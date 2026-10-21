NIT Jaipur Graduate, Retired Coal India Manager Returns To College At 68 To Study Psychology

Dr Ashok Kumar, a former General Manager at Coal India Limited, has returned to college at the age of 68 to study psychology. After spending decades in the engineering and corporate sectors, he has enrolled in the postgraduate psychology programme at Ranchi University in Jharkhand.

His journey shows that the desire to learn can continue at any age, even after a long professional career and retirement.

Dr Ashok Kumar’s Educational Background

Dr Ashok Kumar completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jaipur. He later pursued an MTech in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad. He also holds a PhD in Engineering.

With these qualifications, he went on to build a long career in the corporate sector. He worked at Coal India Limited for around three decades and retired as General Manager (Electrical and Mechanical) on September 30, 2018.