Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Extended Check Registration Link, Fees and More

Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of online application submission for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 till October 31, 2026. Candidates who qualify this test will be given an eligibility certificate. The no of vacancies will be announced at at later stage. However it is expected that more than 5000 vaacncies would be announced. The online application process started from October 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the last date to avoid technical glitches.

The Bihar Librarian Recruitment official notification was released on September 28, 2026. The exam is set to be tentatively conducted from November 19 to December 10, 2026.