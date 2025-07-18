IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Starts 19 July: Online Form Link, Steps to Apply, Fee

IB ACIO application form 2025 will be released on 19th July 2025. The candidates who fulfill the required eligibility criteria can fill out the online form. The last to submit the application form is 10th August 2025. The fee can be paid via online as well as offline mode. Read on to know the complete details on IB ACIO online form with steps, fee details, documents to upload, etc.
IB ACIO Application Form 2025
The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will activate IB ACIO 2025 apply online link on 19th July 2025. Candidates who wish to apply online for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive can fill out the application form from 19th July to 10th August 2025. Read on to gather more details here.
IB ACIO Application Form 2025 Highlights
Check the major highlights of IB ACIO 2025 exam here on this page.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Apply Start Date
|
19th July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
10th August 2025
|
Application Fee
|
Rs. 450/- to Rs. 550/- (based on category)
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in
IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Date
The IB ACIO 2025 online application form can be filled on the IB ACIO official website. Candidates must complete all the steps to get their forms acknowledged. The following table has the list of important dates related to IB ACIO.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IB ACIO 2025 notification released on
|
By 18th July 2025
|
Apply Online Begins from
|
19th July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
10th August 2025
|
Last Date to pay application fee online
|
10th August 2025
|
Last Date to pay application fee offline through SBI challan
|
12th August 2025
IB ACIO 2025 Application Form: Steps to Apply
The IB ACIO application form 2025 can be filled up online using two methods: registration and completion of the online form fill up. The stage wise apply online steps have been shared below.
Stage 1: Registration Process
- Go to the Official Portal:
Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs – https://www.mha.gov.in.
- Find the Registration Link:
On the homepage, click on the latest registration link for IB ACIO 2025 and click on it to begin.
- Enter Your Basic Details:
Fill up you personal details such as your full name, father's and mother's names, date of birth, contact information, etc.
- Submit & Save Credentials:
Once the registration is done, submit it. You will receive a registration ID and password generated by the system.
Stage 2: Filling the Application Form
Once you have successfully registered for IB ACIO 2025 exam, it's time to complete the actual application form:
- Login to Your Account:
Visit the official website of IB ACIO and login using the registration ID and password.
- Complete the Form:
Fill out the detailed application form with academic qualifications, category details, and your preferred examination centre.
- Upload Documents:
Upload scanned copies of your recent passport-size colour photo and signature as per the required specifications.
- Review Before Submitting:
Double-check all the information you’ve entered. Use the preview option to verify the accuracy and make edits if needed.
- Final Submission:
Once satisfied, submit the form to complete your application.
IB ACIO Application Fee 2025
It is mandatory for every candidate to pay the application fee as per their category. In case a candidate fails to pay the application fee, his/her application will be rejected. The fee can be paid via online or via e challan mode.
|
IB ACIO Application Fee 2025
|
Category
|
Recruitment Processing Fee
|
Application Fee
|
Total Fees
|
All Candidates
|
Rs. 450/-
|
Nil
|
Rs. 450/-
|
General, EWS, OBC (Male)
|
Rs. 450/-
|
Rs. 100/-
|
Rs. 550/
List of Documents to Upload in IB ACIO Application Form
Candidates need to upload their recent passport size photograph and signature in the following given specifications while filling the IB ACIO application form 2025.
|
Parameters
|
Size
|
Other Details
|
Photograph Image
|
100 KB to 200 KB in jpg/jpeg format
|
- 35mm (width) x 45mm (height).
- Black & white photograph – Light background.
- Light grey/white is suggested.
- The face should cover 70-80% of the photo.
- Avoid uniforms of colors matching the background.
|
Signature Image
|
80 KB -150 KB in jpg/jpeg format
|
- Signature on white paper with a Black ink pen.
- Scan the signature area only and not the entire page.
- The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.
Who can Apply Online for IB ACIO?
Only those candidates who fulfil the IB ACIO eligibility criteria can apply online for IB ACIO 2025 exam. The eligibility criteria is given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 27 years as on 10th August 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university
|
Desirable Qualification
|
Basic knowledge of computers is essential
