IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Releases Soon: Direct Link to Download IB ACIO Call Letter Link

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB ACIO admit card 2025 on its website anytime soon. The IB ACIO exam will be held from 16th to 18th September 2025. Hence, the admit card is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Through the IB ACIO recruitment, a total of 3717 ACIO Grade-II/Executive vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. Check more details on the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 on this page.
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, is expected to release the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 4 to 5 days before the exam date. The admit card allows the candidates to know their exam centre address, exam timings, exam date, etc. Only those candidates are eligible to download the admit card who have successfully applied the exam.
Prior to the release of the admit card, the IB ACIO city intimation slip was released. The IB ACIO exam is a competitive exam that is scheduled for 16th, 17th and 18th September 2025 in various exam centres across the country. The candidates whose application forms have been accepted by the Intelligence Bureau for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/ Executive posts will be able to download the admit card from the website.
IB ACIO Admit Card Highlights
Check the major highlights of the IB ACIO Admit Card below in the table.
|IB ACIO Admit Card 2025- Overview
|Organisation
|Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|Exam Conducting Body
|Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|Post Name
|ACIO Grade 2/ Executive
|Vacancies
|3717
|IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025
|Released
|IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
|4 to 5 days before exam date
|IB ACIO Exam Date 2025
|16th, 17th and 18th September 2025
|Official Website
|www.mha.gov.in
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The IB ACIO admit card 2025 could be released 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Hence, once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it online. Check the important dates in the table below.
|
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Events
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IB ACIO Application Date
|
19th July 2025 to 10th August 2025
|
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Releases on
|
4 to 5 days before exam date
|
IB ACIO Exam Date 2025
|
16th, 17th and 18th September 2025
What are the Steps to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025?
The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 shall be released 4 to 5 days before the exam date on the official website of MHA. Candidates can follow the following steps to download the admit card so that they can appear for the exam on the scheduled date.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the “Online Examination Call Letter for the posts of ACIO Grade 2/Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)” link.
Step 3: Enter your IB ACIO 2025 Exam “User ID” and “Password” in the given fields and click on the Log-in button.
Step 4: Once you have logged in, the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit cardiff IB ACIO Grade 2/Executive Exam 2025
Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card either in black and white or coloured. Make sure that the details mentioned on it are legible.
Details which are Mentioned on the IB ACIO Admit Card
The following details are mentioned on the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025. Candidates must ensure that details such as, name of the candidate, date of birth, photograph, signature, etc are correctly printed on it.
- Name of the candidate
- Guardian’s Name (Father/Mother/Husband)
- Gender of the candidate
- Category of the candidate
- Exam Name and Time
- Exam Centre Address
- Exam Centre Code
- Roll Number of the candidate
- Registration Number of the candidate
- Postal Address
- Scanned signature and photograph of the candidate
- Space designated for Invigilator Signature
- Exam day instructions
How to Resolve Discrepancy in IB ACIO Admit Card?
Candidates may find some discrepancies in the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025. In such a case candidates should ensure that they connect with the official authorities immediately. The contact details are mentioned below.
- Helpline Number: 011-23093353 / +918287447722
- Email ID: helpdesk.bharti@nic.in
What is IB ACIO 2025 Shift Timings: Shift 1 and 2 with Timings
The IB ACIO exam 2025 shall be held on three days for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/ Executive. The exam is expected to be held in 4 shifts on each day as per last year's schedule. The exam timing is given below in the following table. In case any changes are made, the same shall be updated here.
|
IB ACIO Exam Timing 2025
|
Exam Date
|
Shift
|
Exam Time
|
17th and 18th January 2025
|
Shift 1
|
8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M.
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 A.M.to 12:30 P.M.
|
Shift 3
|
2:30 P.M. to 3:30 P.M.
|
Shift 4
|
5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.
IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1
The IB ACIO exam will be held for 1 Hour. A total of five (5) sections will be there in the exam of 20 marks each. 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to knwo the IB ACIO syllabus in detail to know the topics that will be asked in the exam. Check the following table to know about the IB exam pattern.
|
Subject Name
|
Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
1 Hour
|
General Studies
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
20
|
Reasoning/Logical Aptitude
|
20
|
English
|
20
|
Total
|
100 Marks
|
