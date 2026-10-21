Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Released at medadmgujarat.org, Download Merit List PDF Here
Gujarat NEET 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result is out. Candidates can check the rank wise and institute wise seat allotment PDFs on the official website, medadmgujarat.org. Check the steps to download the Gujarat NEET UG Round 4 seat and find important admission and reporting instructions for MBBS and BDS seats.
Gujarat NEET Counselling 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has announced the Gujarat NEET UG stray round seat allotment result 2026. Candidates who took part in round 4 can now check the allotment result on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. The result is available in PDF format, so candidates can download it without entering any login credentials.
The Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment PDF 2026 includes the details of the allotted seats, listed by rank and institute. Candidates who have secured a seat must report to their allotted colleges with the required documents to complete the MBBS or BDS admission process. The Gujarat NEET UG counselling process 85% of state quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses across the state.
How to Check Gujarat NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check their Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment status:
- Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org/ug/home.aspx.
- Look for the section covering the fourth online stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS admissions.
- Select the relevant rank-wise or institute-wise result link, once available.
- Open the PDF and search for the candidate's rank or allotted institute, as applicable.
- Download the document and keep a copy for reference.
- Check the official admission and reporting instructions for the next steps.
Gujarat NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: PDF Links
Gujarat NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 PDF: Candidates can check the rank wise and institute wise seat allotment lists for the fourth online stray vacancy round on the official Gujarat NEET UG counselling website. The PDFs contain details of seats allotted to candidates across participating institutes. For your convenience, we have added the direct link to the Gujarat NEET institute wise seat allotment result PDF below.
Gujarat NEET institute wise seat allotment result PDF
What Should Candidates Do After Seat Allotment?
Candidates who receive a seat should carefully read the official allotment and reporting instructions before proceeding with admission formalities. They should verify the applicable tuition fee, reporting deadline, designated help centre and document requirements.
ACPUGMEC's admission portal provides instructions and document-related information for Gujarat MBBS and BDS counselling. Candidates should rely on the latest official notice for the requirements applicable to the fourth round.
Candidates should also note that Gujarat's admission process covers government quota, management quota and NRI quota seats. The applicable quota and admission conditions depend on the candidate's allotment and the rules specified by the committee.
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