NIT Jaipur Graduate, Retired Coal India Manager Returns To College At 68 To Study Psychology
Dr Ashok Kumar, a retired Coal India General Manager and NIT Jaipur graduate, has enrolled in Ranchi University’s postgraduate psychology programme at 68 after a long career in engineering.
Dr Ashok Kumar, a former General Manager at Coal India Limited, has returned to college at the age of 68 to study psychology. After spending decades in the engineering and corporate sectors, he has enrolled in the postgraduate psychology programme at Ranchi University in Jharkhand.
His journey shows that the desire to learn can continue at any age, even after a long professional career and retirement.
Dr Ashok Kumar’s Educational Background
Dr Ashok Kumar completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jaipur. He later pursued an MTech in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad. He also holds a PhD in Engineering.
With these qualifications, he went on to build a long career in the corporate sector. He worked at Coal India Limited for around three decades and retired as General Manager (Electrical and Mechanical) on September 30, 2018.
However, retirement did not bring his professional journey to an end. He later joined the JP Group as a vice-president and worked as an adviser. He retired from the organisation on October 23, 2025.
Why He Chose To Study Psychology At 68
After retiring from two professional roles, Dr Kumar decided to return to academics and explore a subject different from his engineering background. He enrolled in the postgraduate psychology programme at Ranchi University.
Explaining his interest in the subject, he said, “Engineering taught me to understand machines. Now, I want to understand people through psychology. Learning never ends.”
His decision reflects his interest in understanding human behaviour and the way people think. Rather than ending his learning journey after retirement, he has chosen to explore a new field.
Attends Classes Regularly At Ranchi University
Dr Kumar attends classes regularly, just like other students, and actively interacts with teachers. He often asks questions to understand the subject better.
Dr Parvez Hasan, head of the university’s psychology department, expressed his appreciation for Kumar’s enthusiasm for learning. He noted that it was rare to see someone who had achieved so much professionally and still remained so eager to study.
Dr Kumar’s decision to return to the classroom at 68 highlights that education is not limited to a particular age or stage of life. His journey from engineering to psychology shows how curiosity can encourage people to explore new subjects even after completing a successful career.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.