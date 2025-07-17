Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Link (Active), Exam Date (Out), Vacancy, Salary, Syllabus

Bihar Police Constable 2025 bharti recruitment notification was released for a total of 19838 vacancies. The apply online date was from 18th March to 18th April 2025. Candidates who have filled the application form can appear for the written test, which is scheduled to begin from 16th July to 3rd August 2025. The admit card for the same has been released. Get the complete details regarding the CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment here on this page.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025
The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam for 16th July was concluded successfully at various exam centres across Bihar. Candidates who are going to take the exam in the subsequent days can download the Bihar Police Constable question papers. The exam for Bihar Police constable is being held on 16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July, and 3rd August 2025.
CSBC has released the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 on is official website for the exam which is going to be held on 16th July 2025. The admit card for other dates will be released online as per the schedule. The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card is an important piece of document that needs to be downloaded and carried to the exam hall.
Central Selection Board of Constables has released the Bihar Police Constable 2025 recruitment notification on its website. Through the Bihar Police Vacancy, a total of 19838 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online for Bihar Police Constable vacancy from 18th March 2025 to 18th April 2025. The selection of candidates shall be done through three stages, written test, PET/PST and document verification. Get complete details here on this page.
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Highlights
|
Exam Elements
|
Details
|
Recruiting Organization
|
Central Selection Board of Constables
|
Post
|
Police Constable
|
Vacancies
|
19838
|
Exam Stages
|
Written Examination, PET/PST, Document Verification
|
Exam Duration
|
Written Examination: 2 hours
|
Official Website
|
CSBC
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Exam Date
CSBC has released the Bihar Police Constable exam date 2025 on its website. As per the notice released by the authorities, the exam has begun from 16th July 2025 onwards. The following table has the important dates associated with Bihar Police Constable vacancy such as apply online date, exam date, etc.
|
Bihar Police 2025 Constable Particulars
|
Dates
|
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Notification Release Date
|
11th March 2025
|
Bihar Police Constable apply online begins from
|
18th March 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
18th April 2025
|
Exam Date
|
16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July, and 3rd August
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025
The Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 has been announced by CSBC. A total of 19,838 vacancies for Constable post has been released in the state. The following table has the category wise vacancy details.
|
Reservation Category
|
Category Code
|
Number of Posts
|
Regional Reservation for Women
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
01
|
7,935
|
2,777
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
07
|
1,983
|
694
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
02
|
3,174
|
1,111
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
03
|
199
|
70
|
Extremely Backward Class (EBC)
|
04
|
3,571
|
1,250
|
Backward Class (BC) (Including 53 Transgender)
|
05
|
2,381
|
815
|
Backward Class Women (BCW)
|
06
|
595
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
19,838
|
6,717
How to Apply Online for Bihar Police Constable 2025 Recruitment?
The Bihar Police Constable application form can be filled online on the CSBC Bihar website. The form needs to be filled up by 18th March 2025. The steps to apply online are as follows:
Step 1 – New Registration
Step 2 – Provide Basic Information
Step 3 – Receive Registration Credentials
Step 4 – Fill Out the Application Form
Step 5 – Upload Documents
Step 6 – Pay the Application Fee
Step 7 – Submit the Application
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Application Fees
Bihar Police Constable application fee needs to be paid by all the candidates who apply for the exam. The fee varies as per the category of the candidates. The following table has the fee for Bihar Police Constable.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
(i) Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories
(ii) Female candidates who are permanent residents of the state, regardless of category
(iii) Transgender candidates
|
Rs.180/-
|
Candidates belonging to all other categories
|
Rs.675/-
CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025 Eligibility
The Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 outline the necessary requirements for candidates, including age limit, educational qualifications, and physical standards. The details of the eligibility criteria are shared below here.
Bihar Police Constable Age Limit
Candidates must be within the age range of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.
Bihar Police Constable Educational Qualification
Applicants must have passed the Intermediate (10+2) level examination or Class 10th from a recognized board.
Physical Standards for Bihar Police Constable
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest (Male)
|
Race (1 km)
|
Male
|
165 cm
|
81-86 cm
|
Within 6 minutes
|
Female
|
155 cm
|
Not applicable
|
Within 5 minutes
Bihar Police Constable Selection Process 2025
The Bihar Police Constable selection process shall be done through the following stages:
Stage 1 – Written Examination
The first phase of the Bihar Police Constable selection process is an OMR-based Written Examination that tests candidates’ General Knowledge and Aptitude. The exam carries a total of 100 marks, with questions set at a difficulty level equivalent to Class 10th. To qualify for the next stage, candidates must secure at least 30% marks.
Stage 2 – Physical Standard Test (PST)
The second stage is the Physical Standard Test, where candidates The following standards are assessed:, You must take a note that the PST is a qualifying stage and does not contribute to the final merit list.
- Height: Candidates failing to meet the minimum height requirement are disqualified.
- Chest (for male candidates): The chest measurement must meet the specified minimum standards. Candidates not meeting this requirement are disqualified.
- Weight: Candidates must fall within the required weight range; those who are overweight or underweight will be disqualified.
Stage 3 – Physical Endurance Test (PET)
The final stage of the recruitment process is the Physical Endurance Test, designed to assess candidates' fitness levels. It includes running, long jump, and shot put. Each event is scored out of 50 marks based on performance. The PET ensures that candidates meet the physical requirements necessary for the role.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 helps applicants familiarize themselves with the exam structure and marking scheme. Given below is the paper pattern.
|
Particulars
|
Written Exam (OMR-Based)
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Marks per Question
|
1
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Qualifying Marks
|
30%
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Subjects
|
Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning.
Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025
The Bihar Police Constable salary will be in the pay scale of Level 3 with monthly salary ranges from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 per month. The salary structure will also include a range of allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), and House Rent Allowance (HRA), etc.