CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Closes Today, Key Details Students Must Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the submission window for the List of Candidates (LOC) today. Schools must submit the details of students appearing for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. Schools submitting the LOC after the October 21 deadline will have to pay a late fee. To complete the process, schools must visit the official website, cbse.gov.in, and access the Pariksha Sangam portal to log in and submit the respective LOCs. What Students Need to Know About CBSE LOC Submission The LOC submission is an important process handled by CBSE-affiliated schools to register students for the board examinations. It officially records the details of students appearing for the exams. Errors or omissions in the submitted information may create problems with examination registration and eligibility.

Schools must carefully verify students’ names, parents’ or guardians’ names and other personal details against their official records before submitting the LOC. The information submitted through the LOC is used for various examination-related activities, including preparing results and marksheets. Schools must also ensure that the subjects selected by students are correctly recorded. For example, students opting for Mathematics Standard or Mathematics Basic must have the correct subject mentioned in the submitted details. The LOC data is also used to generate students’ roll numbers and prepare their admit cards for the board examinations. Therefore, accurate information is essential to avoid discrepancies during the examination process. CBSE LOC 2027: Correction Window CBSE may open a correction window in November for schools to rectify errors in the information submitted during the LOC process. Students should confirm their details with their respective schools and ask for corrections if they identify any discrepancies.