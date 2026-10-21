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Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Extended Check Registration Link, Fees and More

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 16:51 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 . As per the revised schedule candidates can now submit their forms till October 31, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern and steps to apply.

Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Extended Check Registration Link, Fees and More
Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Extended Check Registration Link, Fees and More

Key Points

  • Bihar LET 2026 application deadline extended to October 31, 2026.
  • Online application for Bihar LET 2026 began on October 1, 2026.
  • The Bihar LET 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled from Nov 19 to Dec 10, 2026.

Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of online application submission for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 till October 31, 2026. Candidates who qualify this test will be given an eligibility certificate. The no of vacancies will be announced at at later stage. However it is expected that more than 5000 vaacncies would be announced. The online application process started from October 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the last date to avoid technical glitches.

The Bihar Librarian Recruitment official notification was released on September 28, 2026. The exam is set to be tentatively conducted from November 19 to December 10, 2026. 

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 in Hindi  

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 application process started from October 1, 2026. Candidates who fulfills the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official BSEB SLET registration portal. Check the direct link to apply for Bihar Librarian LET 2026 application form and official notification pdf in the table below.

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

    Click Here

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF

    Click Here

Bihar LET Vacancy 2026 Highlights

The Bihar LET 2026 exam will be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Post Name

School Librarian

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

October 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 31, 2026 (Extended)

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test

Exam Duration

150 Minutes

Official Website

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates must ensure they fulfill the requirements for Bihar LET Recruitment exam. They must fulfill eligibility conditions as given in the official notification. Check details below.

1. Educational Qualification-

  • Applicants must have completed graduation with at least 45% marks from a recognised university and should possess a Bachelor's degree in Library Science such as B.Lib or B.Lib.I.Sc

  • A 5 % relaxation in the graduation marks requirement is applicable to eligible categories.

2. Age Limit

  • The minimum age to apply is 21 years

  • Under new guidelines a 10 year relaxation in the maximum age limit will be provided for this recruitment.

How to Apply for Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete and submit the Bihar Librarian LET application form-

  • Go to the official Bihar SLET registration portal at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

  • Now click on the link titled Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026

  • If you are a new user, register yourself and enter your login credentials. 

  • Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fees online as per your category.

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future references.

Bihar LET Recruitment 2026 Exam Pattern

The Bihar LET 2026 examination will be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam pattern below-

  • The question paper will include 150 objective type questions each of which carry a total of 150 marks. 

  • Candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Subject

Questions/Marks

Library Science

100

General Knowledge

50

Total

150

For more details please refer to the official website regularly. 



Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:38 IST
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