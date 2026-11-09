JEE Main 2027: Registration (Ongoing), Exam Date, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus, Cutoff
JEE Main 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The application form was released on October 24, 2026, and the last date of JEE Main registration 2027 is November 22, 2026. The application form is available on the official website of NTA, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains exam two times this year, once in January 2027 and another in April 2027.
JEE Main 2027 Overview
Check the table below to know the key highlights of JEE Main 2027 exam:
|
Overview
|
Particulars
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Exam Name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
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Exam Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Level
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National level
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Exam Frequency
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Twice a year
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Mode of Exam
|
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Official Website
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jeemain.nta.nic.in
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Courses offered through Entrance Exam
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BE/BTech, BArch, BPlan
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Exam Duration
|
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Number of Papers and Total Marks
|
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Total Marks
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Paper -1: BE/BTech (300 marks)
Paper -2A: BArch (400 marks)
Paper -2B: BPlan (400 marks)
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Total Number of Questions
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BE/BTech - 75
BArch - 77
BPlan - 100
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Marking Scheme
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+4 for each correct response
-1 for each incorrect response
No marks for unattempted questions
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Language/Medium of Exam
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English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
|Contact Details
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What is JEE Main Exam?
JEE Main full form is Joint Entrance Examination Main. This exam is a national-level entrance exam, conducted for various engineering courses across the top BTech institutes in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for B. Tech/B.E admission in NITs, IIITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating state governments.
To be eligible to appear for the JEE Mains exam, candidates must have completed or must be appearing in class 12th board exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as their core subjects. The candidates can apply three times consecutively for the JEE Main exam from the year fo passing class 12th. The exam is composed of two papers, Paper 1 and Pape 2. Paper 1 is for admission to BTech courses while Paper 2 is for admission to BArch and BPlan courses. JEE Main is also the screening round to select candidates for JEE Advanced exam which is conducted for admission into the IITs, IISc. Only the top 2,50,000 Main exam qualifiers are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. JEE Main marks are accepted by the engineering colleges in India for admission into the BTech colleges in India.
JEE Main Registration 2027
The JEE Main registration 2027 started on October 24, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can register on the official website till November 22, 2026 without late fee. To apply, candidates have to fill the JEE Main application form before the last date of registrations.
How to Apply for JEE Main Exam 2027?
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to fill the JEE Main application form 2027:
- Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main 2027, i.e. jeemainnta.nic.in
- Click on Online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2027- Session 1 link or copy the following URL: https://examinationservices.nic.in/JeeMaink2027/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBr/RK0fiT9U+NCx0+00pns5
- Register using name, date of birth, gender, etc.
- Complete the sign-in with DigiLocker at the MeriPehchaan portal.
- Login using the credentials generated and complete the application form with personal details, academic details, category and identity.
- Choose the preferred exam city, paper, medium and session
- Upload the required documents, i.e. scanned passport size photograph, signatures, Class 10 certificate, category proof and complete the live photo capture requirement.
- Finally, pay the application fee online via credit card, debit card, internet banking or UPI as per the gender and category
- Check the information filled in the application form and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
JEE Main 2027 Exam Date
NTA has declared the JEE Main 2027 exam date online on its website for JEE Main January and April session.
JEE Main Session 1 Exam Date 2027 (January Session)
The JEE Main Session 1 exam date has been released by the NTA. The JEE Main session 1 will be held from 22nd to 31st January 2027. Candidates can check the exam date for JEE Main session 1 January session below in the table. Check the following table to know the important dates related to it.
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JEE Main January Session Exam Date
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JEE Main Session 1 2027 Events
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Dates
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JEE Main Notification 2027 release date for Session 1
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October 24, 2026
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JEE Main registration start date
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October 24, 2026
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JEE Main Application form last date
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November 22, 2026
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JEE Main registration last date 2027 with late fee
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November 23, 2026 to November 26, 2026
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JEE Main form correction window
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November 27, 2026 to November 29, 2026
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JEE Main city intimation slip release date
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December 30, 2026
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JEE Main session 1 admit card download
|January 13, 2027 to January 31, 2027
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JEE Main Exam Date for Session 1
|January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027
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JEE Main Result Date 2027
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March 2027
JEE Main 2027 Session 2 Exam Dates (April)
After the completion of JEE Main session 1 exam, the NTA will conduct the JEE Mains Session 2 exam as well. Check the table below to know the session 2 JEE Main exam dates 2027:
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JEE Main April Session Exam Date
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JEE Main Session 2 2027 Events
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Dates
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JEE Main Registration for session 2 begins on
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January 5, 2027
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Last date to fill JEE Main Session 2 application form
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February 3, 2027
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JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card Release
|March 25, 2027 to April 7, 2027
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JEE Main Exam Date 2027 for April session
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April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027
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JEE Main Result Date
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To be announced
JEE Main Application Fee 2027
All the candidates who apply for JEE Main 2027 exam must ensure that they have paid the application fee as per their category for their forms to be considered by the Commission. The application fee can be paid in online mode or through cash using e-challan. Given below is the JEE Main application fee for male and female candidates.
