SSC Stenographer 2025: Answer Key Soon, Response Sheet, Result, Cut Off, Syllabus

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

SSC Stenographer 2025 exam is an annually conducted exam for the selection of Grade C and D posts in various Ministries and Departments of the country. The SSC Stenographer notification was released for a total of 1590 vacancies. Get details about SSC Stenographer answer key, result, cut off, exam date, notification PDF, selection process, etc here. 

SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Latest Updates 

The Staff Selection Commission shall release the SSC Steno answer key 2025 anytime soon by the third week of August 2025. Candidates who have participated in the exam will be able to download the answer key and response sheet online. 

The SSC Stenographer 2025 exam was held on three days from 6th to 8th August 2025.

SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Highlights

Let us look at the major highlights of SSC Stenographer Exam 2025. 

Exam Particulars

Exam Details

Exam Name

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Level

National level

Type of Exam

Government Job

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Mode of Exam

Online

Exam Purpose

To recruit Stenographers Grade C (Group B Non-Gazetted) and Stenographers Grade D (Group C) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India

Selection Process

Written Test and Shorthand Skill Test

Exam Duration

Computer Based Test: Two hours 

Skill Test: 10 minutes

Total Marks

200

Total Questions

200

Marking Scheme

0.25 marks is deducted for wrong answers

Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

Official Website

ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Date

SSC announced the SSC Stenographer 2025-26 apply online date on its website. Get more details about SSC Stenographer 2025 exam in the table below. 

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Events

Date
Notification Date 6th June 2025
Online Apply Online 6th June 2025
Online Application Last Date 26th June 2025
Last date for making fee payment (Online) 27th June 2025
Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 1st and 2nd July 2025
SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 31st July 2025
Exam Date for Grade C and D Officers 6th to 8th August 2025
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released on 4th August
Answer Key 2025 -
Result for Grade C and D Officers -

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 

The candidates can download SSC Stenographer answer key 2025 from ssc.gov.in. The answer key allows you to check the correct answer key for all the questions and also raise objections against it. 

SSC Stenographer 2025 Notification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Stenographer 2025 notification on 6th June 2025. The last date to fill the application form is 26th June 025. The exam date is scheduled for October/November 2025. 

Click here to download SSC Stenographer 2025 Notification 

The candidates will be able to applt online for more than 1000 vacancies for Grade C and D posts. The eligible candidates who have passed their class 12th and are more than 18 years old could apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2025. Get more details on the SSC Stenographer exam here such as eligibility, selection process, exam date, selection process, syllabus, etc.

SSC Stenographer Salary

SSC Stenographer salary varies for Group C and D. The salary structure for SSC Steno is given in the table below. 

Particulars

SSC Stenographer Grade C Salary

SSC Stenographer Grade D Salary

Pay Scale

Rs. 9300 - Rs. 34,800

Rs. 5200 - Rs. 20,200

Pay Band

Rs. 4200 or Rs. 4600 (Pay Grade 2)

Rs. 2400 (Pay grade 1)

Initial Salary

Rs. 5200

Rs. 5200

Basic salary

Rs. 14,500

Rs. 7600

SSC Stenographer 2025 Application Form

SSC Stenographer application form 2025 will be made available to the candidates the day the notification is released. Candidates will have to fill the SSC Stenographer application form in two parts. Part 1 is the one time registration where the new candidates will have to register to get user name and password. Part 2 is filling up the application form with complete details, uploading of documents, selection of exam centre, payment of fee. We shall share the link to apply for SSC Stenographer 2025 exam here once the notification has been released by the SSC. 

SSC Stenographer Application Fee

The application fee for SSC Stenographer is given below here. It is mandatory to pay the application fee, wherever applicable, so that your application form can be accepted by the Commission. 

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC

Rs. 100

SC/ST/PH/Female

Exempted

SSC Stenographer 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates have to 12th pass to or equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit for SSC stenographers is divided for Grade C and D posts. Candidates who are between 18 to 30 years can apply for Grade C while those between 18 to 27 years can apply for Grade D posts. Here is the SSC Stenographer eligibility criteria

SSC Stenographer Eligibility 

Parameters

Details

SSC Steno Educational Qualification

10+2 or equivalent from any recognised board

SSC Steno Age Limit

Grade C: 18 to 30 years

Grade D: 18 to 27 years

SSC Stenographer 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for SSC Stenographer is done through the following stages: 

Stage 1: Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of objective type questions

Stage 2: Skill Test and Document Verification 

What is SSC Stenographer Skill Test?

The candidates who qualify the SSC Stenographer written test will have to appear for the skill test. The skill test is the shorthand test that has to be transcribed on a computer. The skill test is held in both English and Hindi languages. The SSC Steno skill test speed and word limit for Grade C and Grade D are as follows: 

- SSC Stenographer Skill Test for Grade C: 1000 words @100 words per minute 

- SSC Stenographer Skill Test for Grade D: 800 words @80 words per minute

SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Pattern

The SSC Stenographer exam pattern is a written exam consisting of objective type of questions. The exam has three sections, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General English. Out of all the subjects, General English has the maximum weightage of 100 marks while the other sections are for 50 marks each. The total duration of the SSC Stenographer exam is 2 Hours. The details about SSC Stenographer exam pattern are as follows: 

SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern

Subject

Questions

Marks

Time Duration

Time Duration (Visually Handicapped)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours

 

 

 

2 Hours & 40 Minutes

 

 

 

General Awareness

50

50

General English

100

100

Total

200

200

SSC Stenographer Syllabus

SSC Stenographer Syllabus consists of three subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Questions will be majorly based on the topics that you have studied in 10th and 12th standard. Other tahn this, you should have good knowledge of the current affairs, GK that will be required in the General Awareness section of the paper. 

SSC Stenographer Cutoff

SSC Stenographer cutoff is released along with the written exam result. The SSC Stenographer written test cutoff is released based on which the candidates are shortlisted to appear for the skill test. We have shared the SSC Stenographer cut off 2022, 2020 in the table below.

SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2022: Grade C and D Cut Off

SSC Stenographer cut off 2022 for CBT was announced along with the result. Candidates can check below the cutoff marks for CBT.

SSC Stenographer Grade C Cut Off 2022

Category

Cut-off Marks

SC

114.61486

ST

105.95174

OBC

129.05339

EWS

130.70370

UR

130.70370

OH

87.90371

HH

40.00000

VH

63.59872

Others PwD

40.00000

SSC Stenographer Grade D Cut off 2022

SSC Stenographer Cut off 2022 for Grade D

Category

Cut-off Marks

SC

76.76512

ST

63.40226

OBC

96.40411

EWS

90.64748

UR

108.60916

ESM

40.00000

OH

40.07236

HH

40.00000

VH

40.00000

Others-PWD

40.00000

SSC Stenographer Grade D Cut Off 2020

SSC Stenographer 2020 Cut Off

Category

Cut-off Marks for Grade D

UR

131.22759

SC

103.89008

ST

84.61327

OBC

126.72132

EWS

83.56382

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025

The SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 is an important piece of document that must be carried by those appearing for the exam on 12th and 13th October 2025. Those who do not carry the print out of the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. 

