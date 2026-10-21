Indian Students Trust Handwritten Notes for Better Learning Despite AI Boom: Survey
An HP Futures 2026 survey found that 82% of Indian students prefer handwritten or printed notes for better learning. Check key findings on AI, education and future jobs.
Indian students believe artificial intelligence (AI) helps them complete tasks faster, but many still prefer traditional methods to understand and remember what they study. According to the HP Futures 2026 global survey, 82% of Indian students prefer handwriting or printing notes when they want to remember their study material.
The findings highlight how students are balancing the benefits of AI tools with traditional learning methods. While AI can help them save time, students also recognise the importance of developing skills such as critical thinking and creativity to succeed in their future careers.
HP Futures 2026 Survey: What Do Indian Students Say About AI?
The survey found that Indian students have a positive outlook on the role of AI in education and employment. However, they also recognise that using AI should not come at the cost of understanding their subjects properly.
According to the findings, 78% of Indian students believe AI will create more job opportunities than it will replace. This suggests that many students see AI as a tool that could open new career paths rather than only threaten existing jobs.
The survey also found that 87% of Indian students are confident about using AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers.
92% of Students Believe Education Prepares Them for Jobs
The survey also highlighted Indian students' confidence in the country's education system. Around 92% of respondents said their education was preparing them for the job market.
However, the report stressed the need to make critical thinking, creativity and other important skills a core part of education. These skills can help students solve problems, think independently and adapt to changes in the workplace.
The report recommended that education systems should not treat these abilities as optional activities or extracurricular skills. Instead, they should be included in regular classroom learning.
What Does the Report Recommend for Education?
The report called on policymakers in India and other countries to develop clear plans to prepare students for an AI-driven workplace.
It recommended keeping basic learning skills, including reading, writing and mathematics, at the centre of education. It also suggested using practical and creative teaching methods to help students understand concepts and apply their knowledge.
The report was led by HP, the Global Learning Council and the Education Leaders Forum. It brought together 58 experts in education, policy and the future of work to discuss how education systems can better prepare young people for workplaces shaped by AI.
The global survey covered more than 6,000 students, including 758 students from India.
Overall, the findings suggest that Indian students see AI as a useful tool for improving efficiency, while continuing to value traditional study methods and skills that support deeper learning.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.