SSC Stenographer 2025: Answer Key Soon, Response Sheet, Result, Cut Off, Syllabus

SSC Stenographer 2025 exam is an annually conducted exam for the selection of Grade C and D posts in various Ministries and Departments of the country. The SSC Stenographer notification was released for a total of 1590 vacancies. Get details about SSC Stenographer answer key, result, cut off, exam date, notification PDF, selection process, etc here.
SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Latest Updates
The Staff Selection Commission shall release the SSC Steno answer key 2025 anytime soon by the third week of August 2025. Candidates who have participated in the exam will be able to download the answer key and response sheet online.
The SSC Stenographer 2025 exam was held on three days from 6th to 8th August 2025.
SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Highlights
Let us look at the major highlights of SSC Stenographer Exam 2025.
|
Exam Particulars
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Level
|
National level
|
Type of Exam
|
Government Job
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Exam Purpose
|
To recruit Stenographers Grade C (Group B Non-Gazetted) and Stenographers Grade D (Group C) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test and Shorthand Skill Test
|
Exam Duration
|
Computer Based Test: Two hours
Skill Test: 10 minutes
|
Total Marks
|
200
|
Total Questions
|
200
|
Marking Scheme
|
0.25 marks is deducted for wrong answers
|
Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official Website
|
ssc.nic.in
SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Date
SSC announced the SSC Stenographer 2025-26 apply online date on its website. Get more details about SSC Stenographer 2025 exam in the table below.
|
SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
|
Events
|
Date
|Notification Date
|6th June 2025
|Online Apply Online
|6th June 2025
|Online Application Last Date
|26th June 2025
|Last date for making fee payment (Online)
|27th June 2025
|Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges
|1st and 2nd July 2025
|SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025
|31st July 2025
|Exam Date for Grade C and D Officers
|6th to 8th August 2025
|SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025
|Released on 4th August
|Answer Key 2025
|-
|Result for Grade C and D Officers
|-
SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025
The candidates can download SSC Stenographer answer key 2025 from ssc.gov.in. The answer key allows you to check the correct answer key for all the questions and also raise objections against it.
SSC Stenographer 2025 Notification
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Stenographer 2025 notification on 6th June 2025. The last date to fill the application form is 26th June 025. The exam date is scheduled for October/November 2025.
Click here to download SSC Stenographer 2025 Notification
The candidates will be able to applt online for more than 1000 vacancies for Grade C and D posts. The eligible candidates who have passed their class 12th and are more than 18 years old could apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2025. Get more details on the SSC Stenographer exam here such as eligibility, selection process, exam date, selection process, syllabus, etc.
SSC Stenographer Salary
SSC Stenographer salary varies for Group C and D. The salary structure for SSC Steno is given in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C Salary
|
SSC Stenographer Grade D Salary
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 9300 - Rs. 34,800
|
Rs. 5200 - Rs. 20,200
|
Pay Band
|
Rs. 4200 or Rs. 4600 (Pay Grade 2)
|
Rs. 2400 (Pay grade 1)
|
Initial Salary
|
Rs. 5200
|
Rs. 5200
|
Basic salary
|
Rs. 14,500
|
Rs. 7600
SSC Stenographer 2025 Application Form
SSC Stenographer application form 2025 will be made available to the candidates the day the notification is released. Candidates will have to fill the SSC Stenographer application form in two parts. Part 1 is the one time registration where the new candidates will have to register to get user name and password. Part 2 is filling up the application form with complete details, uploading of documents, selection of exam centre, payment of fee. We shall share the link to apply for SSC Stenographer 2025 exam here once the notification has been released by the SSC.
SSC Stenographer Application Fee
The application fee for SSC Stenographer is given below here. It is mandatory to pay the application fee, wherever applicable, so that your application form can be accepted by the Commission.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 100
|
SC/ST/PH/Female
|
Exempted
SSC Stenographer 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates have to 12th pass to or equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit for SSC stenographers is divided for Grade C and D posts. Candidates who are between 18 to 30 years can apply for Grade C while those between 18 to 27 years can apply for Grade D posts. Here is the SSC Stenographer eligibility criteria:
|
SSC Stenographer Eligibility
|
Parameters
|
Details
|
SSC Steno Educational Qualification
|
10+2 or equivalent from any recognised board
|
SSC Steno Age Limit
|
Grade C: 18 to 30 years
Grade D: 18 to 27 years
SSC Stenographer 2025 Selection Process
The selection process for SSC Stenographer is done through the following stages:
Stage 1: Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of objective type questions
Stage 2: Skill Test and Document Verification
What is SSC Stenographer Skill Test?
The candidates who qualify the SSC Stenographer written test will have to appear for the skill test. The skill test is the shorthand test that has to be transcribed on a computer. The skill test is held in both English and Hindi languages. The SSC Steno skill test speed and word limit for Grade C and Grade D are as follows:
- SSC Stenographer Skill Test for Grade C: 1000 words @100 words per minute
- SSC Stenographer Skill Test for Grade D: 800 words @80 words per minute
SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Pattern
The SSC Stenographer exam pattern is a written exam consisting of objective type of questions. The exam has three sections, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General English. Out of all the subjects, General English has the maximum weightage of 100 marks while the other sections are for 50 marks each. The total duration of the SSC Stenographer exam is 2 Hours. The details about SSC Stenographer exam pattern are as follows:
|
SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Time Duration (Visually Handicapped)
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
2 Hours & 40 Minutes
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
General English
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC Stenographer Syllabus
SSC Stenographer Syllabus consists of three subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Questions will be majorly based on the topics that you have studied in 10th and 12th standard. Other tahn this, you should have good knowledge of the current affairs, GK that will be required in the General Awareness section of the paper.
SSC Stenographer Cutoff
SSC Stenographer cutoff is released along with the written exam result. The SSC Stenographer written test cutoff is released based on which the candidates are shortlisted to appear for the skill test. We have shared the SSC Stenographer cut off 2022, 2020 in the table below.
SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2022: Grade C and D Cut Off
SSC Stenographer cut off 2022 for CBT was announced along with the result. Candidates can check below the cutoff marks for CBT.
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
SC
|
114.61486
|
ST
|
105.95174
|
OBC
|
129.05339
|
EWS
|
130.70370
|
UR
|
130.70370
|
OH
|
87.90371
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
VH
|
63.59872
|
Others PwD
|
40.00000
SSC Stenographer Grade D Cut off 2022
|
SSC Stenographer Cut off 2022 for Grade D
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
SC
|
76.76512
|
ST
|
63.40226
|
OBC
|
96.40411
|
EWS
|
90.64748
|
UR
|
108.60916
|
ESM
|
40.00000
|
OH
|
40.07236
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
VH
|
40.00000
|
Others-PWD
|
40.00000
SSC Stenographer Grade D Cut Off 2020
|
SSC Stenographer 2020 Cut Off
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks for Grade D
|
UR
|
131.22759
|
SC
|
103.89008
|
ST
|
84.61327
|
OBC
|
126.72132
|
EWS
|
83.56382
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025
The SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 is an important piece of document that must be carried by those appearing for the exam on 12th and 13th October 2025. Those who do not carry the print out of the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
