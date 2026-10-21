Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Extended Check Registration Link, Fees and More
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 . As per the revised schedule candidates can now submit their forms till October 31, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern and steps to apply.
Key Points
- Bihar LET 2026 application deadline extended to October 31, 2026.
- Online application for Bihar LET 2026 began on October 1, 2026.
- The Bihar LET 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled from Nov 19 to Dec 10, 2026.
Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of online application submission for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 till October 31, 2026. Candidates who qualify this test will be given an eligibility certificate. The no of vacancies will be announced at at later stage. However it is expected that more than 5000 vaacncies would be announced. The online application process started from October 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the last date to avoid technical glitches.
The Bihar Librarian Recruitment official notification was released on September 28, 2026. The exam is set to be tentatively conducted from November 19 to December 10, 2026.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/aPXe2B2zmg— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 21, 2026
Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 in Hindi
Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 application process started from October 1, 2026. Candidates who fulfills the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official BSEB SLET registration portal. Check the direct link to apply for Bihar Librarian LET 2026 application form and official notification pdf in the table below.
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Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF
Bihar LET Vacancy 2026 Highlights
The Bihar LET 2026 exam will be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Post Name
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School Librarian
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 1, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 31, 2026 (Extended)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test
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Exam Duration
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150 Minutes
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Official Website
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biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure they fulfill the requirements for Bihar LET Recruitment exam. They must fulfill eligibility conditions as given in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Applicants must have completed graduation with at least 45% marks from a recognised university and should possess a Bachelor's degree in Library Science such as B.Lib or B.Lib.I.Sc
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A 5 % relaxation in the graduation marks requirement is applicable to eligible categories.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years
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Under new guidelines a 10 year relaxation in the maximum age limit will be provided for this recruitment.
How to Apply for Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete and submit the Bihar Librarian LET application form-
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Go to the official Bihar SLET registration portal at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.
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Now click on the link titled Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026
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If you are a new user, register yourself and enter your login credentials.
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Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online as per your category.
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Download and save the confirmation page for future references.
Bihar LET Recruitment 2026 Exam Pattern
The Bihar LET 2026 examination will be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam pattern below-
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The question paper will include 150 objective type questions each of which carry a total of 150 marks.
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Candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
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Subject
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Questions/Marks
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Library Science
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100
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General Knowledge
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50
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Total
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150
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.