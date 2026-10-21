MCC NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Registration Last Date TODAY; Choice Filling Window Opens at 4 PM

MCC NEET PG 2026 Choice Locking: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will start online choice locking facility for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counseling on October 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM through mcc.nic.in website. Candidates having filled their preferences for 50% All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed, Central Universities and DNB seats may confirm and lock their preferences till 10:00 AM on October 22, 2026.

It is recommended to candidates to review their preferences carefully before clicking on submit button as after lock the changes would not be allowed. In case if a candidate does not lock his/her preference manually up to 10:00 AM on October 22, then automatically the last saved preferences will be locked by the computer. After locking of choice window, seat allocation procedure will be carried out by the MCC from October 22 to October 23, 2026 and the result of seat allotment in Round 1 will be announced on October 24, 2026. The shortlisted candidates will be required to download allotment letters and do physical reporting and document verification at their allotted medical colleges from October 26 to November 2, 2026.