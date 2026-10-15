(OUT) UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Live: Direct Link to Download UP PET Exam Hall Ticket PDF at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET 2026 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC PET Admit Card for the offline exam. The UP PET admit card download link will be activated on the official website of the UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC will conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026, 2026. The exam will be conducted at the state level in two shifts. All prospective Candidates can check and download their UP PET admit cards using the direct link provided once it is released officially. To download the UPSSSC PET admit card PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.
UP PET Admit Card 2026
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is planning to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026. The commission will issue the link to download the Uttar Pradesh PET admit card online on the official website. Check out the key highlights regarding UPSSSC PET admit card 2026.
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UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: Overview
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Recruitment Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Preliminary Eligibility Test
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Mode of Exam
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Offline: OMR-based
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Exam Date
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October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026
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Admit Card Status
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To be Released Soon
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Admit Card Release Date
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October 15, 2026 (Expected)
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2026
As per the latest update, the UPSSSC has released the UP PET admit card. The candidates can download their UPSSSC admit cards from the official website- upsssc.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF.
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UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 PDF
How to Download UPSSSC PET 2026 Admit Card PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the UPSSSC PET admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the 'Examination' option.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Download PET Exam Admit Card’ download link
Step 4: A new window will open; fill in all the details like registration number, date of birth and security PIN and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the city slip PDF.
UP PET Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow:
- Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination.
- The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.
- A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
- A seat indicating the Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.
- For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.
- Under no circumstances, the centre and shift provided in the admit card be changed.