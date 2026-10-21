CLAT 2027 Registration; Everything You Should Know Before October 31

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CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end the online application process of CLAT 2027 on October 31, 2026, by 11:59 pm. Students interested in getting admitted into 5 year Integrated Law (UG) and Master of Laws (PG) programs across 26 NLUs during the academic year 2027-28 have to fill and submit their application forms and pay online fees by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in before the stipulated deadline. As far as completing the application process is concerned, it requires that students create their candidate profiles, upload clear scanned copies of their photographs, signatures, and applicable category/domicile certificates, and make non-refundable online payment of the registration fee amounting to ₹4,000/- (General/OBC/PwD/NRI) and ₹3,500/- (SC/ST/BPL). Eligible candidates need to have a minimum of 45% marks in 10+2 exam for General category candidates (40% marks for SC/ST category candidates). Those students who are going to appear in their board exams in 2027 will also be eligible to apply. Once the payment is made, registration details like Program level and Category selection will be locked automatically.

Also Read:Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain How to Register for CLAT 2027 To register for CLAT 2027 follow the steps given below: Directly visit the Consortium of NLUs official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Go for “Register”, put in your complete name, mobile no., and email id and confirm your account using OTP.

Enter your choice of law course (UG/PG) and enter Class 10/12 marks from your board and other personal details too.

Upload your recent photograph, signature and valid certificate of category/domicile in JPEG/PDF format.

Select your three choices of test city centers in the country in the order of your preference.

Submit your payment in online mode after verifying all the details, click on final submission and download your form.

CLAT 2027 Schedule & Fee Overview Below are the schedule and fee details related to the CLAT 2027: Activityr Key Details & Official Dates Official Web Portal Registration Window August 3 – October 31, 2026 (till 11:59 PM) consortiumofnlus.ac.in Exam Date & Time December 6, 2026 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM) Offline Pen-and-Paper Centers Application Fee (General/OBC/NRI/PwD) ₹4,000 Online (Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card) Application Fee (SC/ST/BPL) ₹3,500 Online Payment Gateway UG Eligibility Requirement 10+2 with min 45% marks (40% for SC/ST) Class 12 Appearing Eligible Locked Fields Post-Payment Program, Category, and BPL Status Cannot be modified after fee submission CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents Required Every candidate who registers for CLAT 2027 through the portal consortiumofnlus.ac.in is required to provide particular photographs and other documents as proof of their qualifications and reservations.

Document Name Purpose & Guidelines Allowed Format File Size Limit Passport-Size Photograph Recent, front-facing photograph taken against a plain white/light background. JPG / JPEG 20 KB – 50 KB Scanned Signature Clear signature using dark blue or black ink on plain white paper. JPG / JPEG 10 KB – 50 KB Class 10 Mark Sheet / Certificate Serves as official proof of date of birth and candidate name. PDF / JPG Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB Class 12 Mark Sheet / Certificate Proof of qualifying examination (appearing certificate for Class 12 students in 2027). PDF / JPG Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB Category Certificate (If Applicable) SC / ST / OBC-NCL certificate issued by a competent revenue authority. PDF Up to 2 MB Domicile / Residence Certificate (If Applicable) Required for claiming state-quota seat reservations at respective NLUs. PDF Up to 1.5 MB / 2 MB PwD / Disability Certificate (If Applicable) Issued by a recognized medical board (min. 40% benchmark disability). PDF Up to 2 MB BPL Certificate (If Applicable) Issued by competent state authority for fee concession claims. PDF Up to 2 MB