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Candidate Category
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India Fee (INR)
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Outside India Fee (INR)
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General (Male)
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1,000
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5,000
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General (Female)
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800
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4,000
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Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL (Male)
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900
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4,500
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Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL (Female)
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800
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4,000
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SC/ST/PwD/PwBD (Male)
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500
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2,500
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SC/ST/PwD/PwBD (Female)
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500
|
2,500
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Third Gender
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500
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2,500
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General/Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL (Male) - Multiple Papers
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2,000
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10,000
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General/Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL (Female) - Multiple Papers
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1,600
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8,000
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SC/ST/PwD/PwBD (Male) - Multiple Papers
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1,000
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5,000
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SC/ST/PwD/PwBD (Female) - Multiple Papers
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1,000
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5,000
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Third Gender - Multiple Papers
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1,000
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5,000
JEE Main Registration Late Fee
NTA has made the provision in JEE Mains for candidates who miss the deadline to fill the application form can apply by paying a late fees, over and above the regular registration fees. The JEE Main registration late fee of INR 500 will be charged for filling the form during extended period. The late fee of INR 500 is uniform and applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their category, gender or the amount of fee payable by them.
JEE Main 2027 Eligibility
Candidates are required to ensure that they fulfil the JEE Main eligibility criteria before appearing for the national-level engineering entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the JEE Main eligibility for the candidates to appear in the entrance exam. The eligibility criteria include the fulfilment of the age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts, exam qualifying year.
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Eligibility Criteria for JEE Mains
|
Details
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Age Limit
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There is no set age limit to appear for JEE Main exam.
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Educational Qualification
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Class 12th appearing or passing in 2025/2026/2027 can apply for JEE Main.
A candidate should have scored more than 75% in their class 12th board exams.
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No. of Attempts
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Three attempts. This means that the candidates who have passed Class 12th in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027 can apply for JEE Main 2027 exam.
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Compulsory subjects in qualifying exam
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B.Tech: Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational Subject
B.Arch: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
B.Plan: Mathematics
Also Read: JEE 75% Attendance Rule
JEE Main 2027 Admission Criteria (JoSAA/CSAB Rules)
Candiates who appeared for the exam and secured a 99.9 percentile in JEE Main, can still not take admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs or GFTI unless they meet the following admission requirements.
Subject Combination in Qualifying Exam (Class 12):
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Course
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Subject Requirements for Class XII / Equivalent qualifying Examination
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BE/BTech and all courses where admission is based on Paper 1
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Passed the qualifying exam with Physics, Mathematics, a language, one from the Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Technical Vocational subject, and any subject other than the above four.
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BArch and all courses where admission is based on Paper 1
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Passed the qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and two more subjects other than the above three.
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BPlan and all courses where admission is based on Paper 1
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Passed the qualifying examination with Mathematics and four other subjects.
Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories should have a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in Class 12, or rank within the top 20 percentile of the board exams
Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories should have secured a minimum of 65% criteria or rank within the top 20 percentile of the board exams.
JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern
JEE Main exam pattern is notified by NTA along with the official notification. JEE Main exam is divided into paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is for BE/BTech and Paper 2A for B. Arch and Paper 2B for B. Plan. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. According to JEE Main exam pattern 2027, Section A is multiple-choice questions and Section B is questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.
