NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Final Seat Allotment Out At mcc.nic.in, PDF Download Link Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round final seat allotment result. Students who participated in the last round of the counselling process can check and download the seat allotment on the official website mcc.nic.in or through the direct link here. Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their allotted college between October 19 and October 26, 2026. How To Download MCC NEET UG Stray Round Seat Allotment? Visit the official website mcc.nic.in .

On the homepage, click on “Final Allotment Result For UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round.”

The NEET UG 2026 stray round seat allotment will be downloaded.

Check your allotted institute, course and other details.

Save it for future reference. NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Download Link

Details Mentioned On The NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Rank

Allotted Quota

Allotted Institute

Course

Allotted Category

Candidate Category

Remarks NEET UG 2026 Counselling: What is Stray Round? The NEET UG stray round is the final phase of undergraduate medical and dental counselling, conducted to fill remaining vacant MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing seats after the Mop-Up / Round 3 phases concludes This is the last round of the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Failing to accept seats before October 26 may result in forfeiture of the security deposit and disqualification. Once the candidate has reported to their allotted college, the verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes and sharing of data by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) may begin. NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Instructions