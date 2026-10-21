NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Final Seat Allotment Out At mcc.nic.in, PDF Download Link Here
The NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who took part in the counselling round can download the seat allotment PDF on the official website mcc.nic.in or through the direct link provided here.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round final seat allotment result. Students who participated in the last round of the counselling process can check and download the seat allotment on the official website mcc.nic.in or through the direct link here.
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their allotted college between October 19 and October 26, 2026.
How To Download MCC NEET UG Stray Round Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Final Allotment Result For UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round.”
- The NEET UG 2026 stray round seat allotment will be downloaded.
- Check your allotted institute, course and other details.
- Save it for future reference.
NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Download Link
Details Mentioned On The NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment
- Rank
- Allotted Quota
- Allotted Institute
- Course
- Allotted Category
- Candidate Category
- Remarks
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: What is Stray Round?
The NEET UG stray round is the final phase of undergraduate medical and dental counselling, conducted to fill remaining vacant MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing seats after the Mop-Up / Round 3 phases concludes
This is the last round of the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Failing to accept seats before October 26 may result in forfeiture of the security deposit and disqualification. Once the candidate has reported to their allotted college, the verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes and sharing of data by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) may begin.
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Instructions
Candidates who have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round should carefully check the details mentioned in their allotment letters. They must report to their allotted colleges within the prescribed schedule and complete the admission formalities.
Students should carry their required documents for verification, including their NEET UG 2026 admit card and scorecard, allotment letter, academic certificates, identity proof and other documents specified by the allotted institute.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.