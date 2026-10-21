CA Inter September Result 2026 Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Intermediate September results 2026 by the evening of October 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website caresults.icai.org by logging using their registration number and roll number. ICAI issued the result date announcement on October 14, 2026. Candidates must keep their exam details ready and visit the official portal as soon as the result link is activated. Scroll down to get more details. CA Inter Result 2026: Overview Candidates must note that the CA Inter Result will be available online through the institute's examination results portal.Candidates should rely on the official portal for confirmation of the result announcement. Particulars Details Exam authority Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Exam session September 2026 Expected result date October 22, 2026 Expected result time By evening Official result website caresults.icai.org Login details Registration number and roll number

Steps to Check CA Intermediate Result 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to access their results once ICAI activates the result link to download the CA Intermediate Scorecard PDF. Visit the official ICAI results website. Select the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields. Submit the details to view your result. Check the marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen. Download or save a copy of the result for future reference. Candidates should enter their details carefully to avoid login errors. If the website is slow around the announcement time, they can try again after a short interval. Details to Check on the CA Inter Scorecard PDF After accessing the result, candidates should review the information displayed on their scorecards. The result information may include: