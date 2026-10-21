CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Closes Today, Key Details Students Must Know
The CBSE will close the LOC submission window for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 today, October 21. Check why the List of Candidates is important and which details are required to be verified.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the submission window for the List of Candidates (LOC) today. Schools must submit the details of students appearing for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027.
Schools submitting the LOC after the October 21 deadline will have to pay a late fee. To complete the process, schools must visit the official website, cbse.gov.in, and access the Pariksha Sangam portal to log in and submit the respective LOCs.
What Students Need to Know About CBSE LOC Submission
The LOC submission is an important process handled by CBSE-affiliated schools to register students for the board examinations. It officially records the details of students appearing for the exams. Errors or omissions in the submitted information may create problems with examination registration and eligibility.
Schools must carefully verify students’ names, parents’ or guardians’ names and other personal details against their official records before submitting the LOC.
The information submitted through the LOC is used for various examination-related activities, including preparing results and marksheets. Schools must also ensure that the subjects selected by students are correctly recorded. For example, students opting for Mathematics Standard or Mathematics Basic must have the correct subject mentioned in the submitted details.
The LOC data is also used to generate students’ roll numbers and prepare their admit cards for the board examinations. Therefore, accurate information is essential to avoid discrepancies during the examination process.
CBSE LOC 2027: Correction Window
CBSE may open a correction window in November for schools to rectify errors in the information submitted during the LOC process. Students should confirm their details with their respective schools and ask for corrections if they identify any discrepancies.
As the submission deadline approaches, the board has reminded schools to complete the process carefully. On October 19, CBSE asked schools to ensure that they:
- Submit accurate student details.
- Verify the subjects selected by students.
- Complete LOC submission within the prescribed schedule.
- Submit the LOC for all eligible students.
- Pay the required examination fees on time.
Students should contact their respective schools to confirm that their details have been submitted correctly. Any errors should be brought to the school’s attention promptly to avoid complications during the CBSE Board Exams 2027.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.