CLAT 2027 Registration; Everything You Should Know Before October 31
CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the online application window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 on October 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates seeking admission to 5-year Integrated Law (UG) and Master of Laws (PG) programs across 26 NLUs for the 2027–28 academic session must submit their completed forms and online fees at consortiumofnlus.ac.in before the deadline. The national offline entrance exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026 (Sunday).
CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end the online application process of CLAT 2027 on October 31, 2026, by 11:59 pm. Students interested in getting admitted into 5 year Integrated Law (UG) and Master of Laws (PG) programs across 26 NLUs during the academic year 2027-28 have to fill and submit their application forms and pay online fees by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in before the stipulated deadline.
As far as completing the application process is concerned, it requires that students create their candidate profiles, upload clear scanned copies of their photographs, signatures, and applicable category/domicile certificates, and make non-refundable online payment of the registration fee amounting to ₹4,000/- (General/OBC/PwD/NRI) and ₹3,500/- (SC/ST/BPL). Eligible candidates need to have a minimum of 45% marks in 10+2 exam for General category candidates (40% marks for SC/ST category candidates). Those students who are going to appear in their board exams in 2027 will also be eligible to apply. Once the payment is made, registration details like Program level and Category selection will be locked automatically.
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How to Register for CLAT 2027
To register for CLAT 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Directly visit the Consortium of NLUs official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
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Go for “Register”, put in your complete name, mobile no., and email id and confirm your account using OTP.
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Enter your choice of law course (UG/PG) and enter Class 10/12 marks from your board and other personal details too.
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Upload your recent photograph, signature and valid certificate of category/domicile in JPEG/PDF format.
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Select your three choices of test city centers in the country in the order of your preference.
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Submit your payment in online mode after verifying all the details, click on final submission and download your form.
CLAT 2027 Schedule & Fee Overview
Below are the schedule and fee details related to the CLAT 2027:
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Activityr
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Key Details & Official Dates
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Official Web Portal
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Registration Window
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August 3 – October 31, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)
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Exam Date & Time
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December 6, 2026 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
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Offline Pen-and-Paper Centers
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Application Fee (General/OBC/NRI/PwD)
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₹4,000
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Online (Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card)
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Application Fee (SC/ST/BPL)
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₹3,500
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Online Payment Gateway
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UG Eligibility Requirement
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10+2 with min 45% marks (40% for SC/ST)
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Class 12 Appearing Eligible
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Locked Fields Post-Payment
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Program, Category, and BPL Status
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Cannot be modified after fee submission
CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents Required
Every candidate who registers for CLAT 2027 through the portal consortiumofnlus.ac.in is required to provide particular photographs and other documents as proof of their qualifications and reservations.
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Document Name
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Purpose & Guidelines
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Allowed Format
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File Size Limit
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Passport-Size Photograph
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Recent, front-facing photograph taken against a plain white/light background.
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JPG / JPEG
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20 KB – 50 KB
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Scanned Signature
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Clear signature using dark blue or black ink on plain white paper.
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JPG / JPEG
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10 KB – 50 KB
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Class 10 Mark Sheet / Certificate
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Serves as official proof of date of birth and candidate name.
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PDF / JPG
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Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB
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Class 12 Mark Sheet / Certificate
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Proof of qualifying examination (appearing certificate for Class 12 students in 2027).
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PDF / JPG
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Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB
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Category Certificate (If Applicable)
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SC / ST / OBC-NCL certificate issued by a competent revenue authority.
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Up to 2 MB
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Domicile / Residence Certificate (If Applicable)
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Required for claiming state-quota seat reservations at respective NLUs.
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Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB
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PwD / Disability Certificate (If Applicable)
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Issued by a recognized medical board (min. 40% benchmark disability).
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Up to 2 MB
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BPL Certificate (If Applicable)
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Issued by competent state authority for fee concession claims.
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Up to 2 MB
What's after the registration?
Once you complete your registration on consortiumofnlus.ac.in and pay the application fee, your submission is registered in the Consortium of NLUs database. Following registration, the Consortium typically opens a short application correction window, enabling candidates to rectify minor discrepancies in specified fields. Approximately two to three weeks before the exam date, the official CLAT Admit Card will be released for download. Candidates must print this document and present it alongside a valid photo ID at their designated test center. On December 6, 2026, applicants will take the offline pen-and-paper entrance test.
Afterward, the Consortium releases the provisional answer key, opens a grievance/objection portal, and publishes the final merit list and scorecard in late December. Qualified candidates featured on the invite list then participate in online centralized counselling, where they register by paying a counselling fee, finalize their NLU preference list, undergo document verification, and complete seat allotment and fee payment across seat allocation rounds to secure their admission.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.