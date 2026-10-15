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(OUT) UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Direct Link to Download UP PET Exam Hall Ticket PDF at upsssc.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 17, 2026, 15:26 IST

UPSSSC UP PET Admit Card 2026: The UPSSSC has released the UPSSSC PET 2026 admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can get the direct link provided here, along with the steps to download the UPSSSC PET admit card 2026.

UPSSSC UP PET Admit Card 2026
UPSSSC UP PET Admit Card 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 has been released on October 17, 2026 on the Official Website.
  • The UP PET written exam will be held on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026.
  • Candidates must carry both the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC PET Admit Card for the offline exam. The UP PET admit card download link will be activated on the official website of the UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC will conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026, 2026. The exam will be conducted at the state level in two shifts. All prospective Candidates can check and download their UP PET admit cards using the direct link provided once it is released officially. To download the UPSSSC PET admit card PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

UP PET Admit Card 2026

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is planning to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026.  The commission will issue the link to download the Uttar Pradesh PET admit card online on the official website. Check out the key highlights regarding UPSSSC PET admit card 2026.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: Overview

Recruitment Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Name

Preliminary Eligibility Test

Mode of Exam

Offline: OMR-based

Exam Date

October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026

Admit Card Status

To be Released Soon

Admit Card Release Date

October 15, 2026 (Expected)

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2026

As per the latest update, the UPSSSC has released the UP PET admit card. The candidates can download their UPSSSC admit cards from the official website- upsssc.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 PDF

Click here 
 

How to Download UPSSSC PET 2026 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the UPSSSC PET admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the 'Examination' option.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download PET Exam Admit Card’ download link

Step 4: A new window will open; fill in all the details like registration number, date of birth and security PIN and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and print the city slip PDF.

UP PET Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow:

  • Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination.
  • The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.
  • A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
  • A seat indicating the Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.
  • For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.
  • Under no circumstances, the centre and shift provided in the admit card be changed.
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 17, 2026, 15:26 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: How to download UP PET Hall Ticket?

    Candidates can follow the  steps given below to download the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 admit card-

    • Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    • The homepage will open you have to visit the Notice Board Section

    • Click on the text that says UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026.

    • Now enter your login credentials such as user id and password.

    • The admit card will open on your screen.

    • Download and take a printout of the same for future references.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 15:21 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card is Released for October 25 Exam

    The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam admit card was released on October 17, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. However candidates must remember that admit cards are released only for the October 25th exam. Those who have exam on October 30 and November can download their admit card as per the prescribed dates mentioned in the official notification.


  • Oct 16, 2026, 11:44 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit car release date in 2025

    In 2025, the UP PET exams was schduled to be held September 6 and 7, 2025, and the admit card was released 5 days before the exam ,i.e. September 1, 2025.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 11:41 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Number of appeared candidates in 2025

    In 2025 UPSSSC PET exam, a total of 2,531,996 candidates registered and 1,943,171 candidates appeared for the written test. 

    • Registered Candidates: 2,531,996
    • Appeared Candidates: 1,943,171
    • Appeared Candidates %: Around 76%
    • Absent Candidates: 588,825
  • Oct 16, 2026, 11:23 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Admit Card Is the Most Important Document

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card is an important document, and no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid UP PET Hall Ticket. Make sure you carry a printed copy of your admit card on the exam day. Also, keep it safe until the entire recruitment process is completed.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 11:21 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card Can be Released Anytime Today

    The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will tentatively release the UPSSSC PET Admit Card today. Candidates can download their UP PET hall tickets from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:59 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card Will Provide Exact Centre Address

    The UPSSSC PET Admit Card, which can be released today, will provide the exact exam centre address. Whereas the city intimation slip released on October 12 only mentioned the exam city.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:49 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Keep Following Official Updates

    Candidates should continue checking this live blog or the official UPSSSC website for any latest notice related to the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 or examination. If there is any important announcement, it will be published there first.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 12:22 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Key Highlightes

    • UP PET exam will be conducted in offline mode.
    • The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
    • The total number of questions will be 100.
    • Type of questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
    • Total marks: 100
  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:51 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam on October 25, 30 and November 1

    The UP PET 2026 examination will be conducted on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026, at different exam centres across Uttar Pradesh. The offline exam will be conducted in two shifts: Shift 1 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift 2 will be from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:41 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Trust Official Updates Only

    Candidates should rely only on official announcements regarding the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026. upsssc.gov.in is the only official website to check and confirm any news. Do not trust rumours and fake news shared on social media.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:03 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: City Slip Already Released

    The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started releasing the UP PET City Intimation Slip on October 12 for the October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026 exams. Candidates can check their allotted exam city and make travel arrangements in advance.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:44 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Keep Login Details Ready

    Candidates should keep the following details ready. These details will be required to log in and download the UP PET admit card from the official website.

    • Candidate Registration No
    • Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)
    • Gender
    • Enter Verification Code
  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:42 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Official website to download hall ticket PDF

    The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 online on its official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in. This is the only official websites to download the UP PET admit card. UPSSSC does not release the admit card on other websites.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:39 IST

    UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card Expected Today

    The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released today on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam should keep checking the website regularly. The UP PET Hall Ticket PDF link may be activated at any time.

Details Mentioned on UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2026

UPSSSC PET admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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