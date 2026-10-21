PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Steno Typist Final Result 2026 on 21 October under Advertisement No. 14/2025. The board has released it as a Result-cum-Common Merit List PDF. It is meant for candidates who appeared in the written exam on 22 March and the steno skill test held from 28 June to 3 July 2026. Candidates can now download the PDF from the official website and check their names. In this article, we share the direct link, the steps to check the result, and the important details. Read on to know what to do next.

PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 PDF

PSSSB has released the PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The link is now available as of October 21, 2026. Candidates can check their qualifying status by searching for their roll number in the result PDF. Those who appeared for the written examination and skill test can now check and download their merit list PDF from the direct link given below: