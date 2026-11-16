SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Direct PDF Link soon

SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release soon the SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Sub-Inspector on its official website. The SSC CPO Paper 1 Computer Based Test is scheduled to be held from November 23rd to 28th, 2026 across the country. All those candidates who have qualified for the written test will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials including Registration Number and Password to the link at- https://ssc.gov.in. A total of 1,871 Sub-Inspector posts are to be filled in Delhi Police and CAPFs through the recruitment drive.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not announced any specific release date for the SSC CPO Admit Card 2026. As per the short notice released, the Commission will upload the admit card download link 2-3 days before the exam date. It is noted that the SSC CPO Paper 1 Computer-Based Test is scheduled to be held from November 23rd to 28th, 2026. Candidates set to appear in the exam are advised to be ready with their login credentials, as the hall ticket download link will be activated anytime soon on the official website.