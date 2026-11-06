JEE Main Application Form 2027: How to Upload Scanned Photo, Signature and Category Proof
Candidates filling out the JEE Main 2027 application form must upload a scanned photograph, signature and Class 10 certificate or marksheet in the prescribed formats. PwD/PwBD applicants must also upload the applicable disability or UDID certificate. EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST candidates must select their correct category and keep their certificates ready for verification.
JEE Main 2027 Application Form: Candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 must upload their photograph, signature and other required documents while filling out the online application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has specified the file formats and size limits for these documents.
Candidates must upload a recent passport-size photograph, their signature and a Class 10 certificate or marksheet. Applicants with disabilities must also upload the required disability or UDID certificate, wherever applicable.
One important point for candidates is that an EWS, OBC-NCL, SC or ST category certificate is not listed as a document to be uploaded in the JEE Main 2027 application form. However, candidates must select their correct category while registering and keep the relevant certificate ready for verification during admission and counselling.
JEE Main 2027: Documents Required to Upload in Application Form
Before starting the application process, candidates should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready. NTA has specified different file formats and size limits for each document.
The following table explains the requirements:
|Document
|File format
|Required file size
|Recent passport-size photograph
|JPG/JPEG
|10 KB to 200 KB
|Scanned signature
|JPG/JPEG
|10 KB to 100 KB
|Class 10 certificate or marksheet
|50 KB to 300 KB
|Disability/UDID certificate (if applicable)
|50 KB to 300 KB
|Certificate for physical limitation to write (if applicable)
|50 KB to 300 KB
|Non-Indian passport (foreign nationals, including OCI)
|50 KB to 300 KB
All uploaded documents should be clear and readable. Candidates should upload their own photograph, signature and certificates.
How to Upload a Scanned Photograph for JEE Main 2027?
Candidates must upload a recent passport-size photograph in JPG or JPEG format. The photograph should be in colour and have a white background.
NTA has specified the following instructions:
- The photograph should clearly show the candidate's face
- Around 80% of the face, including both ears, should be visible
- Candidates should not wear a mask while taking the photograph
- The photograph should have proper lighting and should be clearly visible
- The file size must be between 10 KB and 200 KB
Candidates must also capture a live photograph while filling out the application form. They can use a webcam or scan the QR code displayed on the application page using a mobile phone or tablet. This live photograph is separate from the scanned passport-size photograph uploaded in the form.
How to Upload a Scanned Signature for JEE Main 2027?
Candidates must upload their scanned signatures in JPG or JPEG format.
Follow these instructions:
- Sign clearly on a white sheet of paper
- Scan the signature or take a clear picture of it
- Save the image in JPG or JPEG format
- Make sure the signature is clearly visible
- Check that the file size is between 10 KB and 100 KB
- Upload the file in the signature section of the application form
Candidates should upload their own signatures and avoid using unclear or blurred images.
Do Candidates Need to Upload Category Certificates for JEE Main 2027?
Candidates belonging to General-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST categories should carefully select their respective categories while filling out the application form.
However, according to the JEE Main 2027 document-upload instructions, these category certificates are not listed among the documents that candidates must upload during registration.
Here is a simple explanation:
|Category/document
|What candidates need to do
|General
|Select the correct category in the application form.
|EWS
|Select General-EWS and keep the valid certificate ready for verification.
|OBC-NCL
|Select OBC-NCL and keep the required certificate ready.
|SC/ST
|Select the correct category and keep the relevant certificate ready.
|PwD/PwBD
|Upload the UDID or prescribed disability certificate, as applicable.
Candidates should enter their category carefully because the information submitted in the JEE Main database will also be used for JEE Advanced. NTA has advised applicants to check their category and sub-category details before submitting the form.
How to Upload Documents in the JEE Main 2027 Application Form?
Candidates can follow these steps to upload their scanned documents:
- Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form
- Complete the registration process and generate your application number
- Log in using your application number and password
- Fill in the required personal, academic and examination details
- Capture your live photograph as instructed
- Upload your scanned passport-size photograph and signature
- Upload your Class 10 certificate or marksheet
- Upload the disability/UDID certificate or other applicable documents, if required
- Check the uploaded documents carefully before proceeding
- Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
The entire application process, including document uploading and fee payment, is online. Candidates do not need to send their documents to NTA by post or email.
Important Instructions for JEE Main 2027 Applicants
Candidates should remember these important points while completing their applications:
- Use your own photograph, signature and certificates
- Ensure that all scanned documents are clear and readable
- Check the file format and size before uploading
- Use your own or your parents' or guardians' mobile number and email address for registration, as advised by NTA
- Ensure that your name and date of birth match your Class 10 certificate or marksheet
- Complete the application carefully because corrections will be allowed only in the fields specified by NTA during the correction window
NTA has also advised candidates to use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan credentials and complete Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the application form.
Candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 should prepare their photograph, signature and required certificates before starting the registration process. They should follow NTA's prescribed file formats and size limits and carefully check all information before submitting the application form.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.