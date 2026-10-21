PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Steno Typist Result 2026: PSSSB has released the PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 on October 21, 2026 on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Skill Test can now check their qualifying status from the merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- PSSSB released Steno Typist Final Result 2026 on October 21, 2026.
- Result for written exam (March 22, 2026) & skill test (June 28-July 3, 2026).
- Download the Result-cum-Common Merit List PDF from sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Steno Typist Final Result 2026 on 21 October under Advertisement No. 14/2025. The board has released it as a Result-cum-Common Merit List PDF. It is meant for candidates who appeared in the written exam on 22 March and the steno skill test held from 28 June to 3 July 2026. Candidates can now download the PDF from the official website and check their names. In this article, we share the direct link, the steps to check the result, and the important details. Read on to know what to do next.
PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 PDF
PSSSB has released the PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The link is now available as of October 21, 2026. Candidates can check their qualifying status by searching for their roll number in the result PDF. Those who appeared for the written examination and skill test can now check and download their merit list PDF from the direct link given below:
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PSSSB Steno Typist Result 2026 Link
PSSSB Steno Typist Result 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key facts of the PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 merit in one place. It helps candidates quickly check the dates, the document type, and where to download the result.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Post Name
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Stenotypist
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Advertisement Number
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14/2025
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Written Examination Date
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22 March 2026
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Steno Skill Test Dates
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28 June to 3 July 2026
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Skill Test Result Date
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07 September 2026
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Final Result Declaration Date
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21 October 2026
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Result Document Type
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Result-cum-Common Merit List
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
How to Download PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026
The PSSSB Steno Typist Final Result 2026 is available online as a PDF on the official website,sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can follow these steps to download the PSSSB Steno Typist Result 2026 online:
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Visit the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the "Latest News" or "Current News" section.
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Click the link for the Result-cum-Common Merit List for the post of Stenotypist (Advt No. 14/2025).
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The 16-page result PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and type your roll number or name to find yourself quickly.
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Check your details, such as roll number, name, category, and marks.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on the PSSSB Steno Typist Result 2026
Candidates must check all the information given in the result PDF. The document may include the following details, depending on the result format:
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Candidate roll number
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Candidate name and category, wherever provided
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Stenography skill test result or qualifying status
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Mistakes recorded during the skill test, where applicable
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Relevant examination and recruitment details
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com