compares AI Changes With Past Technological Shifts Borcherds compared the impact of AI with earlier technological changes that replaced traditional ways of working. For example, machines replaced hand weaving on a large scale, while motor cars reduced the need for horses for transport.

However, he believes mathematics faces a different kind of challenge because AI is beginning to perform tasks that were once considered highly dependent on human thinking. He also pointed to the slow pace of change in academic institutions. In his view, universities may continue following existing practices for several years even as AI technology develops quickly. UC Berkeley Leaves AI Rules to Individual Teachers The university allows faculty members to decide how AI can be used in their courses. However, the Berkeley Division of the Academic Senate asks faculty members to include statements explaining course expectations for AI use in their syllabi. According to Anne Marie Richard, assistant vice provost for undergraduate education and chief academic technology officer, these policies can differ depending on the subject and course level.