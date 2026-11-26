CLAT 2027: Answer Key (Out), Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off
CLAT 2027 Exam Latest Updates
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon release CLAT Answer Key 2027 after the examination process (tentatively 8th-9th December 2026). Successful candidates appearing in the exam can access the provisional answer key PDF via the website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) or the direct link available on this page.
The candidates who have completed their CLAT 2027 exam registration process successfully can take part in the examination process on Sunday, 6th December 2026. The examination process will be conducted in pen and paper offline mode from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM across the country. The CLAT UG exam question paper is designed with 120 objective multiple choice questions in 5 different subjects such as English Language, Current Affairs/ General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) launched the CLAT 2027 registration process on 3rd August 2026. The last date to complete the CLAT 2027 exam registration process is 31st October 2026 (extended till 7th November 2026). Candidates had to submit the application form via the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2027 Exam Date has been announced by the Consortium of NLUs in its official press release available at its website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Get more information related to CLAT 2027 exam, exam date, admit card, answer key, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and more on this page.
CLAT Exam 2027 Latest Updates
6th December 2026: CLAT 2027 examination will be conducted in offline mode from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (provisional answer key to follow shortly after).
21st November 2026: CLAT 2027 admit card has been released by the Consortium on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
7th November 2026: The extended registration window to apply online for the CLAT 2027 exam closed (original deadline: 31st October 2026).
CLAT 2026 Highlights
CLAT full form is the Common-Law Admission Test. This exam is conducted annually by the CLAT Consortium) for admission into the top NLU’s of India. The CLAT consortium is headquartered at NLSIU Bangalore. Check out the major highlights of CLAT 2026 exam are as follows:
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Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026
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Conducting Body
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Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
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Exam Level
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National-Level Law Entrance Examination
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Courses Offered
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5-Year Integrated LLB (UG) and 1-Year LLM (PG) Programmes (AY 2027–28)
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Participating Institutes
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24 National Law Universities (NLUs) + Affiliate Private Universities & PSUs
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Notification Release Date
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22 July 2026
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Application Window
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3 August 2026 to 31 October 2026 (Extended up to 7 November 2026)
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Application Fee
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â‚¹4,000 (General / OBC / PwD / NRI / OCI / PIO); â‚¹3,500 (SC / ST / BPL)
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Admit Card Release Date
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21 November 2026
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CLAT 2027 Exam Date
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Sunday, 6 December 2026
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Exam Timing & Duration
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Minutes)
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Mode of Examination
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Offline (Pen-and-Paper OMR-Based Test)
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Medium of Exam
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English Only
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Total Questions & Marks
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120 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) for 120 Marks
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CLAT UG Sections (5)
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English Language, Current Affairs & GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques
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Marking Scheme
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+1 Mark for each correct answer; -0.25 Marks negative marking for each wrong answer
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Provisional Answer Key
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Expected 8–9 December 2026
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Result Declaration
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3rd Week of December 2026 (Expected)
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Official Website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT Full Form with Details
CLAT stands for Common Law Admission Test. It is a national-level law entrance exam that is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses. This law exam consists of questions from English, Current Affairs and GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Mathematics for UG course. On the other hand, questions from subjects such as Constitutional Law, and other law subjects like Jurisprudence, Torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, Family Law, and IPR are asked.
CLAT 2026 Exam Date Out
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) officially conducts CLAT every December for admissions to the upcoming academic session. Note that the exam held in December 2026 is officially designated as CLAT 2027 (for the 2027–28 academic year), whereas CLAT 2026 (for the 2026–27 academic year) was conducted on 7 December 2025.
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Event
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Official Date
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Official Notification Release
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22 July 2026
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Online Registration Window
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3 August 2026 to 31 October 2026 (Extended up to 7 November 2026)
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Admit Card Release Date
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21 November 2026
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CLAT Exam Date
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Sunday, 6 December 2026
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Exam Timing & Shift
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Single Shift, Offline Pen-and-Paper Mode)
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Official Website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The CLAT 2026 eligibility criteria are notified on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The educational qualification and age limit to take the CLAT are shared in the table below.
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CLAT Eligibility - Age, Qualification
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Type of Exam
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Eligibility Criteria
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CLAT UG
|
|
CLAT PG
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CLAT 2026 Registration
All the candidates who are interested in applying for CLAT 2025 exam must register for it by visiting the CLAT website. The steps for CLAT 2026 registration are as follows:
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Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.
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Register for CLAT 2026 exam by completing the application procedure.
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Enter your email address and phone number for registration.
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Log in to using the registered phone number and password.
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Select your preferences amongst the 22 national law universities.
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Pay the required amount of application fees.
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Upload the required documents in the correct size and format.
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Click on the Submit button and take a printout of the form for future reference.
CLAT 2026 Application Fees
All the candidates must ensure that they have paid the CLAT application fee as per their categories. You must note that these are the fee structure of the last year. In case any changes in the fee structure is made, then it will be updated here as well. The fee for CLAT exam is given below in the table.
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Category
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Fees for CLAT exam
|
Gen/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates
|
Rs. 4,000
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SC/ST/BPL candidates
|
Rs. 3,500
Document to Upload in CLAT Form
The following is the list of documents that have to be uploaded by the candidates while filling out the application form. Make sure that all the documents are uploaded in the required format and size.
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Document to upload in CLAT form
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Image size (maximum)
|
Format
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Photograph
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500 KB
|
jpg/jpeg
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Signature
|
100 KB
|
jpg/jpeg
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State domicile certificate
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2 MB
|
CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern Revised
CLAT exam pattern varies for CLAT UG and PG courses. The Consortium has made revisions to the CLAT UG exam pattern recently. The details regarding the CLAT exam pattern (new) is given in the table below.