Candidates, under Section B, will have to attempt any 5 questions out of 10. There will also be negative markings for both Section A and Section B. Check the exam pattern for JEE Main Paper 1 below:
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Particulars
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Paper 1 (BE/BTech)
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Subjects
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Maths, Physics and Chemistry
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Sections
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Section A with MCQs and Section B with NATs
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Mode
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Computer Based
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Total Marks
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300
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Total number of questions
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75
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Subject wise marks
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100 in each section (Maths, Physics, Chemistry)
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Subject wise number of questions
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20 MCQs & 5 NATs in each section (Maths, Physics, Chemistry)
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Marking scheme
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+4 for each correct answer
-1 for each wrong answer
0 for no attempt
JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern (Paper 2A and 2B)
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Particulars
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Paper 2A (BArch)
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Paper 2B (BPlan)
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Subjects
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Maths, Aptitude, Drawing
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Maths, Aptitude, Drawing
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Section
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Part 1 is Maths
Part 2 is Aptitude
Part 3 is drawing-based
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Part 1 is Maths
Part 2 is Aptitude
Part 3 is Planning-based
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Types of questions
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Part 1 (Section A) has MCQs
Part 1 (Section B) has NATs
Part 2 has MCQs
Part 3 has subjective drawing questions
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Part 1 (Section A) has MCQs
Part 1 (Section B) has NATs
Parts 2 & 3 have MCQs
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Mode
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Parts 1 and 2 are computer-based
Part 3 is pen and paper-based
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Computer Based
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Total Marks
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400
|
400
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Total number of questions
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77
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100
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Subject wise marks
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Maths - 100
Aptitude - 200
Drawing - 100
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Maths - 100
Aptitude - 200
Planning - 100
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Subject wise number of questions
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Maths - 20 MCQs & 5 NATs
Aptitude - 50
Drawing - 2
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Maths - 20 MCQs & 5 NATs
Aptitude - 50
Planning - 25
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Marking scheme
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+4 for each correct answer
-1 for each wrong answer
0 for no attempt
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+4 for each correct answer
-1 for each wrong answer
0 for no attempt
JEE Main 2027 Syllabus
JEE main syllabus is mentioned in the table below. The syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2 varies and includes distinct subject combinations.
|JEE Main Syllabus
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Subjects
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Syllabus
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Physics
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Work, energy, and power; Properties of solids and liquids; Kinetic theory of gases; Current electricity; Gravitation; Laws of motion; Oscillations and waves; Electronic devices; Communication systems; Physics and measurement, Rotational motion, Thermodynamics, Kinematics
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Mathematics
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Matrices and determinants; Binomial theorem and its simple applications; Complex numbers and quadratic equations; Sequence and Series; Mathematical induction; Differential equations; Sets, relations, and functions
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Chemistry
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Physical: States of matter; Atomic structure; Chemical bonding and molecular structure; Some basic concepts in chemistry
Inorganic: P Block elements group 13 to group 18 elements
Hydrogen; Block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals);
Organic: Some basic principles of organic chemistry; Purification and characterization of organic compounds; Chemistry in everyday life; Hydrocarbons
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Aptitude
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Analytical Reasoning Mental Ability (Visual, Numerical, and Verbal); Visualizing three-dimensional objects from two-dimensional drawings; Visualizing different sides of three-dimensional objects; Awareness of persons, places, Buildings, Materials, Objects, and Texture related to Architecture and building—environment
JEE Main Counselling 2027
The JEE Main Counselling Process is conducted for admission to the NITs, IIITs, IITs, and GFTIs will be organized by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Candidates qualifying in JEE Main 2027 have to register themselves for JoSAA counselling for admission to the preferred institutes. Those who appeared in JEE Advanced will also have to register themselves for JoSAA for admission to IITs. The process of counselling registration will be done online and the seat allotment will be based on the All India Rank of candidates.
JEE Main Participating institutes
JEE Main Participating institutes are those colleges that participate in JoSAA counselling for admission in Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses. Apart from the participating institutes, many colleges also offer admission based on the JEE Main score but are not part of JoSAA counselling. Such colleges organize their separate counselling process for admission. In India, there are a total of 25 IIITs, 31 NITs and 19 other GFTIs that participate in JoSAA counselling for admission to engineering courses.
JEE Main 2027 Helpline
If a candidate is facing any difficulty at any stage of JEE Main application process or while downloading results, etc. then he/she can connect with the officials at the following:
- JEE Main Helpline Contact: jeemain@nta.ac.in
- JEE Main Helpline for Transactions: For transaction-related queries, Click Here
- JEE Main Helpline for Mock test: For mock test-related queries, contact - tpc@nta.ac.in
- NTA Address:
> National Testing Agency,
> Ministry of Education, Government of India
> NSIC-MDBP Building First Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate
> New Delhi-110020
> Contact No. : 01169227700, 011-40759000
JEE Main 2027 Admit Card
JEE Main admit card shall be released by the NTA on its official website for the session 2 exam. Candidates would need to log in using their JEE Main application number and date of birth. JEE Main admit card will consist of details such as the address of the exam centre, exam date and time, candidate’s name, picture, signature and the details of the paper. Without carrying the admit card of JEE Main, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
How to download JEE Main Admit Card?
- Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the download link for the JEE Main Admit Card
- Login by providing the details of the application form and date of birth
- Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates must download it and get the printout along with multiple photocopies.
JEE Main 2027 Answer Key
National Testing Agency shall declare the JEE Main answer key session 2 after the exam has been successfully completed. To access JEE Main answer key, candidates need to login using their credentials.
JEE Main Result 2027
JEE Main Result 2027 will be released by the NTA on the official website. Candidates can check their results by visiting the NTA website and downloading their scorecards once released. The result consists of the candidate’s AIR, percentile, marks scored, etc. The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. The best of two attempts will be considered by NTA or preparation of JEE Main 2027 result.
Steps to check JEE Main 2027 Result
- Go to the official website
- Click on JEE Main Result link
- Enter application number and date of birth/password in the login window
- The scorecard/result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and get the printout
JEE Main Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates appearing for JEE Main exam must reach the venue before the mentioned reporting time in JEE Main Admit Card.
- No one will be allowed to enter the exam centre after the gate closing time. Candidates will also not be permitted to leave the exam hall before the exam concludes formally.
- Candidates must carry multiple copies of their JEE Main Admit Card along with any other required document at the exam centre.
- Students must follow the instructions as presented by the Center superintendent or invigilators.
- Blank paper for the rough work and pen/pencil will be provided to the students at the exam center. They are required to write their name and roll number on the assigned section of the sheet which will be returned to invigilator.
- Candidates claiming PwD reservations must carry the PwD certificate to the exam centre.
- Candidates will be required to enter the details in the attendance sheet, paste photograph and put signature at the designated place.
JEE Main Exam Centre 2027
NTA shall release the JEE Main exam centre list along with the notification. In the JEE Main 2023 exam, the exam was held in 399 cities in India and in 25 cities outside India. The choice of the exam centre is based on the candidate’s permanent address and present address. A candidate is given four preferences to select the exam centre to appear for JEE Main 2027 exam.
JEE Main Exam Centre List
We have provided you the list of JEE Main exam centre of the previous year for your reference.
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Exam Centers
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Number Of Cities
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Exam Centres
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Number Of Cities
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Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT)
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1
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Leh & Ladakh
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2
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Andhra Pradesh
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29
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Madhya Pradesh
|
29
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Arunachal Pradesh
|
2
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Maharashtra
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31
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Assam
|
12
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Manipur
|
1
|
Bihar
|
35
|
Meghalaya
|
2
|
Chandigarh (UT)
|
1
|
Mizoram
|
1
|
Chhattisgarh
|
12
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Nagaland
|
2
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli (UT)
|
1
|
Odisha
|
24
|
Daman & Diu (UT)
|
2
|
Puducherry
|
2
|
Delhi
|
1
|
Punjab
|
15
|
Goa
|
2
|
Rajasthan
|
24
|
Gujarat
|
29
|
Sikkim
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1
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Haryana
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18
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Tamil Nadu
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31
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
10
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Telangana
|
21
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
10
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Tripura
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1
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Jharkhand
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15
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Uttar Pradesh
|
57
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Karnataka
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31
|
Uttarakhand
|
10
|
Kerala
|
16
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West Bengal
|
19
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Lakshadweep
|
1
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Out-side India
|
25
Trending
FAQs
- What is JEE Main 2026 exam eligibility?+The eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2026 exam is to have completed/ appeared in Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates who have passed class XII / equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or are appearing in 2026, irrespective of their age, can appear in JEE (Main) exam.
- What is JEE Main full form?+JEE Main full form is Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE). The exam is composed of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for those who wish to take admissions in B. Tech/B.E courses. Paper 2 is further segregated into two parts, Paper 2A for B. Arch courses, and Paper 2B for B.
- How many times is the JEE Main exam held?+The National Testing Agency conducts JEE Main exam twice in a year. It is initially held in January and then in April. Candidates can appear either once in each session or in both sessions. The best of two scores will be considered for preparing the JEE Main result.
- What is the difference between JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2?+The JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 have a basic difference in the subject that the candidates study. JEE Main Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to take admission in B. Tech/B.E courses, whereas Paper 2 has further two parts - Paper 2A for B. Architecture courses, and Paper 2B for B. Planning.
- What is the difference between JEE Main and JEE Advanced?+JEE Main exam is held each year for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs and other private and government institutions. On the other hand, the top 2.5 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for IIT exam, i.e. JEE Advanced.
- How many times is JEE Main exam conducted in a year?+The JEE Main exam is conducted two times a year. The first session is conducted in January, while the second session is held in April. If a candidate appears for both the sessions, then best of two scores is taken for consideration.
- What is the syllabus for JEE Main 2026 Exam?+JEE Main syllabus is divided for Paper 1,2 and 2A. The JEE Main Syllabus for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) with subjects that are Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The Paper 2 syllabus is for the B.Architecture with Mathematics General Aptitude Drawing as its subjects. Lastly, Paper 2A syllabus is for B.Planning with subjects that are Mathematics, General Aptitude and Planning.
- What is JEE Main Exam?+The full form of JEE Main is Joint Entrance Examination – Main. It is a national-level engineering entrance examination in India that is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) two times a year. JEE Main exam is used for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. It is also the qualifying test for appearing into JEE Advanced exam.