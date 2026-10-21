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CLAT 2027 Registration; Everything You Should Know Before October 31

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 16:09 IST

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the online application window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 on October 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates seeking admission to 5-year Integrated Law (UG) and Master of Laws (PG) programs across 26 NLUs for the 2027–28 academic session must submit their completed forms and online fees at consortiumofnlus.ac.in before the deadline. The national offline entrance exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026 (Sunday).

CLAT 2027 Registration; Everything You Should Know Before October 31
CLAT 2027 Registration; Everything You Should Know Before October 31
Register for Result Updates

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end the online application process of CLAT 2027 on October 31, 2026, by 11:59 pm. Students interested in getting admitted into 5 year Integrated Law (UG) and Master of Laws (PG) programs across 26 NLUs during the academic year 2027-28 have to fill and submit their application forms and pay online fees by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in before the stipulated deadline.

As far as completing the application process is concerned, it requires that students create their candidate profiles, upload clear scanned copies of their photographs, signatures, and applicable category/domicile certificates, and make non-refundable online payment of the registration fee amounting to ₹4,000/- (General/OBC/PwD/NRI) and ₹3,500/- (SC/ST/BPL). Eligible candidates need to have a minimum of 45% marks in 10+2 exam for General category candidates (40% marks for SC/ST category candidates). Those students who are going to appear in their board exams in 2027 will also be eligible to apply. Once the payment is made, registration details like Program level and Category selection will be locked automatically.

Also Read:Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

How to Register for CLAT 2027

To register for CLAT 2027 follow the steps given below:

  • Directly visit the Consortium of NLUs official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Go for “Register”, put in your complete name, mobile no., and email id and confirm your account using OTP.

  • Enter your choice of law course (UG/PG) and enter Class 10/12 marks from your board and other personal details too.

  • Upload your recent photograph, signature and valid certificate of category/domicile in JPEG/PDF format.

  • Select your three choices of test city centers in the country in the order of your preference.

  • Submit your payment in online mode after verifying all the details, click on final submission and download your form.

CLAT 2027 Schedule & Fee Overview

Below are the schedule and fee details related to the CLAT 2027:

Activityr

Key Details & Official Dates

Official Web Portal

Registration Window

August 3 – October 31, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Exam Date & Time

December 6, 2026 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

Offline Pen-and-Paper Centers

Application Fee (General/OBC/NRI/PwD)

₹4,000

Online (Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card)

Application Fee (SC/ST/BPL)

₹3,500

Online Payment Gateway

UG Eligibility Requirement

10+2 with min 45% marks (40% for SC/ST)

Class 12 Appearing Eligible

Locked Fields Post-Payment

Program, Category, and BPL Status

Cannot be modified after fee submission

CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents Required

Every candidate who registers for CLAT 2027 through the portal consortiumofnlus.ac.in is required to provide particular photographs and other documents as proof of their qualifications and reservations.

Document Name

Purpose & Guidelines

Allowed Format

File Size Limit

Passport-Size Photograph

Recent, front-facing photograph taken against a plain white/light background.

JPG / JPEG

20 KB – 50 KB

Scanned Signature

Clear signature using dark blue or black ink on plain white paper.

JPG / JPEG

10 KB – 50 KB

Class 10 Mark Sheet / Certificate

Serves as official proof of date of birth and candidate name.

PDF / JPG

Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB

Class 12 Mark Sheet / Certificate

Proof of qualifying examination (appearing certificate for Class 12 students in 2027).

PDF / JPG

Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB

Category Certificate (If Applicable)

SC / ST / OBC-NCL certificate issued by a competent revenue authority.

PDF

Up to 2 MB

Domicile / Residence Certificate (If Applicable)

Required for claiming state-quota seat reservations at respective NLUs.

PDF

Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB

PwD / Disability Certificate (If Applicable)

Issued by a recognized medical board (min. 40% benchmark disability).

PDF

Up to 2 MB

BPL Certificate (If Applicable)

Issued by competent state authority for fee concession claims.

PDF

Up to 2 MB

What's after the registration?

Once you complete your registration on consortiumofnlus.ac.in and pay the application fee, your submission is registered in the Consortium of NLUs database. Following registration, the Consortium typically opens a short application correction window, enabling candidates to rectify minor discrepancies in specified fields. Approximately two to three weeks before the exam date, the official CLAT Admit Card will be released for download. Candidates must print this document and present it alongside a valid photo ID at their designated test center. On December 6, 2026, applicants will take the offline pen-and-paper entrance test. 

Afterward, the Consortium releases the provisional answer key, opens a grievance/objection portal, and publishes the final merit list and scorecard in late December. Qualified candidates featured on the invite list then participate in online centralized counselling, where they register by paying a counselling fee, finalize their NLU preference list, undergo document verification, and complete seat allotment and fee payment across seat allocation rounds to secure their admission.   

Also Read: 

VITEEE 2027 Registration Begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; Exam to be Held from April 27 to 30

School Holiday October 21, 2026: Are Schools Closed Today? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Rain Alerts

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 16:09 IST
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