Indian Students Trust Handwritten Notes for Better Learning Despite AI Boom: Survey

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Indian students believe artificial intelligence (AI) helps them complete tasks faster, but many still prefer traditional methods to understand and remember what they study. According to the HP Futures 2026 global survey, 82% of Indian students prefer handwriting or printing notes when they want to remember their study material. The findings highlight how students are balancing the benefits of AI tools with traditional learning methods. While AI can help them save time, students also recognise the importance of developing skills such as critical thinking and creativity to succeed in their future careers. HP Futures 2026 Survey: What Do Indian Students Say About AI? The survey found that Indian students have a positive outlook on the role of AI in education and employment. However, they also recognise that using AI should not come at the cost of understanding their subjects properly.

According to the findings, 78% of Indian students believe AI will create more job opportunities than it will replace. This suggests that many students see AI as a tool that could open new career paths rather than only threaten existing jobs. The survey also found that 87% of Indian students are confident about using AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers. 92% of Students Believe Education Prepares Them for Jobs The survey also highlighted Indian students' confidence in the country's education system. Around 92% of respondents said their education was preparing them for the job market. However, the report stressed the need to make critical thinking, creativity and other important skills a core part of education. These skills can help students solve problems, think independently and adapt to changes in the workplace.