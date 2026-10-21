Bank Holidays From 21 To 23 October: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Check The List Of Affected Cities
Banks in Sikkim will remain closed from October 21 to 23, 2026, for Durga Puja, locally known as Dasain. Check the RBI bank holiday calendar, the reason behind the closure, and upcoming bank holidays to plan your banking activities.
Bank Holiday Thursday, 21-23October 2026: As the festive season begins, many local festivals are not celebrated nationwide on the same day. That is why some holiday dates vary from state to state.
That is why banks will remain closed in Sikkim from 21 October to 23 October, 2026. This holiday is on account of Durga Puja, locally known as Dasain.
If a branch visit is on your to-do list, a quick check of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar can save you an unnecessary trip.
According to the RBI calendar, the holiday is limited to Sikkim, while banks in most other states will remain open. Branches of SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in the affected region will observe the closure.
Also Read: Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List
Why Are Banks Closed On Thursday, 22-23 October?
All the banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Dasain. Dasain is basically one of the many major festivals celebrated. In Sikkim, it is celebrated by the state's Nepali Hindu community.This festival marks Durga's victory over Mahishasura and symbolises the triumph of good over evil. In the celebration, there are family gatherings, and elders traditionally apply tika to younger family members and offer blessings.
Upcoming Bank Holidays This Week
Customers should also keep the following dates in mind while planning their banking activities:
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21-23 October 2026, Friday: Durga Puja (Dasain) holiday in Sikkim.
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24 October 2026, Saturday: Fourth Saturday; banks will remain closed nationwide.
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25 October 2026, Sunday: Weekly bank holiday across India.
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26 October 2026, Monday: Regional holidays, including Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, may affect bank operations in selected cities.
Customers are advised to check the official RBI holiday calendar and confirm local branch timings before visiting a bank. Planning ahead can help avoid unnecessary trips and delays in completing important financial work.
Why Has RBI Declared It A Bank Holiday?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday on 22 and 23 October 2026 exclusively for Sikkim due to the cultural significance of Durga Puja (Dasain).
RBI bank holidays fall under different categories. The holiday in Sikkim comes under the second category, that is, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The RBI coordinates with state governments to recognise regional festivals and local traditions.
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