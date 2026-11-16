SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Direct PDF Link soon
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the posts of Sub-Inspector. The SSC CPO Paper 1 Computer-Based Test will be conducted from November 23rd to 28th, 2026 for a total of 1,871 Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Check more details here.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release soon the SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Sub-Inspector on its official website. The SSC CPO Paper 1 Computer Based Test is scheduled to be held from November 23rd to 28th, 2026 across the country. All those candidates who have qualified for the written test will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials including Registration Number and Password to the link at- https://ssc.gov.in. A total of 1,871 Sub-Inspector posts are to be filled in Delhi Police and CAPFs through the recruitment drive.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Date
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not announced any specific release date for the SSC CPO Admit Card 2026. As per the short notice released, the Commission will upload the admit card download link 2-3 days before the exam date. It is noted that the SSC CPO Paper 1 Computer-Based Test is scheduled to be held from November 23rd to 28th, 2026. Candidates set to appear in the exam are advised to be ready with their login credentials, as the hall ticket download link will be activated anytime soon on the official website.
SSC CPO Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission had released the detailed notification for the Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The selection process will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Check details highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|SSC CPO Admit Card 2026-Overview
|Conducting Body
|Staff Selection Commission
|Exam Name
|Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)
|Post
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, SI (GD) in CAPFs
|Stage
|Paper 1
|Category
|Admit Card
|Status
|Soon
|Exam Date
|23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th November 2026
|Credentials Required
|Registration Number and Password
|Selection Stages
|Paper 1 (CBT), PST/PET, Paper 2 (CBT), Medical Exam
|Official Website
|ssc.gov.in
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