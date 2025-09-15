IB ACIO 2025 Exam Analysis: Day 1, Shift 1 Paper Review, Difficulty Level

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 shall be updated here for the exam that is being held on 16th, 17th and 18th September 2025. Candidates will be able to check the exam’s difficulty level, good attempts and overall exam difficulty level for each shift of the exam. The exam’s difficulty level will let the candidates who take the exam to know about the difficulty level, good attempts and prepare them for the upcoming exams.
IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is all set to conduct the IB ACIO Exam 2025 on 16th, 17th and 18th September 2025. In order to take the exam, candidates must download the IB ACIO admit card 2025 with its printout to carry to the exam hall along with other documents. Candidates will be able to check the detailed IB ACIO exam analysis 2025 on Jagran Josh.
The IB ACIO analysis for tier 1 shall have the details regarding the exam difficulty level, good attempts, important topics, and questions asked. Questions will be asked from Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, and English.
B ACIO 2025 Exam Pattern
IB ACIO exam consists of a total of 100 marks. All the questions are objective in nature, with each section of 20 marks. The exam duration is 1 Hour. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted. The IB ACIO exam pattern for each subject is given below.
|
IB ACIO Tier-1 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
1 Hour
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning and Logical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, September 17: Overall Difficulty Level for Each Shift
The overall difficulty level for the IB ACIO 2025 exam for each shift shall be updated below after the completion of the exam. Candidates will be able to check the difficulty level for each shift below in the table. .
|
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Difficulty Level
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, September 17: Paper Difficulty Level, Shift Wise
The difficulty level for IB ACIO 2025 exam for shift 1, 2 and 3 shall be updated below once the exam gets over.
|
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Difficulty Level
|
Subjects
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
Current Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
General Studies
|
|
|
|
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
|
|
|
|
Reasoning and Logical Aptitude
|
|
|
|
|
English Language
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, September 17: Good Attempts, Shift Wise
The good attempts for each subject of IB ACIO 2025 exam for shift 1, 2 and 3 shall be updated below once the exam gets over.
|
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Good Attempts
|
Subjects
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
Current Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
General Studies
|
|
|
|
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
|
|
|
|
Reasoning and Logical Aptitude
|
|
|
|
|
English Language
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|