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CLAT Exam Pattern
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Particulars
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CLAT UG program
|
CLAT PG program
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Duration
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2 hours
|
2 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline mode
|
Offline mode
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective-type, comprehension-based questions
|
Objective-type, comprehension-based questions
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
120
|
Sections
|
|
|
Total Marks
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120 marks
|
120
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Marking scheme
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+1 mark for a correct answer. -0.25 marks for incorrect answer.
|
+1 mark for a correct answer.
-0.25 marks for incorrect answer.
CLAT 2027 Participating NLUs
All 26 NLUs are participating in CLAT counselling and seat allotment process for UG and PG courses. Other than this otherlaw colleges in India also accept CLAT scores. The list of all the participating NLUs for CLAT 2027 is given in the table below.
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List of NLUs for CLAT 2027
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National Academy of Legal Studies and Research
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National Law University and Judicial Academy
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National Law Institute University
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Tamil Nadu National Law School
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West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences
|
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University
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National Law University Jodhpur
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Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
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Hidayatullah National Law University
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Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
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Gujarat National Law University
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Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
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Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University
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Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur
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Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law
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National University of Advanced Legal Studies
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Chanakya National Law University
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National Law University Odisha
CLAT Colleges and Seat Intake 2024
All the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India (exceptNLU Delhi) accept CLAT 2024 scores of candidates for admission to five-year integrated LLB courses and LLM courses. Check out the list of courses offered through CLAT exam along with the total seat intake at the 23 participating NLUs:
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CLAT Courses
|
Total Seat Intake at NLUs
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BA LLB (Hons) (Bachelor of Arts LLB Honours)
|
3,213 seats
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BSc LLB (Hons) (Bachelor of Science LLB Honours)
|
BCom LLB (Hons) (Bachelor of Commerce LLB Honours)
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BBA LLB (Hons) (Bachelor of Business Administration LLB Honours)
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BSW LLB (Bachelor of Social Work LLB Honours)
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LLM (Master of Laws)
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1, 217 seats
CLAT 2027 Expected Cutoff Ranks
The expected CLAT 2027 cutoff ranks of the five institutes such as NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, and GNLU Gandhinagar has been provided below. The previous year shows an increasing trend in terms of rank numbers from the highest ranked institute to the fifth one with variations within General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories.
NLSIU Bengaluru is located at the tightest end, which includes Rank 100 (General), Rank 110 (EWS), Rank 130 (OBC), Rank 300 (SC), and Rank 500 (ST), whereas NALSAR Hyderabad follows at Rank 150 (General), Rank 170 (EWS), Rank 200 (OBC), Rank 400 (SC), and Rank 600 (ST). Check complete expected cutoff ranks provided in the table below.
|
NLU
|
General
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OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
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NLSIU Bengaluru
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Rank 100
|
Rank 130
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Rank 110
|
Rank 300
|
Rank 500
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
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Rank 150
|
Rank 200
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Rank 170
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Rank 400
|
Rank 600
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WBNUJS Kolkata
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Rank 300
|
Rank 380
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Rank 330
|
Rank 700
|
Rank 900
|
NLU Jodhpur
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Rank 450
|
Rank 550
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Rank 480
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Rank 900
|
Rank 1,200
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GNLU Gandhinagar
|
Rank 530
|
Rank 650
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Rank 570
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Rank 1,100
|
Rank 1,400
CLAT 2025 Closing Ranks
The table presents CLAT 2025 closing ranks for different categories. Check to analyse and estimate the possibilities based on the previous year trends.
|
NLU
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
102
|
1,324
|
3,014
|
3,396
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
155
|
1,219
|
3,177
|
3,433
|
WBNUJS Kolkata (BA LLB)
|
285
|
State Domicile
|
3,952
|
6,343
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NLU Jodhpur
|
357
|
1,699
|
4,659
|
5,232
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GNLU Gandhinagar
|
402
|
2,138
|
5,791
|
7,639
CLAT 2024 Closing Ranks
The table provides CLAT 2024 closing ranks for different categories. Candidates can check to estimate and establish an expected range based on the previous year trends.
|
NLU
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
102
|
971
|
3,007
|
7,487
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
167
|
1,116
|
3,574
|
6,083
|
WBNUJS Kolkata (BA LLB)
|
279
|
State Domicile
|
4,503
|
8,860
|
NLU Jodhpur
|
379
|
1,424
|
5,178
|
8,960
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
464
|
1,858
|
6,175
|
11,580
CLAT 2022 Closing Ranks
Candidates can check CLAT 2022 closing ranks provided below. It highlights the top National Law University and its closing ranks for different categories.
|
National Law University
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
85
|
638
|
2,224
|
3,428
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
162
|
7,849
|
2,761
|
5,158
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
257
|
11,472
|
4,933
|
7,238
|
NLU Jodhpur
|
378
|
Not Applicable
|
5,881
|
7,620
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
430
|
1,747
|
6,527
|
12,014
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FAQs
- Who is eligible to appear for CLAT exam 2025?+The candidates who have completed class 12th or appearing this year or equivalent in any stream from a recognised board can appear for CLAT 2025 Exam. Candidates must note that in order to apply they should have scored minimum 45 percentage marks in Class 12th. This is only applicable for General/ OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories.
- What is the full form of CLAT exam?+The full form of CLAT is the Common Law Admission Test. CLAT is a law entrance exam which is conducted every year for the admission to national law universities in India.
- What law courses are offered via CLAT exam?+By cracking CLAT 2022, the students can take admission in various UG and PG law courses including- BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc LLB, BCom LLB, LLM specialization etc.
- What is CLAT 2025 exam date?+CLAT 2025 exam will be held on December 1, 2024, The exam shall be held in over 133 exam centres across India for admission to UG & PG courses.