JEE Main Application Form 2027: How to Upload Scanned Photo, Signature and Category Proof

JEE Main 2027 Application Form: Candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 must upload their photograph, signature and other required documents while filling out the online application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has specified the file formats and size limits for these documents. Candidates must upload a recent passport-size photograph, their signature and a Class 10 certificate or marksheet. Applicants with disabilities must also upload the required disability or UDID certificate, wherever applicable. One important point for candidates is that an EWS, OBC-NCL, SC or ST category certificate is not listed as a document to be uploaded in the JEE Main 2027 application form. However, candidates must select their correct category while registering and keep the relevant certificate ready for verification during admission and counselling.

JEE Main 2027: Documents Required to Upload in Application Form Before starting the application process, candidates should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready. NTA has specified different file formats and size limits for each document. The following table explains the requirements: Document File format Required file size Recent passport-size photograph JPG/JPEG 10 KB to 200 KB Scanned signature JPG/JPEG 10 KB to 100 KB Class 10 certificate or marksheet PDF 50 KB to 300 KB Disability/UDID certificate (if applicable) PDF 50 KB to 300 KB Certificate for physical limitation to write (if applicable) PDF 50 KB to 300 KB Non-Indian passport (foreign nationals, including OCI) PDF 50 KB to 300 KB All uploaded documents should be clear and readable. Candidates should upload their own photograph, signature and certificates.

How to Upload a Scanned Photograph for JEE Main 2027? Candidates must upload a recent passport-size photograph in JPG or JPEG format. The photograph should be in colour and have a white background. NTA has specified the following instructions: The photograph should clearly show the candidate's face

Around 80% of the face, including both ears, should be visible

Candidates should not wear a mask while taking the photograph

The photograph should have proper lighting and should be clearly visible

The file size must be between 10 KB and 200 KB Candidates must also capture a live photograph while filling out the application form. They can use a webcam or scan the QR code displayed on the application page using a mobile phone or tablet. This live photograph is separate from the scanned passport-size photograph uploaded in the form.

How to Upload a Scanned Signature for JEE Main 2027? Candidates must upload their scanned signatures in JPG or JPEG format. Follow these instructions: Sign clearly on a white sheet of paper

Scan the signature or take a clear picture of it

Save the image in JPG or JPEG format

Make sure the signature is clearly visible

Check that the file size is between 10 KB and 100 KB

Upload the file in the signature section of the application form Candidates should upload their own signatures and avoid using unclear or blurred images. Do Candidates Need to Upload Category Certificates for JEE Main 2027? Candidates belonging to General-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST categories should carefully select their respective categories while filling out the application form. However, according to the JEE Main 2027 document-upload instructions, these category certificates are not listed among the documents that candidates must upload during registration.

Here is a simple explanation: Category/document What candidates need to do General Select the correct category in the application form. EWS Select General-EWS and keep the valid certificate ready for verification. OBC-NCL Select OBC-NCL and keep the required certificate ready. SC/ST Select the correct category and keep the relevant certificate ready. PwD/PwBD Upload the UDID or prescribed disability certificate, as applicable. Candidates should enter their category carefully because the information submitted in the JEE Main database will also be used for JEE Advanced. NTA has advised applicants to check their category and sub-category details before submitting the form. How to Upload Documents in the JEE Main 2027 Application Form? Candidates can follow these steps to upload their scanned documents:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form

Complete the registration process and generate your application number

Log in using your application number and password

Fill in the required personal, academic and examination details

Capture your live photograph as instructed

Upload your scanned passport-size photograph and signature

Upload your Class 10 certificate or marksheet

Upload the disability/UDID certificate or other applicable documents, if required

Check the uploaded documents carefully before proceeding

Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page The entire application process, including document uploading and fee payment, is online. Candidates do not need to send their documents to NTA by post or email. Important Instructions for JEE Main 2027 Applicants