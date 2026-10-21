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CA Inter September Result 2026 Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 16:58 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Inter September Result 2026 on October 22, 2026. Students must be ready with their login credentials to view their scorecard at caresults.icai.org, once the link is activated. Scroll the article for further information.

CA Inter September Result 2026
CA Inter September Result 2026
Register for Result Updates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Intermediate September results 2026 by the evening of October 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website caresults.icai.org by logging using their registration number and roll number. ICAI issued the result date announcement on October 14, 2026. Candidates must keep their exam details ready and visit the official portal as soon as the result link is activated. Scroll down to get more details. 

CA Inter Result 2026: Overview

Candidates must note that the CA Inter Result will be available online through the institute's examination results portal.Candidates should rely on the official portal for confirmation of the result announcement.

Particulars

Details

Exam authority

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Exam session

September 2026

Expected result date

October 22, 2026

Expected result time

By evening

Official result website

caresults.icai.org

Login details

Registration number and roll number

Steps to Check CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to access their results once ICAI activates the result link to download the CA Intermediate Scorecard PDF. 

  1. Visit the official ICAI results website.
  2. Select the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination.
  3. Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.
  4. Submit the details to view your result.
  5. Check the marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen.
  6. Download or save a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates should enter their details carefully to avoid login errors. If the website is slow around the announcement time, they can try again after a short interval.

Details to Check on the CA Inter Scorecard PDF 

After accessing the result, candidates should review the information displayed on their scorecards. The result information may include:

  • Candidate's name 
  • Roll number
  • Marks obtained in individual papers
  • Group-wise marks and total marks
  • Qualifying status for the relevant group or groups
  • Combined marks, where applicable

Candidates should verify their marks and personal details before saving a copy of the result. They should follow ICAI's official instructions if they notice any discrepancy.

CA Inter and Foundation Exam Dates 2026

ICAI conducted the September 2026 Intermediate examinations between September 1 and September 12, 2026. The Foundation examination took place earlier in the same month.

Examination

Exam dates

CA Intermediate Group I

September 1, 3 and 6, 2026

CA Intermediate Group II

September 8, 10 and 12, 2026

CA Foundation

September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026

Candidates should use the official examination announcements for any further information about the September session.

What After the CA Inter and Foundation Results?

Candidates who qualify for the CA Foundation examination can proceed towards CA Intermediate registration, subject to ICAI's eligibility requirements.Those who pass CA Intermediate can move to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course after meeting the applicable requirements. Candidates should check ICAI's current course and practical training guidelines to understand the steps they need to complete.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 16:56 IST
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