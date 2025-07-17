Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Link (Active), Exam Date (Out), Vacancy, Salary, Syllabus

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

Bihar Police Constable 2025 bharti recruitment notification was released for a total of 19838 vacancies. The apply online date was from 18th March to 18th April 2025. Candidates who have filled the application form can appear for the written test, which is scheduled to begin from 16th July to 3rd August 2025. The admit card for the same has been released. Get the complete details regarding the CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment here on this page.  

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam for 16th July was concluded successfully at various exam centres across Bihar. Candidates who are going to take the exam in the subsequent days can download the Bihar Police Constable question papers. The exam for Bihar Police constable is being held on 16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July, and 3rd August 2025. 

CSBC has released the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 on is official website for the exam which is going to be held on 16th July 2025. The admit card for other dates will be released online as per the schedule. The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card is an important piece of document that needs to be downloaded and carried to the exam hall. 

Central Selection Board of Constables has released the Bihar Police Constable 2025 recruitment notification on its website. Through the Bihar Police Vacancy, a total of 19838 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online for Bihar Police Constable vacancy from 18th March 2025 to 18th April 2025. The selection of candidates shall be done through three stages, written test, PET/PST and document verification. Get complete details here on this page. 

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Highlights 

Exam Elements

Details

Recruiting Organization

Central Selection Board of Constables

Post

Police Constable

Vacancies

19838

Exam Stages

Written Examination, PET/PST, Document Verification

Exam Duration

Written Examination: 2 hours

Official Website

CSBC

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Exam Date 

CSBC has released the Bihar Police Constable exam date 2025 on its website. As per the notice released by the authorities, the exam has begun from 16th July 2025 onwards. The following table has the important dates associated with Bihar Police Constable vacancy such as apply online date, exam date, etc. 

Bihar Police 2025 Constable Particulars 

Dates 

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Notification Release Date

11th March 2025

Bihar Police Constable apply online begins from 

18th March 2025

Last Date to Apply

18th April 2025

Exam Date

16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July, and 3rd August

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 has been announced by CSBC. A total of 19,838 vacancies for Constable post has been released in the state. The following table has the category wise vacancy details.

Reservation Category

Category Code

Number of Posts

Regional Reservation for Women

Unreserved (UR)

01

7,935

2,777

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

07

1,983

694

Scheduled Caste (SC)

02

3,174

1,111

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

03

199

70

Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

04

3,571

1,250

Backward Class (BC) (Including 53 Transgender)

05

2,381

815

Backward Class Women (BCW)

06

595

0

-

-

19,838

6,717

How to Apply Online for Bihar Police Constable 2025 Recruitment?

The Bihar Police Constable application form can be filled online on the CSBC Bihar website. The form needs to be filled up by 18th March 2025. The steps to apply online are as follows: 

Step 1 – New Registration

Step 2 – Provide Basic Information

Step 3 – Receive Registration Credentials

Step 4 – Fill Out the Application Form

Step 5 – Upload Documents

Step 6 – Pay the Application Fee

Step 7 – Submit the Application

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Application Fees

Bihar Police Constable application fee needs to be paid by all the candidates who apply for the exam. The fee varies as per the category of the candidates. The following table has the fee for Bihar Police Constable. 

Category

Application Fee

(i) Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories

(ii) Female candidates who are permanent residents of the state, regardless of category

(iii) Transgender candidates

Rs.180/-

Candidates belonging to all other categories

Rs.675/-

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025 Eligibility

The Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 outline the necessary requirements for candidates, including age limit, educational qualifications, and physical standards. The details of the eligibility criteria are shared below here. 

Bihar Police Constable Age Limit

Candidates must be within the age range of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Bihar Police Constable Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed the Intermediate (10+2) level examination or Class 10th from a recognized board.

Physical Standards for Bihar Police Constable 

Category

Height

Chest (Male)

Race (1 km)

Male

165 cm

81-86 cm

Within 6 minutes

Female

155 cm

Not applicable

Within 5 minutes

Bihar Police Constable Selection Process 2025 

The Bihar Police Constable selection process shall be done through the following stages: 

Stage 1 – Written Examination

The first phase of the Bihar Police Constable selection process is an OMR-based Written Examination that tests candidates’ General Knowledge and Aptitude. The exam carries a total of 100 marks, with questions set at a difficulty level equivalent to Class 10th. To qualify for the next stage, candidates must secure at least 30% marks.

Stage 2 – Physical Standard Test (PST)

The second stage is the Physical Standard Test, where candidates The following standards are assessed:, You must take a note that the PST is a qualifying stage and does not contribute to the final merit list.

  • Height: Candidates failing to meet the minimum height requirement are disqualified.

  • Chest (for male candidates): The chest measurement must meet the specified minimum standards. Candidates not meeting this requirement are disqualified.

  • Weight: Candidates must fall within the required weight range; those who are overweight or underweight will be disqualified.

Stage 3 – Physical Endurance Test (PET)

The final stage of the recruitment process is the Physical Endurance Test, designed to assess candidates' fitness levels. It includes running, long jump, and shot put. Each event is scored out of 50 marks based on performance. The PET ensures that candidates meet the physical requirements necessary for the role.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

 Understanding the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 helps applicants familiarize themselves with the exam structure and marking scheme. Given below is the paper pattern. 

Particulars 

Written Exam (OMR-Based)

Total Questions

100

Marks per Question

1

Total Marks

100

Qualifying Marks

30%

Mode

Offline

Subjects 

Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning.

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025 

The Bihar Police Constable salary will be in the pay scale of Level 3 with monthly salary ranges from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 per month. The salary structure will also include a range of allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), and House Rent Allowance (HRA), etc.

