MCC NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Registration Last Date TODAY; Choice Filling Window Opens at 4 PM
MCC NEET PG 2026 Choice Locking: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) activates the online choice locking facility for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling today, October 21, 2026, at 4:00 PM on mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have filled their preferences for 50% All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed, Central Universities, and DNB seats can confirm and lock their choices through October 22, 2026 (10:00 AM).
MCC NEET PG 2026 Choice Locking: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will start online choice locking facility for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counseling on October 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM through mcc.nic.in website. Candidates having filled their preferences for 50% All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed, Central Universities and DNB seats may confirm and lock their preferences till 10:00 AM on October 22, 2026.
It is recommended to candidates to review their preferences carefully before clicking on submit button as after lock the changes would not be allowed. In case if a candidate does not lock his/her preference manually up to 10:00 AM on October 22, then automatically the last saved preferences will be locked by the computer. After locking of choice window, seat allocation procedure will be carried out by the MCC from October 22 to October 23, 2026 and the result of seat allotment in Round 1 will be announced on October 24, 2026. The shortlisted candidates will be required to download allotment letters and do physical reporting and document verification at their allotted medical colleges from October 26 to November 2, 2026.
Also Read:Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain
How to Lock Choices for the MCC NEET PG 2026?
To lock choices for the MCC NEET PG 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Navigate to the website www.mcc.nic.in to reach the page of the Medical Counselling Committee. Click on PG Medical Counselling tab to begin the process of counseling.
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Fill up the roll number of NEET PG along with application password and security PIN in the candidate login dashboard.
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Go to the Choice Filling & Locking option to view your choices which you have already entered.
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Check your list of colleges and specialties carefully so that your most desired options appear at the top of your list.
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Click on the Lock Choices button after entering your account password.
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Generate and print a PDF copy of your locked choices.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1: Important Schedule & Timelines
Below are the important dates related to the NEET PG 2026 Round 1:
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Event
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Official Deadline & Time
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Official Portal
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Registration & Fee Payment Deadline
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October 21, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)
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Choice Locking Window Activation
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October 21, 2026 (starts at 4:00 PM)
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Candidate Login Portal
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Choice Locking Deadline
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October 22, 2026 (by 10:00 AM)
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Candidate Login Portal
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Seat Allotment Processing
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October 22 – October 23, 2026
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MCC Internal Evaluation
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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October 24, 2026
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Reporting & Physical Admission
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October 26 – November 2, 2026
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Allotted Medical Institutes
Also Read:
VITEEE 2027 Registration Begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; Exam to be Held from April 27 to 30
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.