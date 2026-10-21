Bank Holidays From 21 To 23 October: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Check The List Of Affected Cities

Bank Holiday Thursday, 21-23October 2026: As the festive season begins, many local festivals are not celebrated nationwide on the same day. That is why some holiday dates vary from state to state.

That is why banks will remain closed in Sikkim from 21 October to 23 October, 2026. This holiday is on account of Durga Puja, locally known as Dasain.

If a branch visit is on your to-do list, a quick check of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar can save you an unnecessary trip.

According to the RBI calendar, the holiday is limited to Sikkim, while banks in most other states will remain open. Branches of SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in the affected region will observe the closure.

Also Read: Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List